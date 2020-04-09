Euronav's CEO On Surging Rates Amid The Corona/Oil Price War Market (Podcast)

They also chatted about capital allocation to include dividend plans and whether or not we would see repurchases at these levels.

CEO Hugo De Stoop spoke on Value Investor's Edge Live about both COVID-19 and now, the Oil Price War on their business and fleet.

Shipping is in an unprecedented market, with a bit of best of times and worst of times bifurcation. Oil tankers are in the better part of things.

The last time J Mintzmyer and Value Investor's Edge hosted a virtual investor forum featuring industry analysts, management teams, and investors, all the way back in January 2020, it was like another world. IMO 2020 was still the buzzword, post New Year cyclicality was driving behavior, and coronavirus looked like it was a local issue in China. Meanwhile, a virtual investor forum proved to be quite ahead of the curve.

A lot has changed in two months. So, last week, Mintzmyer and team hosted 15 guests ranging from industry analysts to investors to management teams, with a look at how the shipping situation has changed. The third public episode features Euronav's (NYSE:EURN) CEO Hugo De Stoop. He discusses the impact of recent events and what capital allocation might look like. Click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

2:15 minute mark - How is COVID-19 impacting the crude tanker markets and EURN?

4:45 - How has the oil price war shifted the market - How is EURN positioned?

8:00 - Is this market surge different than last fall with COSCO?

13:00 - Only a few fixtures so far this week, more expected soon?

14:00 - IMO 2020 update, any shift in strategy?

19:45 - Any plans to load up more VLSFO to hedge lower fuel costs?

23:00 - The other ULCC on a new storage contract? Other storage requests?

27:30 - How do the recent resales fit into your fleet and IMO strategy?

31:00 - Any near-term supply risks or overhang on orders?

36:00 - Has your capital allocation strategy shifted at all this year?

40:30 - How to differentiate between vessel acquisitions and repurchases?

43:30 - Clarification on lock-out timing - delay to 1 April? Annual meeting vote?

50:30 - Any shift to your views on leverage? Still ample capacity?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer has no position in EURN, but may open a long position at any time. Hugo De Stoop is employed by Euronav. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice or official guidance.