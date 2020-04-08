Vegas Closure Might Bankrupt Scientific Games

SGMS is a pass from us, and should the shutdown continue into June or longer, it is likely to be a short opportunity.

We list a few options SGMS has to avoid Chapter 11 by the end of Q2, but most seem likely to damage the long-term future.

A collapse in AEBITDA would breach revolver covenants at the end of Q2. The loss of this revolver would leave Scientific Games dangerously short of liquidity.

We forecast Q2 AEBITDA to drop to $91.5M due to closure affected income from gaming and also sports betting.

Continued closure of gaming venues like Las Vegas will affect up to 59% of Scientific Games' AEBITDA, bleeding them of cash.

Summary - The dangers of "bankable income"

Usually income from gambling systems is about as safe as you can get. It continues during storms, recessions and the financial crisis. This confidence has allowed Scientific Games (SGMS) to accumulate $9.5 billion in debt. Last year this cost them $589 million in interest costs, which was more than cash flow from operations. But the virus imposed shutdown looks like it might bring it all tumbling down.

SGMS's interest costs have exceeded cash flows for many years, despite steadily increasing EBITDA. Just last year we wrote that debt remained too high. Now it might be deadly. If there is no bailout organized by major shareholder, billionaire Ron Perelman, or a miracle cure for the COVID-19, SGMS will run out of cash in the next few months.

The Key: Will SGMS be crushed by its debt?

How much is SGMS's business affected by virus shutdowns? How much liquid cash/assets does SGMS have? When will SGMS breach its revolver covenant? How might SGMS avoid bankruptcy early in Q3?

#1. How much income will SGMS lose to the shutdown?

Gaming systems is half the business. More in fact.

SGMS has four business lines, but the largest unit bringing in 51% of revenue and 59% of net income before interest payments is gaming systems.

Last year, the breakdown looked like this figure below.

Source: SGMS 2019 10-K page 51

Gaming systems income is mostly based on usage (with a portion of sales) which gives it incredible stability in normal environments. But with all gaming destinations like Vegas and Atlantic city closed for at least the next 2-6 months, the risks are obvious to see.

Adjusting the Forecast for 2020

To model the impact on SGMS's business for each of the next four quarters will include assumptions that match how we expect the pandemic to proceed. You might think these negative, yet others expect movement controls for up to 6 months or more. There is no right answer, but we have tried to find a midpoint between those who want to reopen before the end of April and those who think October is more likely.

We think Q2 will be completely closed, but even Q3 and Q4 will be affected by movement controls between states and internationally. It also remains possible that trading for Vegas and other destinations also starts opening up in early June.

Q1 AEBITDA Forecast - A small dip in cash flow

Source: CGP Asset Management

Assumptions

Las Vegas, Atlantic City and others shut around the 18th of March, thus reducing quarterly earnings by two weeks. Gaming - 15% lower due to lost 2 weeks, whilst we assume reduced costs of 5% as a delayed reaction. Lotteries - No change. SciPlay (SCPL) - Project a 15% year-on-year increase due to lockdowns. Digital - Sports betting down 15% due to sporting cancellations, which reduces revenue 7% for this unit. We use Q1 2019 as a base.

Q2 - AEBITDA Forecast - Cash flow collapses

Source: CGP Asset Management

Assumptions

Gaming remains shut, reducing earnings by 80% whilst costs are reduced by about 40%. Lotteries - down 10%. Many in-person lottery sales will be impacted, but online sales may actually increase. Although, some evidence suggests a recession in 2008 caused declines of 5% in lottery turnover. SciPlay - A 25% year-on-year increase due to lockdowns. Digital - Sports betting down 80% due to sport cancellations, which reduces revenue by 45% for this unit yet only 25% cost reduction. We use Q2 2019 as a base.

Q3 AEBITDA Forecast - Gaming keeps consuming cash

Source: CGP Asset Management

Assumptions

Gaming re-opens, but the virus still exists, so some movement controls remain in place. Revenue is still down by 40% on 2019 levels. Costs remain lower by 30% on previous year. Lotteries - No change. SciPlay - A 25% year-on-year increase due to continued lockdowns. Digital - Some sports betting restarts but is down 40% due to many event cancellations. This reduces unit revenue by 20% and costs down by 10%.

