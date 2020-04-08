Alaska Air Group: Changing My Mind On This Airline Stock

About 18 months ago, when I published the first airline sector study to my Storm-Resistant Growth community, I chose to take a pass on Alaska Air (ALK). I was turned off by the company's per-unit economics, namely the dismal PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) of only 11.9 cents in mid-2018 that was only better than ultra-low-cost player Spirit (SAVE) - but without the bare-bone cost structure of its peer.

Today, amid a health and economic crisis of epic proportions and a deep-discount environment that is severely impacting all airlines equally, these metrics matter a bit less to me. Instead, I am much more interested in balance sheet robustness and proven track record at generating cash. When these two factors are considered, ALK starts to look a lot more appealing.

Now is the time for quality

In my most recent Southwest (LUV) article, I stated that it makes sense today to "lean more heavily towards being conservative rather than aggressive, considering the challenges that lay ahead for the airline sector." I commended Southwest for having been the only airline to produce positive cash flow in each of the past 16 quarters at least, despite the 737 MAX troubles, and for also being the only one in the industry to boast a net cash (instead of net debt) position on its balance sheet.

Aside from my top pick in the sector, Alaska is the next best name on these very same criteria. As the chart below depicts, the Seattle-based company has managed to reach healthy levels of liquidity, after having trimmed its net debt-to-total asset ratio from nearly 14% three years ago. The company also does not have pension liabilities, unlike the three full-service carriers Delta (DAL), United (UAL) and American (AAL).

In 2019, riding the updraft of a strong economy and resilient consumer spending, Alaska produced an impressive $1.0 billion in free cash flow, topping the previous year's number by nearly $800 million. The cash spigot was turned on at full force due to a decrease in capital spending, a gradual improvement in per-available seat revenues, some benefit from lower fuel costs, and less interest paid on the decreasing debt load.

To be fair, 2020 will look nothing like 2019. Alaska has announced that capacity will be cut by 80% in April and May, and this could be just the beginning of a painful summer travel season. Use of credit lines and government support will be much more important in the near term than optimizing CASM (cost per unit), PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat) or load factor (occupancy).

But one day, operations should return to normal, even if "the new normal" still looks quite different from what the sector witnessed in 2019. When they do, I believe Alaska will come out ahead of most of its competitors due to (1) little exposure to more fragile international markets, (2) a cost structure that is substantially leaner than those of the top 3 names in the space, and (3) a more robust balance sheet.

De-risked valuation helps

Lastly, although I would rather buy higher quality for a higher price in such uncertain and volatile times, ALK's valuation is far from stretched. The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 4.9x that is nearly half LUV's multiple -but still well above those of the full-service airlines. ALK has come off 57% from the February peak to now reach five-year lows.

Therefore, ALK seems to strike a compelling balance of high quality, reliable track record and reasonable price. While LUV continues to be my top pick in the airline space, ALK has overtaken DAL for the second spot in my list of airline stocks worth a closer look.

