AT&T: Stay Home Box Office

The stock remains appealing at $30 with a 7% dividend yield despite the deficiencies with the HBO Max streaming service not being launched until May.

HBO offers select shows for free highlighting how far their apps were behind the sector in usage.

In a bold move to attract new customers and finally advertise HBO while consumers are stuck at home, AT&T (T) promoted free shows via their HBO apps. Despite the service being available with traditional HBO shows this whole economic shutdown, the general market impression has been one of waiting for HBO Max to launch. Consistent with my previous research, the stock remains cheap at $30 with a 7.1% dividend yield and promising signs new leadership in media will launch the business correctly.

Image Source: HBO website

Modern HBO

Back on April 1, AT&T announced the hiring of Jason Kilar as the new CEO of the Time Warner. The former Hulu (DIS) founder and Amazon (AMZN) executive was a questionable upgrade to John Stankey. Mr. Kilar left Hulu in 2013, long before the streaming service hit the big time and nowhere near the scale of the current WarnerMedia.

His official start day is May 1 and the work-from-home economy probably makes his initial integration into the business very difficult. Oddly though, HBO finally made some promotional moves to launch the service into the view of viewers stuck at home. HBO decided to advertise free shows without requiring a subscription in a move that gets viewers more familiar to the existing service.

The problem here is that the HBO Now app is still relatively unknown. Even after the jump in app downloads over the last few days, HBO Now is only the 12th most downloaded Entertainment app in the U.S. Previously, the app was non-existent in the minds of consumers languishing in the 20+ range.

Source: App Annie

Even worse, AT&T has both the HBO Now and HBO Go apps to confuse subscribers. The HBO Go app is for consumers with an existing subscription via satellite and cable services while HBO Now is a standalone service for new subscribers.

The move is an initial sign that possibly the new CEO understands marketing in the digital age or the previously executive in charge of WarnerMedia didn't. The company still has HBO Max on the sidelines until May and in the current ranking, the vast majority of viewers are still defaulting to Netflix or Disney+.

Source: App Annie

HBO remains far below the potential of the streaming service due to the lack of the inclusion of the Time Warner content and the highest pricing in the SVOD sector. HBO still plans to charge $14.99 per month while Disney+ has the #3 ranking in the Entertainment sector with a $6.99 mostly cost.

Even the new Quibi app ranks far above HBO while only costing $7.99 for the ad-free version. The platform has been built from the ground up for smartphones with a focus on videos shorter than 10 minutes. The new service is the brainchild of entertainment industry giant Jeffrey Katzenberg and seasoned tech executive Meg Whitman.

Incremental Revenue Struggles

The new CEO (though the idea might've not been his) has already figured out how to get more subscriber focus on the subscription service. Unfortunately, he still has to resolve the revenue questions.

Source: HBO Max Media Day presentation

The highest price tag in the sector is limiting subscriber growth while capping any ability to raise prices in the future. HBO had 34 million domestic subscribers at the end of 2019 and only expects to add 2 million subs this year while launching HBO Max.

In essence, the new subs from launching Time Warner content in HBO have $360 million in annual value. For a business ramping up billions in annual expenses, the service isn't exactly making an impressive move to boost subscribers to correspond to the additional content added to the service.

HBO generates about $6.7 billion in annual revenues with a percentage of those revenues outside the U.S. where the company mostly works with distributors and collects licensing fees. These amounts make the previous ambitions of HBO only ramping up revenues by $1.0 billion in 2021 as very minimal. A new executive could boost these subscriber targets around, but he might be stuck with distribution deals limiting the company from reducing prices to attract more subs.

A big problem with the $5.0 billion revenue target in 2025 is the forecasts for $4.0 billion in additional subscription revenues. By adding 16 million subs, HBO only generates $2.9 billion in additional subscription revenues. The company would need to hike prices $2.00 per month to $16.99 in order to generate the additional $1.1 billion in annual subscription revenues.

Without the higher subscription revenues, HBO will never generate the additional profit forecast by management. The problem is hiking the highest price even higher. Disney+ will undoubtedly hike their service, but the company is unlikely to top $9.99 in five years.

Even worse, Netflix, Amazon and Apple (AAPL) are expected to far outspend HBO Max on new content. As time passes, any lead in content will disappear as these other video streaming services build up backlogs of quality content to close the gap with traditional services such as those from HBO.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T has made some positive moves to better align the HBO service with the new market realities. Unfortunately, the moves only appear to highlight how far AT&T has allowed the streaming service to fall.

The stock is still a buy around $30 with the 7.1% dividend yield. AT&T just highlighted their liquidity to survive this difficult time where ad revenues will be hit in the short term, but the #StayHomeBoxOffice move furthers our view of the stock having a maximum upside around the previous highs of $40.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.