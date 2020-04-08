Blue Apron: Short Term Gain, Long Term Bankruptcy

Historically, APRN has churned away its new customers due to its dubious value proposition, and we believe this time will be no different.

There is little evidence of a massive traffic increase to APRN's website or app, and the only evidence of demand increasing is statements from management.

When grocery shelves are full, there really is no reason to use APRN's services, especially with options like grocery delivery available.

Blue Apron(APRN) stock has been one of the main benefactors from the coronavirus, running up from a low of around $2 to $12 currently. While bulls point to increased demand for meal kit services during this pandemic, we believe the incremental demand is not enough to stave off bankruptcy and we believe that eventually, the company will fall back to single digits.

Value Proposition

The main problem with APRN's service is that it just doesn't provide a good value proposition for most of America. For those unfamiliar, APRN offers a service that sends a "meal kit" comprised of raw foods, as well as sauces, that allow somebody to cook a number of meals, something like this:

According to APRN's website, they help chefs of all levels cook incredible meals at home by taking care of menu planning and shopping, so all the chef needs to do is to cook and enjoy the food. Sounds good right? Let's look at the options.

A modern-day consumer now has multiple options to feed themselves, with the options listed in the chart below.

Source: WY Capital

As you can see, meal kits are sandwiched right in the middle, so there is no reason for either wealthy or poor consumers to use APRN's services in normal circumstances. If you can splurge and want convenience, pick food delivery. If you're trying to save money, go to grocery stores to shop.

Even with the COVID-19 situation, grocery stores continue to be open around America, and even if you don't want to physically shop for your groceries because you're in an at-risk group, the option of grocery delivery is still open.

Compared to APRN, grocery delivery is incredibly cheap. On Instacart, you can pay a $99 membership to get 2h grocery delivery on orders above $35 for free. For reference, this equates to less than 2% of yearly food spend for the average American household.

Meanwhile, APRN costs between $8 and $10 per serving, around 3-4x the cost of what an average American usually pays for a meal. Admittedly, Blue Apron likely has better ingredient quality, but even accounting for this, it is still far more expensive than ordering from the nearby grocery store.

Source: Blue Apron Website

Therefore, while many people may order APRN's services just to try it out, we believe there is no incentive to use APRN's services over the long term.

Data shows little rise in demand

The data supports our claim that APRN has shown little increased demand for its services. According to sensortower, while APRN's app rankings increased slightly around March 16, it seems to have fallen back down.

Source: sensortower

Similarweb meanwhile shows that Blue Apron's website, blueapron.com, saw just a small 10% bounce in traffic in March compared to February. In comparison, Instacart saw a doubling of traffic in the same timeframe.

Source: Similarweb

The only evidence that APRN has seen any demand increase at all is the fact that both HelloFresh(OTC:HLFFF) and APRN management have talked about seeing a sharp rise in demand. Oddly enough, APRN management did not detail any actual stats regarding the rise in demand.

We believe the increased demand is likely not due to nationwide quarantine, but rather panic buying in grocery stores, which led to fresh fruits and vegetables being unavailable in many stores, causing some people to turn to APRN for their daily food requirements. The problem with this spike in demand is that it likely has already faded as there is no problem with the grocery supply chain - stores will continue to be stocked every day and eventually, fresh food and vegetables will be available.

We should also comment on the recent disclosure of a 5.2% stake by DE Shaw. While a large investment by a hedge fund is usually bullish for a company, $7.5mil is peanuts for DE Shaw, which has $50bil in AUM, so we believe this represents a purely speculative investment. Also, we should note that another famous hedge fund, Jana Partners, bought 2% of APRN just after its IPO, so yeah, we don't believe this investment means much.

Valuation

Before the COVID-19 epidemic, APRN was 100% headed towards bankruptcy. After customer count peaked at around 1mil, everything started to go downhill fast. Since then, customers have been leaving in droves and revenue has been declining precipitously, going below $100mil in Q4 2019 compared to over $230mil at its peak.

We believe the limited value proposition APRN offers, along with high prices, has led to massive churn from its customer base. It is incredibly expensive to maintain an APRN subscription, after all.

After analyzing APRN's cost structure, we believe APRN could be able to show perhaps 1-2 quarters of slight profitability from panic buying of groceries, but this is not nearly enough to justify the market cap increase, especially since the company is going to start churning customers once again after grocery chains are restocked, coronavirus or no.

To support my point, APRN insiders have been selling all the way down, with sales happening at prices as low as $2. If they were not restricted by securities laws, we believe they'll be taking advantage of the price spike to sell as many shares as they can.

Source: insiderinsights

Liquidity

According to APRN's 10K, they have fully used up available capacity on their revolving credit facility. Therefore, the only liquidity they currently have is their $43mil in cash on their balance sheet.

With around $20mil of cash burn in 2019 before capex, APRN would have around 2 years to survive, but if they raise capital, they could lengthen their survival for a few years. Either way, we think it's just a matter of time before APRN files bankruptcy.

Takeaway

Overall, APRN's business model is completely spoilt and doesn't offer a good value proposition for anybody. The business is doomed to fail, and a slight boost in demand due to COVID-19 isn't going to save it.

Because shorting shares directly or using puts is expensive at the moment, we are selling calls on APRN. While this is a risky move, we believe the chances of another spike are low and we have limited the position size to mitigate risk.

