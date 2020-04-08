IPG Photonics Corporation Is Overvalued

Investment Thesis

IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) is significantly exposed to the drop in the economic activity of its end-markets. Further, higher operational and concentration risks, coupled with higher manufacturing costs, have strengthened our "SELL" rating on IPGP.

Source: Bloomberg

Company overview

The company develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in the materials processing industry. The main markets of its products are original equipment manufacturers and system integrators. Hence. IPGP is a cyclical company with a high correlation with global economic performance.

Reasons to support my bearish case

The current slowdown in the global economy due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a detrimental impact on the performance of cyclical industries such as material processing. And IPGP has significant exposure to this industry. Materials processing accounts for 93.5 percent of the company's total revenue.

Further analysis of the company's revenue revealed a concentration risk, both in terms of customer base and geographical location. According to the annual report, the top five customers of the company constitute approximately 26 percent of the total revenue. Further, the company's recent filing revealed that 19 percent of its sales revenue was from the Chinese market. Here, it is imperative to mention the potential adverse impact of the US-China trade war on the future sales of IPGP.

As the company obtains a substantial percentage of its sales revenue from the overseas market ((78.6 percent in 2019)), it's exposure towards adverse foreign exchange is very high. The on-going global economic melt-down has strengthened the dollar currency relative to all other major currencies of the world. Hence, the company is going to realize significant exchange rate losses on its financial statements.

Additionally, the rising portion of lower margin high-power lasers in the overall sales revenue is expected to contract the gross margins of the firm going forward. Further, it is worth noting that the company has a higher portion of fixed costs in its cost structure. This means that future revenue shortfall is going to have more than a proportionate impact on the net earnings of the company.

Moreover, in terms of Price/Sales, IPGP is trading at a premium when compared to the historical and industry levels. Currently, IPGP has a trailing 12-month P/S ratio of 4.46x. This means that the valuation is slightly starched from the P/S perspective also.

The financial snapshot of IPGP

Source: Company Accounts, Analyst Work

The analysis of the multi-year financial statements of the company revealed the following points:

Gross and net profit margins of the company are declining. And similar trends have also been observed in ROE, ROA, and ROI ratios. This means the productivity of the company is falling with the passage of time.

More investment in working capital is required per unit of sales revenue. This point can also be supported by the growing number of days in the cash conversion cycle.

Source: Company Accounts, Analyst Work

The cash flow per share of the company is falling since 2017.

Considering the above points, the financial position of the firm is not on a strong footing. This is going to effect the valuations of IPGP negatively.

Conclusion and valuation

IPGP share price plummeted by 24.3 percent over the trailing 12-month period. It is currently trading at 34.38x forward 12-month earnings.

Considering the given points, I maintain my bearish stance on IPGP with a target price of $94.24 per share by the end of March next year. Thus, a short exposure IPGP is recommended.

Source: Analyst Work

Risks

The risks to my investment case are as follows:

The use of high-strength steel and aluminum in automotive manufacturing is going to drive the use of fiber lasers.

High return from the company's investment in the Research and Development ((R&D)) department might shore up future earnings.

An expansion in the product portfolio, together with the diversification of the customer base, might reduce operational and concentration risks in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.