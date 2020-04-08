PagerDuty: Need More Land Than Expand

Overview

PagerDuty (PD) appears to be on track to generate positive operating cash flow (OCF) in 2020. OCF grew by ~96% YoY to -$173,000 in Q4. Gross margin was also solid at ~85% while revenue grew by 41% YoY. Despite the strong results, we remain cautious about the potential growth opportunities beyond the install base expansion, which has driven the majority of revenue. Solid expansion track record may have been a validation for the quality in product innovation and customer success, though we ideally want to see more new client acquisitions in the near term. The stock is still an attractive growth story with positive cash flow potential nonetheless. We expect the continuing success of the install base expansion and product innovation to drive cash flow generation and top-line growth.

Catalyst

Over its 11-year operating history, PagerDuty has gained a strong reputation among the DevOps (Development and IT Operations) community due to its leading presence in the On-Call Management space. In 2018, PagerDuty broadened its vision to be a multi-product company that would focus on a ~$25 billion Digital Operations Management market. In recent times, it has allowed PagerDuty to gain some traction in the mid-market and enterprise segments.

(source: PagerDuty’s 10-K)

Gross margin, ARPU, and revenue growth were solid in Q4. Moreover, OCF is on track to turn positive in 2020. Much of the revenue growth was due to the strong install-base expansion. If any, this shows that PagerDuty has a relatively loyal customer base. As mentioned, this is driven by its good reputation within the DevOps community.

(source: PagerDuty 10-K)

So far, the focus on the install base expansion has paid off. Net dollar retention rate is still above average despite having dropped by ~1,800 bps YoY due to two large customers leaving. Its 122% net dollar retention rate is considerably solid and more sustainable going forward. For context, Zendesk (ZEN), which offers an enterprise cloud helpdesk solution, considers 120% to be the most prime retention rate in its guidance.

On the other hand, we also expect to see a strong continuation of its Business Response product. This product has been the differentiation point for PagerDuty amid the competition from Atlassian’s (TEAM) OpsGenie and Splunk’s (SPLK) VictorOps.

(source: PagerDuty’s website)

A typical Digital Operations offering covers On-Call Management, Incident Management, Event Intelligence, and Analytics functionalities. While most products stop there, PagerDuty launched its Business Response product to offer the Visibility functionality outside the core DevOps market. The Business Response mobile app launched in July last year enables visualization of incidence and downtime impacts on the business from a non-technical standpoint on-the-go. The result is encouraging, as 60% of eligible users have been actively using it so far.

Risk

Following the IPO last year, the fundamentals continued to be promising despite the poor market sentiment. The share price has remained in a downward trend since the second half of 2019. At present, the stock trades at approximately 3 times lower than its all-time high of ~$57 per share in mid of June 2019. The weak OCF profile and concern on the competition and TAM might have caused such a lackluster performance. While OCF is likely to turn positive this year and not a concern to us, we remain skeptical of the $25 billion TAM opportunity. Much of the revenue, as we discussed, still comes from the install base expansion instead of new clients. In FY 2021, we are particularly keeping our eye on the development of PagerDuty’s go-to-market under the new CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) Dave Justice, who previously led enterprise sales execution at Salesforce (CRM) and Cisco (CSCO) Ultimately, we expect to see more land than expand in addition to a stronger OCF profile in 2020.

Valuation

PagerDuty's early On-Call and Incident Management solution looked more like a feature to us. But the product expansion and strong results in recent times have justified its vision to be a Digital Operations leader. Moreover, PagerDuty has been quite efficient on its way there so far. With only ~670 employees as of today, the company operates in a very lean manner. It, in fact, has the least number of employees relative to its peers.

(comparison - TEAM/ZEN/SMAR/DDOG/PD. Source: stockrow)

PagerDuty’s inherent operational efficiency also seems to be the result of its dominant self-serve user acquisition model, which it even applies to the enterprise and mid-market go-to-market. Furthermore, the fact that it targets the technology-savvy audience such as DevOps/IT people that require less hands-on onboarding also amplifies the effect. As a result, PagerDuty's ~85% gross margin is also by far the highest in the peer group. Atlassian, which uses the same go-to-market model and targets a similar audience, is a close second with ~82%.

(source: stockrow)

Much of the key concern in PagerDuty revolves around the size of its TAM and competition. These key factors have put pressure on the valuation in recent times. At ~5.95 P/S, PagerDuty remains the cheapest stock in the peer group. We think, however, the overall go-to-market execution quality against the TAM is a more important consideration. Take Atlassian, for example. Despite the relatively non-breakthrough product idea, strong execution is what has driven the strong growth and profitability in Atlassian. It is the most valuable stock in the group with a ~22 P/S. So far, PagerDuty's execution has been alright, though there is room for improvement. While expansion will continue to play a critical role, new client acquisition means further validation of its execution quality against the TAM that will prove the skeptics wrong.

In the long term, we still believe in the stock's growth story and cash flow generation potential. Given the ~40% YoY growth, market-leading gross margin, and clear opportunity to reach a positive OCF this year, there is a good chance that the stock will trade at its pre-COVID 19 valuations of 7x-8.5x P/S. This remains the best-case scenario for the stock. With ~77.8 million share count and expected revenue of $207.75 million, the ~7.8 midpoint P/S gives an estimated ~$20-$21 per share at the end of 2020. Though the 5.95 P/S is attractive at the moment, we prefer to stay on the sidelines and review our position at the end of the quarter. Ultimately, we hope to see more land than expand in Q1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.