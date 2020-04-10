Life After COVID-19

We share our views. Many will be surprised on why we are bullish on sectors that most view as doomed.

The bear market hit harder and faster in a magnitude unseen in recorded history. No nation was prepared or spared. COVID-19 was a more efficient spreader and killer than our historically-reliable sources believed. Data so far has proven to be incomplete, and researchers are still struggling to find a cure/vaccine. The good news is that new cases in several countries are dropping and glimmers of hope are starting to emerge. As stated in a previous report: "We suspect that the markets could move significantly higher once we have a confirmation that we are close to a peak," and we remain hopeful.

What we do know for sure today is that this pandemic will have a profound impact on how people view their world. Previously, people who took their freedom of movement and right of assembly for granted are experiencing what others in more restrictive countries experience on a daily basis. The government swiftly revoked their rights and suppressed freedoms in the name of saving lives. It's a scary reality that freedom is tenuous at best. When people emerge from their quarantines and sheltering at home, thousands of people worldwide will have perished.

What priorities will change? How will the economy be impacted moving forward?

Historically, major shocks (economically, politically or medically) have a way of reshaping human expectations and focuses. After World War II, western nations quickly shifted their views of concession and giving into strong men, to swiftly oppose actions deemed morally bankrupt such as fighting against fascism and communism. After the Vietnam war, the United States decided it needed to limit engaging in military conflict - until that view was again shifted following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

With each of these events, investors had to engage in a new reality within the stock market.

The last time the world faced the more serious Spanish Flu pandemic was in 1918. It's estimated that the Spanish Flu infected 500 million people worldwide, or about 27% of the world’s population, and killed between 30 million and 50 million people.

While it would be is interesting to compare the U.S. stock markets today to the Spanish flu during the two-year period of 1918 and 1919, the situation was different. The impact of the Spanish Flu on equities was minimal and relatively unaffected mainly due to high exports to Europe in support of WWI efforts. Still, there were some advantaged and disadvantaged sectors.

Most of the evidence indicates that the economic effects of the 1918 influenza pandemic were short term. Many businesses, especially those in the service and entertainment industries, suffered double-digit losses in revenue. Other businesses that specialized in health care products experienced an increase in revenues. Source: St. Louis Fed

Another study of economies after the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 found that cities in the United States that enacted strict guidelines to stop the spread of the flu saw stronger economic performance thereafter. However, banking and manufacturing took until 1926 to fully recover from the event.

We must now evaluate, while the market is at its worst, which sectors will outperform when the world emerges from this pandemic and plan accordingly.

Clear Winners from the Post Virus Economy

There's no doubt that life will not be the same once we beat the "invisible enemy." We are likely to see huge debates about our past and our future, and we will need to re-define our priorities in life, including our society, political system, and responsibilities as human beings towards ourselves and our planet.

Some sectors will emerge as challenged ones, while others will set to benefit. We share our views. And many would be surprised on why we are bullish on sectors that most people view as doomed.

1- Healthcare and Life Sciences

The healthcare industry including biotech, drugmakers and medical equipment industry is directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple companies are deploying significant resources to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. There's also surging demand for certain medical equipment and products such as respirators, diagnostics, protection and hygiene, and medical equipment. This is the short-term trend. The long-term trend will be more significant.

It has become clear that no government was prepared for such a massive pandemic that would spread very fast with devastation and tragic death. The lack of preparation will have a severe economic impact. One of the major challenges relate to underfunded medical and healthcare institutions, and this is a hefty price to pay for this mistake.

Will the federal government have to spend more on healthcare in the form of direct spending and subsidies? Definitely. Why should we spend billions and trillions on weapons to protect against geopolitical threats, but not enough against diseases that results in deaths and destroy economies? Investing in healthcare always is a good idea. We already are sitting on tons of useless weapons, costing us billions to maintain, most of which will never be used.

The notion that wars and battles are only fought between nations (and different ideologies) using military might has been shattered. Nations will have to fight hand-in-hand rather than against each other and come up with a new world order.

On another front, the effort to defeat the virus will hasten our transition to a new innovation revolution of modern times such as prevention/cure from recurring viral plagues (MERS, SARS, Ebola, HIV and the common flu). More funding for the sector will enhance their ability to find a cure for cancer, and a wide array of other diseases to enhance our bodies and our minds. This will not go unnoticed by the investment community.

As a result, healthcare and biotech are set to see the fastest growth in decades. Smart money will start allocating more funds to this sector. Out-performance is likely to be enormous.

2- Technologies that Support Work From Home

We already are seeing a surge in usage of smart devices and demand for additional internet bandwidth and cloud storage. This is a result of the outbreak, but it's also likely to be a trend for the future. Today's lock-down has given a chance to the business community to test how having employees work from home looks like. We suspect that some companies will find this more efficient and cheaper and will opt to encourage this at least for a part of their workforce. Here are several companies that are set to be winners.

Amazon (AMZN) for example will greatly benefit in the current and future environment. AMZN is able to deliver almost all our needs to our doorstep and also will play an important role for the workforce based from home. Importantly, a good part of the population, notably the non-millennial generation, might have never used Amazon before. The lock-downs and travel restrictions have paved the way for many to get a first experience at the convenience and excitement that Amazon has to offer. This opens a brand new target market for Amazon to see sales soar.

(AMZN) for example will greatly benefit in the current and future environment. AMZN is able to deliver almost all our needs to our doorstep and also will play an important role for the workforce based from home. Importantly, a good part of the population, notably the non-millennial generation, might have never used Amazon before. The lock-downs and travel restrictions have paved the way for many to get a first experience at the convenience and excitement that Amazon has to offer. This opens a brand new target market for Amazon to see sales soar. Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) also will be a winner as people look for reliable and critical information.

(GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) also will be a winner as people look for reliable and critical information. Microsoft (MSFT) cloud services have seen a 775% soaring demand as a result of social distancing orders. Microsoft has seen Skype usage increase a staggering 70%, now being used by 40 million people.

(MSFT) cloud services have seen a 775% soaring demand as a result of social distancing orders. Microsoft has seen Skype usage increase a staggering 70%, now being used by 40 million people. Facebook (FB) has announced it’s hiring 10,000 people in 2020 alone, with the population socializing remotely from home.

Overall, big tech is likely one of the few sectors to benefit post COVID-19 in the long run.

3- Renewable Energy

While the source of COVID-19 is still unknown, it has been so far attributed to wildlife wet markets, which some have called an irresponsible practice, to say the least. These wet markets in China were attributed to other pandemics in the past including the "deadly SARS." Those of us who live in the west have contributed to this in our own ways by turning a blind eye to pollution and global warming. Pollution results in a fertile environment for outbreaks and makes our immune systems weaker and vulnerable to such epidemics as noted in China and Italy - where more polluted cities were the epicenters of the virus. Coronavirus has exposed our arrogant relationship with nature:We pay too little attention to the fact that our arrogant relationship with nature fuels, and even causes, many of humanity’s greatest challenges. The threats we face are interrelated: climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the emergence of entirely new pathogens that threaten us time and again. Countries are flooded, forests burn, glaciers melt, oceans warm and insects die, all through our actions. Pathogens break through species boundaries because we are exploiting natural resources without respect. For example, overfishing in the coastal waters of many African countries by foreign fleets leads local populations increasingly to turn to bushmeat for sustenance, increasing the likelihood (as with Ebola) that pathogens will be transmitted to humans. Source FT.com

As part of re-defining our priorities in life, our society will have to look deeper into our relationship with Earth, and the need to protect it. We are likely to see an accelerating shift toward renewable sources of energy among other measures to conserve our environment. Some will argue that lower oil prices will put renewable energy on the back burner. I disagree.

Source: Newsweek - Renewable power station in Songxi, China

This is a trend that's unlikely to be reversed. Many have realize that the cost of pollution far outweighs short-term savings from fossil fuel energy. This trend will strengthen post COVID-19. No doubt, some nations will change faster than others. Europe already has put in place several goals and milestones including detailed plans and financial support for renewable energy. Other nations will follow because society will eventually demand so. It's not possible for renewables to replace fossil fuels due to technological limitations. But not all fossil fuels are alike. Less pollution can be achieve though switching to natural gas or low emission technologies. I'm aware that this is politically a sensitive subject. For those who are afraid renewables will create job losses in the industry, I suggest you read an article posted just this week on the Financial Times entitled: Texas: how the home of US oil and gas fell in love with solar power. In this report, Brooks Landgraf, a conservative state legislator from Odessa, Texas, and an advocate for the oil sector, predicts that as struggling oil companies cut loose workers:

There are going to be a lot more labor opportunities” in solar projects. “Thankfully, I come from a part of Texas where we have the ability to produce hydrocarbon-based energy and solar energy and wind energy.” “It’s in our culture in the Permian Basin to produce energy.”

The sooner we start embracing renewable energy, the better. As the famous French artist Patrick Bruel put it in a song in the late 1980s: "I am not going to shut up because your eyes hurt to take a look," alluding that we should not remain blind-sighted to global warming. Ironically, the singer was recently infected by the COVID-19 and is currently being treated.

4 - Travel and Lodging - Possible Long-Term Winners

COVID-19 came upon us and took us by surprise. Most of us have been racing to generate and amass more money - to have a dream house, a nicer car, sharp-looking clothes, expensive watches and jewelry among others. - Then all came to a halt. Are we going to even survive to reach our object-oriented goals, let alone enjoy them?

For many, money and work may not be as important as before the pandemic. Spending time with family and friends, visiting places we have always dreamed about will all become ever more important. Some will decide to reduce work hours, take more holidays, retire earlier, and simply enjoy life. Personal budget allocations will change. Spending less on luxury and more on travel and holidays. Less hours at work, and more hours outdoors with loved ones.

Traveling, entertainment, and lodging have the potential to rebound, and possibly stronger than ever. This will probably take some time. We have to get through the crisis first, assess the damage, get back up on our feet.

5- Property REITs

Almost the entire REIT sector has been decimated. There will be some obvious winners such as data centers and healthcare REITs. For other sectors, all is not that obvious.

With a view that more workers will remain teleworking or working from home, demand for office space will suffer. However the housing sector should see a fast recovery. The reason is simple. If we are working from home, home becomes more sacred. It's our office and our living space. Some will need larger spaces. Others will want to reconfigure or upgrade. Employers are likely to give allowances to do so, and still save plenty of money via reduced office spending. Lower mortgage rates will help. From a valuation perspective residential housing REIT stocks look very attractive today.

Conclusion

Life before, and life after COVID-19, will look very different.

French president Macron summed it up in a speech on March 16 inviting the French nation to "re-discover the sense of the essential." This is especially true in a period when this crisis reveals the fragility of our society, the fragility of our humanity. More than ever, we need benchmarks. What are our objectives in life? What's worth living for? What are the real values?

This pandemic has given us the chance (and invites us) to rethink and redefine what's important in life and what's not. This will have an impact across the board, including governments, society, businesses, and our community. Spending habits will change and budgets re-allocated. Investors, and income investors, need to adapt accordingly.

This crisis could be our chance to pave the way for a happier an healthier life, for us and future generations. Perhaps not everything needs to "return to normal." In all cases, it's a good wake-up call.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.