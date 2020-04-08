J.C. Penney: Avoid This 'Penney' Stock Despite Aggressive Short-Term Moves

J.C. Penney's cuts and revolving facility should help the company weather a significant short-term storm. However, problems will magnify if the impact of the pandemic is long term.

Typically speaking, we write about dividend growth stocks. But today, I was thinking about an iconic brand from my childhood. My mom took us plenty of times to the J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) . As many of us know, the company today is a far cry from the company back then. J.C. Penney's price eclipsed $80 per share in 2006, the company's highest stock price ever. Now, J.C. Penney is, no pun intended, a penny stock. With little room to decrease further, I must ask myself the tough question. Will J.C. Penney survive the quarantine?

J.C. Penney Was Already Struggling before the Pandemic

This may not be a shock to many investors, but J.C. Penney has been struggling. Even before the pandemic, J.C. Penney felt like it was in a continues rebuilding state. As a Browns fan, I can sympathize. For the past 20 years, the Browns have hired a new coach, new general manager, changed the roster, and sold the fans on a story of optimism. This time, it was going to be different! Then, two years (and many times, just one year) later, the coach and GM were fired, and the process started all over again. While it hasn't happened as frequently, J.C. Penney has been in the cycle of changing management and turnaround stories for the better part of the last decade.

In the last earnings release and 10-K, they reported their 2019 financial results. Net sales decreased 8% in 2018 compared to the previous year. That actually accelerated the sales decrease from the previous years. See the company's 5-year summary included in the filing:

The company continues to shrink their store footprint as well. Over the same 5 year period, the have closed stores. In 2015, the company had 1,021 stores. At the end of 2019, the number was reduced to 846.

Further, the company posted significant net losses in 2018 and 2019. Sure, there were some one time expenses due to restructurings. However, the magnitude of the losses were significantly greater than the previous periods. Clearly, J.C. Penney was not firing on all cylinders before the pandemic spread. Then, the economy was shaken to its core as the Coronavirus pandemic spread and brought the economy to a screeching halt.

Furloughs and Other Cuts

On the last day of the quarter, J.C. Penney, like so many other companies, announced some tough decisions in a press release. The announcements included:

Extended Store Closures

Temporary furlough of hourly employees and store hourly employees

Furlough for a significant portion of corporate office employees

Extended the furlough or supply chain associates

To further offset the financial impact of the pandemic, the company announced cuts that included deferring capital expenditures, freezing hiring, cutting other spending, etc.

Wow. As you can see, that is not very good news. From an investor's standpoint, this is very hard information to quantify. The company was in a precarious cash position before these announcements (as shown above). I'll attempt to quantify the expenses and cash saved from these major announcements (At least, the ones I can quantify).

I live in the state of Ohio. Prior to writing this article, it was announced that the state's Stay at Home order was extended to May 1, 2020. As more states announce similar orders, it is safe to say that J.C. Penney's stores will remain closed for at least 1 month.

With the unfortunate furloughing of employees, the company should save at least 1 month of salaries/compensation expense. Salaries and compensation expense are included in the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) line item on the income statement. So it is difficult to zero in on the impact of these compensation cuts alone`. The SG&A line item includes, per the 10-k, administrative costs, compensation, advertising, store controllable costs, occupancy and rent, information technology, credit card/debit card fees, and other items.

Expense won't be reduced to zero. It is hard to know the exact percentage. But let's assume for time period where the stores are closed, SG&A expenses will be reduced by 67%. This will account for the costs that will be reduced during the time (compensation, advertising, credit card fees, store controllable costs) while also factoring in the other expenses that will continue, even when the store's lights are off.

Last year, per the 10-K, JCP's annual SG&A Expense was $3.6 billion dollars, or $300 million monthly. 67% of $300 million is $201 million. Thus, during each month that the stores are closed, JCP may be saving $201 million. That is a lot of cash. If the stay at home order is extended for 2 months, they can potentially save $402 million. Three months equates to $603 million in savings.

