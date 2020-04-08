Gilead: Upside From Potential Coronavirus Treatment Could Dissipate

GILD is up by double digits since then. The upside could dissipate until remdesivir is formally approved by the FDA.

Source: New York Times

Gilead (GILD) is working with regulatory authorities to provide expanded access to remdesivir, which is being offered to coronavirus patients:

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has been working with regulatory authorities to start additional expanded access programs for remdesivir, its investigational medicine for COVID-19, Chairman and CEO Daniel O'Day wrote on the company's website. Such programs allow hospitals or physicians to apply for emergency use of the treatment for multiple severely ill patients at a time. Even though the medicine isn't yet approved for use by any regulatory authorities, Gilead is taking the step of expanding production to increase supply.

Gilead has sharply reduced remdesivir's production timeline from one year to about six months. There are several drug candidates that could potentially vie with remdesivir to treat coronavirus. The question remains, "can they be produced in large enough quantities to make a difference." In expanding production capacity, Gilead appears to be readying redemsivir to answer some of that question. Now, the drug needs to get FDA approval.

Can Remdesivir Effectively Treat The Virus?

Remdesivir was originally designed to treat the Ebola virus, yet it did not demonstrate enough efficacy to win FDA approval. In previous animal studies, remdesivir demonstrated the potential to block replication in some coronaviruses. A team of academic and industry researchers explained how remdesivir could potentially keep the coronavirus from replicating:

The researchers, from the University of Alberta, US, and Gilead, studied the drug's effects on the coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). They found that remdesivir blocks a particular enzyme that is required for viral replication. Coronaviruses replicate by copying their genetic material using an enzyme known as the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. Until now, it has been difficult to get the polymerase complex that contains multiple proteins to work in a test tube ... Using polymerase enzymes from the coronavirus that causes MERS, scientists in Götte's lab found that the enzymes can incorporate remdesivir, which resembles an RNA building block, into new RNA strands. Shortly after adding remdesivir, the enzyme stops being able to add more RNA subunits. This halts genome replication.

The next step is to complete enough clinical trials to prove the drug has the necessary efficacy to treat the coronavirus. There is a dire need for a vaccine to treat the virus.

The death toll in the U.S. and worldwide is about 10,000 and 70,000, respectively. The impact on the economy is sizeable. Policymakers have encouraged social distancing which has caused businesses to shut down and workers to be displaced. Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman sees the coronavirus wiping $5 trillion off GDP.

What Does This Mean For Gilead?

Gilead has initiated two Phase 3 clinical studies to prove the safety and efficacy of remdesivir. If approved, the drug could provide a new revenue stream for the company. Gilead has been donating the drug thus far as the company awaits results on clinical trial. In 2009, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) sold over $3 billion of the influenza treatment Tamiflu during the H1N1 pandemic. Gilead vowed to make the drug affordable, assuming it receives FDA approval.

Nonetheless, the potential upside from a vaccine with proven efficacy to treat the coronavirus would be difficult to ignore. Several companies, from Amgen (AMGN) to Roche to Regeneron (REGN), are trying to develop a treatment. There is tremendous value in being first to market, and Gilead appears to have poll position. Gilead could use a shot in the arm. Its revenue has been stagnant to declining ever since its blockbuster HCV regimen lost steam.

In its most recent quarter, Gilead generated revenue of $5.8 billion, up 5% sequentially and down 1% Y/Y. Revenue from HCV rose 9% sequentially, while revenue from HCV fell 7%. Biktarvy remained a catalyst with revenue of $1.6 billion, up 25% sequentially. Biktarvy has cannibalized other Gilead HIV products but has also caused customers to switch from regimens provided by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).

Gilead has been using its $26 billion war chest to form strategic alliances and make acquisitions. The company increased its equity stake in Galapagos (GLPG) to around 25%; then end game helped bring Galapagos' late-stage drugs to market. The company recently acquired Forty Seven (FTSV) for $4.9 billion. Gilead will gain access to the target's investigational therapies for myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

I assumed the recent free-fall in financial markets would provide Gilead an opportunity to do more deals at attractive prices. However, financial markets appear to be stabilizing. I expect Q1 corporate earnings to disappoint and potentially send financial markets much lower. Once investors realize just how dismal the economy and corporate earnings prospects really are, financial markets could re-test their previous lows. This could present Gilead with attractive acquisition opportunities by the summer.

In the meantime, Gilead may have to rely on out-sized growth from Biktarvy to carry the company. There remains a risk that (1) loss of exclusivity for certain drugs and declines in HCV sales could provide headwinds or (2) GSK could develop another HIV drug to compete more effectively with Biktarvy. A successful treatment for coronavirus could give the company another lever to pull.

Upside From Potential Coronavirus Treatment Could Dissipate

During Gilead's Q4 earnings call in early February, management divulged it was working with health organizations to provide remdesivir for coronavirus treatment on an emergency basis. GILD has risen by double digits since then, up by double digits and its market capitalizing has increased by about $9 billion. Remdesivir has the potential to treat coronavirus. However, until the drug is finally approved, GILD's upside could be limited from here.

Conclusion

I believe the run-up in the Gilead's share price was warranted. That run-up could stall unless remdesivir receives FDA approval. GILD remains a hold.

