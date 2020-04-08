Under Armour Undervalued And Room To Grow

Under Armour's price to book value and tangible book are at all-time lows and the stock might be undervalued.

Under Armour (UAA, UA) has followed suit with its industry in closing stores, laying off workers, drawing credit, and prepping for a tough year. Although Under Armour's earnings have suffered in the past three years, posting two consecutive years of negative EPS in 2017 and 2018. 2019 saw a return to profitability, and 2020 looks to flip the switch again; Under Armour still is undervalued by its book and future expectations of increased operating margins.

Key Financials

Under Armour has shown steady but small YoY increases in revenues, with higher quarterly revenues coming in Q3/Q4 each year. Relatively stable cost of revenue has allowed Under Armour to increase its gross margin by 1.83% from 2018, and a similar increase of 1.46% in operating margin was also recorded. Net income and EPS were boosted by the margin increases on top of the revenue increase.

all values in millions 2017 2018 2019 Revenues $ 4,989,244 $ 5,193,185 $ 5,267,132 Cost of Revenues $ 2,737,830 $ 2,852,714 $ 2,796,599 Gross Profit $ 2,251,414 $ 2,340,471 $ 2,470,533 margin 45.13% 45.07% 46.90% Operating Expenses $ 2,223,571 $ 2,182,339 $ 2,233,763 margin 0.56% 3.04% 4.50% Net Income $ (48,260) $ (46,302) $ 92,139 EPS $ (0.11) $ (0.10) $ 0.20

Under Armour has already pulled its 2020 first quarter and full-year guidance - the first two quarters, which are to be the hardest hit due to store closures, are Under Armour's historically two lowest per year for seasonality reasons. Under Armour, typically, sees higher seasonal demand in the fall and winter periods (Q3/4) and has larger revenue streams. Outcomes of current store closures for Q1 and Q2 are most likely significantly impacted, but end of year sales could still prove strong should the outbreak truly be subsiding.

Under Armour's annual EBITDA has resumed prior growth rates, being negatively impacted by dual restructuring costs in 2017 and 2018. EBITDA, as well as revenues, have been predicted to increase at similar rates; 2020's revenue and EBITDA could be negatively impacted by both the coronavirus-related closures and restructuring-related impairment charges. Since the expected revenue declines and restructuring charges are one-time impacts, EBITDA growth should not be hindered following for the long term.

Data from Seeking Alpha

On its balance sheet, Under Armour consistently increases its cash position and has good leverage over its current outstanding $600 million senior unsecured debt. Current cash and equivalents on hand as of year-end 2019 had increased 41.03% from 2018, boosting immediate liquidity. Working capital has remained steady for the past four fiscal years, showing that Under Armour has been able to increase its total assets at the same rate as its liabilities.

All values in millions 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cash & Equivalents $129,852 $250,470 $312,483 $557,403 $788,072 Working Capital $1,019,953 $1,279,337 $1,277,304 $1,277,651 $1,280,200 Total Assets $2,865,970 $3,644,331 $4,006,367 $4,245,022 $4,843,531 Total Debt $666,070 $817,388 $917,046 $728,834 $592,687

Due to the outbreak, Under Armour has drawn $700 million in credit on a $1.25 billion revolving line, further boosting its immediate liquidity to see them through the crisis and operational restructuring.

Future Profitability Through Restructuring

An operational restructuring to improve profitability and increase cash flow was approved on March 31, 2020. Total estimated pre-tax charges fall between $475 million to $525 million, with approximately $300 million of those incurred by March 31. $175 million of the charges are cash-related and the remainder non-cash. This restructuring has been aimed at increasing operational efficiency, reducing the global workforce, decreasing operating expenses, and forgoing a flagship store in New York to save on costs.

Two prior restructurings in 2017 and 2018 were the primary causes of smaller margins as well as net losses through impairment charges and restructuring-related expenses. Profitability for 2019 showed a step in the right direction, now snapped by the coronavirus.

Value by the Book

Source: Seeking Alpha

Under Armour's tangible book has continued growing, with a net value of $1.56 billion. Below, Under Armour's price to tangible book has it at an all-time low, with the previous lowest value of 3.43. The stock has room to grow, still trading just $1.25 off its lowest close this year. With a growing tangible book, Under Armour's share price should reflect that to a degree, but maintaining its typical 5 to 8 ratio has been impossible with the current sell-off.

For P/B, Under Armour is, currently, undervalued, trading at 0.77 of its book value per share. A P/B of 1.5-2.4 previously has stood firm for the 1-year period; at Under Armour's P/TB low in 2017 of 3.40, P/B was 1.01 - at fair value. Under Armour, based on P/B and P/TB, is undervalued, with it at fair value at the peak of its first restructuring in 2017. Current economic conditions represent a one-time non-recurring impact on revenues, EBITDA, and EPS, and prices are not reflecting future growth or stability.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Another hiccup in EBITDA and revenues is highly probable, but Under Armour should easily rebound from that just as it has in 2019, following two years of restructurings and net losses. The company has numerous sponsorships with high profile professional athletes worldwide as well as with dozens of professional teams keeping its brand value high, and a balance sheet lined with almost no debt should allow operations to flow freely, with its operational restructuring aiming to reduce costs and increase profitability. Based on its book, Under Armour is undervalued and had traded at a fair value P/B once in the midst of its first restructuring and should be able to bounce back with revenue streams leading in the ending quarters of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UAA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.