40 Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees April Update

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 47.42% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Smaller lower-priced Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the pack this month.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged from 0.00% to 27.24% in annual yield and ranged from 0.00% to 209.75% in annual price target upsides per brokers 4/6/20.

The articles were titled, '25 stocks every retiree should own', and '20 for 20 retirement years'. The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing, periodically lists retirement tips. This 40 stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 9/26/19 and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/19.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/19, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks, (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 9/26/19,by Brian Bollinger, "... should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks for retirees are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the April 6 data for 40 stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll on these retiree selections. However, none as yet have suspended or reduced dividend payouts. However, the drop in prices of 18 of the top 40 (listed by yield) most reliable stocks for retirees made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The following 18 currently live up to the idea of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: SKT, MDP, OKE, EPD, MMP, XOM, ENB, WELL, LTC, NNN, KMI, T, DOC, IP, SWM, O, MNR, and ADM. To learn which of these 18 are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 51.85% To 228.75% Net Gains For 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs To April 2021

Seven of 10 top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these February dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 70% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to April 6, 2021 were:

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $2,287.53, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 68% more than the market as a whole.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) was projected to net $1,207.74 based on the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 96% more than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties (NNN) was projected to net $928.85, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 26% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $874.60, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% more than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) was projected to net $786.21, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM) was projected to net $672.01, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% over the market as a whole.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) was projected to net $629.18, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% under the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $611.33, based on the median of target estimates from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $518.54, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% greater than the market as a whole.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) was projected to net $485.27 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 16 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 90.01% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 19% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: sheknows.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per April Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per April Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement stocks represented three of 11 Morningstar sectors. First, and eighth through tenth places were claimed by four real estate sector representatives, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers [1], Welltower Inc. [8], LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) [9], and National Retail Properties Inc. [10]. A single communication services representative occupied the second slot, Meredith Corp. [2].

Finally, five Energy stocks occupied third through seventh places: ONEOK Inc. [3], Enterprise Products Partners LP [4], Magellan Midstream Partners LP [5], Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [6], Enbridge Inc (ENB) [7], to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top 10 by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 42.83%-209.46 Upsides While (31) No Lowly Downsiders Emerged In April

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 47.42% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To April 2021

10 top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 3/17/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (32) Delivering 121.7% Vs. (33 ) 82.55% Net Gains by All 10 Come April 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 47.42% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest priced selection, Meredith Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 228.75%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most-reliable retiree dividend dogs as of April 5 were: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., Meredith Corp., Enterprise Products Partners LP, ONEOK Inc., and National Retail Properties Inc., with prices ranging from $5.25 to $27.78.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of April 5 were: Enbridge Inc., Magellan Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., and Welltower Inc., whose prices ranged from $28.65 to $42.51.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: sheknows.com