#2 How much liquidity does SGMS have?

On the surface, SGMS does appear to have sufficient liquidity from cash and an unused revolver facility.

Source: SGMS 2019 10-K p.67

Even allowing for a substantial decline in Q1 and Q2, there should be sufficient liquidity available, provided the revolver holds firm. So, we looked at any conditions or covenants to the revolver given SGMS is going to be quickly eating into that $202 million in cash, and SGMS clients are likely to delay paying receivables on a normal time frame, given their business is way down too.

#3 When will SGMS breach a debt covenant?

Just one terrible quarter for AEBITDA could be deadly.

A collapse in AEBITDA that we expect in quarter 2 would probably mean a breach in the revolver covenant. Here is the corresponding passage.

Source: SGMS 2019 10-K page 45

To remind you, we forecast AEBITDA for Q2 to be $91 million. "5.00x consolidated" does not add up to a high number when earnings crater, even if the formula, say spread across a year, or reality is kinder than our forecast. As a reminder, we think the forecast is conservative due to:

Includes 20% ongoing revenue for gaming; Minimal 10% fall in lotteries, despite movement controls in the US & Italy; 20% annual growth from SciPlay; and That customers pay on similar time frames to usual, despite a rush by most corporates to conserve cash and push payment time frames.

A debt pile usually tumbles like a pile of cards.

A breach in debt covenant would likely cause a withdrawal of this agreement and automatic payment of any balance. It could also set up an unexpected cascade of other debt problems. So given all this, how does SGMS avoid Chapter 11? There are ways, and with a deal maker like Ron Perelman as a big shareholder, short sellers need to think carefully.

#4 How might SGMS avoid Chapter 11?

Here are some ways SGMS survive:

Bailout by Ron Perelman (or a white knight brokered by Perelman).

Perhaps Perelman or a friend could provide an emergency loan of cash. But does he have $200M liquid? Would he be willing to send good money after bad? SGMS might still fail despite a small bailout. Can Perelman even find a white knight given the plethora of excellent choices right now that have less downside?

Emergency equity raise

Given the current equity market value is only $800 million and very fragile, a useful raise would need to be at least $250M+. It might be tricky. That would be considerable dilution, which may result in Perelman losing effective control and pre-supposes investor interest with that debt pile still wobbling furiously in this virus hurricane.

Negotiate away the breach of covenant

This might be possible but would require a clear sign that the worst is over and the gaming industry is already returning to normal. Both look far from certain currently.

Big sale of SciPlay

Last year SGMS listed 12% of the shares of SciPlay, which is profitable and growing. Further, SciPlay share sales would be easy, but they might also weigh on the SCPL share price given the thin liquidity. Also, a significant sale would also undermine the long-term viability of SGMS given SciPlay provides cash to SGMS and is the strongest growing unit. A significant sale might only keep SGMS alive but damage the future.

Property Sale-Leaseback

SGMS owns two properties, one is 35,000 sq ft in Las Vegas. These might have significant value, even in the current poor environment and delay the cash depletion enough until gaming is back up-and-running.

Even with a bailout, COVID-19 might cripple SGMS long term

No matter how long the shutdown lasts the virus is going to leave scars on the SGMS balance sheet for a while. SGMS can't afford this given the already high debt levels, and it may be forced to sell assets like SciPlay or properties at fire sale prices. Survival today might just risk digging the hole a bit deeper for tomorrow. SGMS might survive only to be crippled by cutting costs and investment whilst better capitalized competitors eat its lunch.

Bottom line: It's a pass from us (and almost, but not quite a short).

For our money, SGMS is a definite pass and is almost an excellent short opportunity. There are just many better opportunities right now.

If you think lockdowns/restrictions will extend to June or longer, then SGMS is good potential short if the stock price remains above $10 into May, but be careful about timing given the likelihood of a rescue mission.

If you think the lockdown will end soon and that gambling will quickly bounce back, then SGMS could be a good long investment below $5 but only with gambling money you are happy to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.