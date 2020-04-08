Fastly: Not Enough Margin Of Safety

Fastly's (NYSE:FSLY) stock price has fallen roughly 40% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil. Despite the drop in share price, I believe that Fastly has a decent track record with growing switching costs. At $20, however, it is overvalued by roughly 13% based on my base-case assumptions.

Fastly has grown steadily in recent years

Revenue for Fastly has grown from $105M in 2017 to $200M in 2019, compounding at 38% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 53% to 55%.

According to its S1, Fastly estimates its total addressable market at roughly $18B. Based on Fastly's recent 2019 revenue of $200M, it puts Fastly's market penetration at 1.1%. This shows that Fastly still has a long runway for growth to expand its market share with better products and international expansion.

Fastly is growing its switching costs steadily

Fastly's enterprise customer was 288 in Q4 2019, up 5% from 274 in Q3 2019. This shows that Fastly has an increasing base of enterprises customers, who also tend to have stronger inertia when it comes to switching platforms. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from Fastly. Fastly recognizes this and continues to build more integrations to create a sticky platform for its company:

Partner friendly. Just as we expose the ability to program at the edge to our customer base, we extend that power and functionality to our partners as well. This allows our partners to build out applications that run at the edge, and provide a feature or service that is complementary to our platform. We enable these integrations with a focus on API-support and a large number of code libraries.

Fastly's balance sheet looks reasonable

To ensure that smaller companies like Fastly do not run into liquidity issues, one way to determine that is to monitor its cash and debt balances, as well as its cash-burn rate.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Fastly has $16M of cash, $114M of short-term investments, $4.4M of short-term debt, and $25M of long-term debt. Since Fastly also had negative free cash flow in 2019 of $45M, this provides a small cushion for Fastly to invest in growth. It also helps Fastly tide through any operational difficulties in this volatile period. However, Fastly's net cash position is only roughly 2x negative free cash flow. Hence, there is a likelihood that Fastly may have to raise more capital in the near future if expenses are higher than expected.

Investment Risks

When the economy experiences a downturn, customers might cut back on non-essential services to conserve cash flow. If these businesses deem that Fastly is not crucial to their operations, it might lead to a larger-than-expected churn rate for Fastly.

Fastly also faces strong competitors, which may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of its competitors have large existing enterprise customers like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fastly has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Valuation

1) Revenue growth at 25% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Fastly's track record of high sales growth and its ability to penetrate its total addressable market in recent years. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as Fastly continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 20% from 2027 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Fastly's gross margins have remained above 50% since 2016. Once Fastly scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience some level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Fastly has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Fastly will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Fastly has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Fastly having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Fastly is roughly $1.1B for the entire company. This represents a 13% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $17.30 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Fastly 7 9.3 38 -23 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) 14 27 83 -5 Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) 12 22.7 49 -37 Elastic N.V.(NYSE:ESTC) 10.4 10.5 60 -40

Compared to other high-growth peers, Fastly pricing looks cheap in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. Fastly is cheaper than all the other companies in the table but it has slower growth rates than the rest. However, its margins are better than Cloudflare's and Elastic N.V.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Cloudflare will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be weaker and future sales growth is better than expected, Cloudflare might actually be a good buy.