It was also mentioned that the company will reduce capital expenditures. Last year, J.C. Penney report $309 million in capital expenditures. This was a decrease from $392 million and $395 million of capital expenditures in 2018 and 2017, respectively. J.C. Penney could potentially save another $300 million by delaying, or canceling, these expenses until subsequent fiscal years.

Will the Cuts Be Enough?

Based on these estimated calculations, the cuts could save J.C. Penney over $500 million + in expenditures. But the company will also have another major problem. Their sales are going to be significantly impacted by the store closures.

The company does not disclose the portion of their sales that are in store versus online. In order to attempt to understand the impact, I had to do some digging on the internet to try and learn how sales could potentially be impacted by the store closures. In 2018, I found this interesting quote in an article summarizing how J.C. Penney's online sales were down for the quarter: "We’re still seeing over 80% of all dot-com orders touching a physical store in some way,” Kruse said, according to a transcript from Seeking Alpha. That includes products shipped from store inventory and online orders picked up in stores."

While this quote was from 2018 and is over a year and a half old, it is concerning. Even if the percentage dropped from 80% to 60% due to process improvements in their eCommerce process, it shows that a lot of J.C. Penney's customers depend on the in store experience in some capacity to complete a sales transaction.

Sales last year were $10.7 billion, or $891 million per month. I mentioned earlier the company can potentially save $201 million per month in SG&A expenses due to the cuts the company made. The $201 million represents 22% of the company's monthly sales from last year. Based on the company's reliance on in-store shopping and the in-store experience (picking up online orders, returning items, etc.), to conduct sales, it is not out of the realm of possibility that their sales will decrease by a larger amount than their cost saving measures. Heck, management was already forecasting sales to decrease between 3.5% and 4.5% in 2020, without factoring in the impact of the pandemic!

Liquidity - Will the Revolving Line of Credit Be Enough?

Like sales, this is also a difficult question to answer. To understand J.C. Penney's financial position, I reviewed the following section in the MD&A of the company's 10-K. In this section, the company provides a transparent picture into the available liquidity and the makeup of the liquidity. Here is the section I was referring to:

In this section, there are several things to highlight:

As of December 31, 2019, management states that the company's available liquidity is $1.8 billion. This $1.8b consists of ~$1.4b of available borrowings on a credit line.

The last paragraph at the bottom of the image was very frightening. Management states that there is significant uncertainty on the company's operating results and cash flows due to coronavirus.

Say what you want to, $1.4 billion is still a lot of cash. Earlier in the article, I estimated that the company will save at least $500m due to the cuts announced and reduction in capital expenditures. Assuming no other changes, besides a decrease in sales and a decrease in expenditures, it would take a significant decrease in sales to maximize the bank's $1.4 b credit facility. Sales would have to decrease by more than 22% per month for the entire year to offset the expenses saved.

Summary

This pandemic has presented us with some significant challenges, especially in the retail sector. J.C. Penney's stock price is currently trading at all-time low prices. Well below $1 per share. Is this the time to buy the dip and take a chance on the company recovering and performing well in the long term?

Above, I showed how the cuts will help the company survive in the short term. The company has a large operating line of credit that can provide well over $1b in liquidity if needed. I even showed how sales need to fall at least 22% to "break even" on the impact of the cuts related to the pandemic (store closures, furloughs, etc.).

Here is the interesting part though. What if sales decrease over 22%? I didn't discuss that scenario earlier; however, their stores are closed and the company depends on foot traffic for a significant portion of their sales (see above). As more news trickles out and more companies suspend their earnings guidance (and dividends) in the retail sector, I can definitely foresee a scenario where retail sales across the board decrease by a percentage greater than 22%.

If that occurs, it is the worst case scenario for J.C. Penney. Their operating line of credit will max out quickly and their cash will dry up very fast. And that worst case scenario will definitely impact the company's ability to operate, and potentially exist, in the long run. Therefore, despite the record low prices, there are too many question marks and potential issues for me to invest in J.C. Penney today. In fact, I am just staying away from the retail sector as a whole until more clarity is provided.

What are your thoughts about J.C. Penney? What are your thoughts about retail as a whole, including companies like Macy's (NYSE:M)?

