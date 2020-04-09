Euronav's CEO On Surging Rates Amid The Coronavirus/Oil Price War Market (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted earlier today. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the next iteration of Value Investor's Edge's live Virtual Investor Forum focusing on the coronavirus and the recent oil price war, it is the morning of 18 March, 2020. We’re recording at about 8:30 Eastern Time. Today we’re hosting Euronav CEO, Hugo De Stoop. He is going to talk to us about the crude tanker markets, oil price war and any impacts from coronavirus. Before we begin, I may have long positions in relevant crude tanker stocks. No current position in Euronav, nothing here today constitutes investment advice in any form or official company guidance from Euronav. Hugo thanks for joining us.

Hugo De Stoop: Thank you, J. Glad to be here.

JM: As we begin, we’ll start with the broad topics first and narrow down a little bit in two more specifics regarding Euronav and capital allocation. First off, 2020 started off on a strong note for crude tanker market rates for surging. Everyone is bullish about the IMO-2020 transitions then we got hit with this huge black swan, the coronavirus issues. Can you briefly describe how that impacted your markets and how Euronav has responded to that?

HS: I mean very clearly, I mean the entire world is impacted by the coronavirus and you saw the rates in fact – their highs in January and it was a combination of the first news about coronavirus, but also the release of the [indiscernible] so it is a little bit difficult for us to see which was – but in the meantime, I suppose that we are being effected as [indiscernible] we got to reorganize the office, onboard the ships, we also need to reorganize as crude is in [indiscernible] and it is a bit more complicated than usual, but quite frankly we’re a business that can do that, it is relatively easy to work from home for most of us and obviously onboard vessels than people are contained to the 25 people that are regularly onboard.

I think what we are seeing now is, in other words, the higher rates that we’re seeing now have very little to do with coronavirus and much more to do with the oil price war, but, of course, that has an impact and I suppose we will discuss it later, and the impact is that on the consumption side, we have seen a relatively big decrease of consumption of oil, and at the same time, on the production and transportation, we have seen an increase, which means that storage be it on land or be it on different ships is going to have an impact for the long term. Short term, it's very, very lucrative, but long term, we anticipate that some of the oil which is currently stored and not being consumed will come back to the market and would reduce the demand for transportation.

JM: Yes, so it's clearly a balance right and we started market off bullish in 2020 with IMO 2020 transitions, and then, we got hit pretty hard with coronavirus issues that brought us back down and in accordance the Chinese Lunar New Year as well, so kind of a double [whammy] right, with seasonality, and then, now we’re getting a lift, right, with the oil price war and dumping, if you will, from Saudi Arabia. You mentioned that the longer term market prospects begin to be a little bit more challenged. How do we think about that in the longer term? How does that offset? And is Euronav considering any sort of different approach to that? Or is it going to be primarily just continued spot market exposure?

HS: Well, there’s a lot of elements in which we’re seeing it. First and foremost, it's very important to understand that the way Euronav is structured is very much to have a platform that can go throughout all cycles, be it short or long. I think we have a very strong balance sheet, conservative leverage, very decent liquidity position, and nevertheless phenomenal upside operational leverage i.e. when the market is rocking, we are benefiting fully from that perspective. So, we understand that we cannot predict most of the events that are affecting the markets, and so, we have to look at the fundamentals and the fundamentals, as we have been saying for quite a long time, are very good for the market at the moment simply because the supply side seems to be very much contained with two very important elements.

The first one is that the order book is relatively limited for the years to come and should remain limited because there is uncertainty around the type of ship that people can order, but also, on the older part of the fleet, we have no reach. Some sort of regular number of ships, around 30 to 40 ships that hit key age profile, 17.5, 20, 22.5, and which are very good candidates to be scrapped in case the market is showing some weakness, but of course, that's, you know, may be the sort of the macro picture in the background. The micro picture is that we are booking voyages at phenomenal rates. I mean, we're talking about $150,000 to $250,000 per day for voyages that will last anywhere between 50 and 90 days.

So, we’re going to accumulate a lot of cash; we’re going to accumulate a lot of profits. And so, even if at the backend of this very short cycle because we understand it's a cycle being brought to us by oil price war and we understand that it cannot last lost forever, well, at the back of it, there will be weaknesses, but compared to the profits we are getting at the moment compared to the cash flows we are receiving, it will be nowhere near what we have accumulated in the mean time. And so, the longer the periods that we are currently going through last, the longer the period of pain will be, but at the same time, that pain will be limited in nature because you cannot go below zero on a spot market, and quite frankly, in the tanker market, we have never gone below OpEx, which are around 10,000 for full-year year. So, we're not afraid we’re relatively happy of what we can do today because, as an average or in a combination to what we can do tomorrow, it will still be very, very interesting of course.

JM: Yes, I know. Thank you, Hugo, for really diving into that. I think it's important to realize as we look at these rates and the kind of the point you're making is look, in just a month or two of these sort of earnings, you can make several years, right, worth of normalized profit. So, you know, if rates are $150,000 for, you know, two or three months, if we can last so, I mean that would be amazing if we do that is several years, right, worth of normalized profit. So, that's pretty incredible.

You know, I think investors are also little cautious though that we’re looking back to what happened last fall with the Cosco sanctions, and when that happened last time, you know, the rates surged, we saw these headlines of $300,000 a day, but then, you know, as more clarity came out about the Cosco sanctions, I think over 50% of those fixtures ended up failing and the rates were still strong, right. They were still over $100,000, but they weren’t the headline rates and I think a lot of investors were kind of taken aback by that. Is this market surge different? And if so, what are some of the differences between now versus last fall?

HS: [indiscernible] is definitely different. Having said that, when you see $300,000 a day, you should never believe that it can last for a very low period of time because obviously it adds to the cost of oil, and so, on a delivered cost basis, then the oil price is not that cheap and maybe less interesting for people to buy, especially when you transport that oil over very long distances. So, people get quite excited, but I'm disappointed when they get disappointed by the fact that instead of $300,000, Oh My God! It’s only $150,000 now or breakeven on $28,000.

So, if you want to give me $150,000 all day long, I’ll take that and I will be a bigger believer in $150,000 for a month or two than I’m a believer of $300,000 for a month or two. Well, I think people need to be a little bit cautious about the disappointment. Yes, some of those – well, majority of those vessels were failed at $300,000, but look at what was truly fixed and look at the rate and the cash flow that it brought to ship owners. I mean it was nevertheless phenomenal. The last point that I want to say is that if you are an investor in equity, and if you try to translate $300,000 a day, then for Euronav, it means share price at well above $30 and that's not near where we were the last time.

So, when you translate the disappointment into Oh My God! The stock is not even worth what I’m paying for, hang on a minute because at $120,000, it's definitely worth a lot more than what its trading today. To be very specific of what's going on at the moment, this is not a rumor and this is not a – sort of information that you need to check and analyze, at the moment, the Saudis have decided to open the [taps] and the Russian have decided to respond to that. There is a lot of oil being put in the market and that oil is being put on the market at relatively cheap cost and when it comes to Saudis, they were the one booking most of the vessels last week because they didn't have enough in the [indiscernible].

So all of that is tangible, all of that needs to be delivered, and that's why you saw the fixtures of Monday and Tuesday being confirmed before the end of the week. We are going through the fixtures being done on Thursday and Friday. It usually takes two to three days after fixing, so we're currently seeing what is failing and what is not failing, and I can tell that as far as the pool is concerned, the vast majority is being fixed and they are anticipating that the Saudis will come back with more cargoes towards the backing of this week and next week. As they have explained, until the mid-April program, they will continue to try to export as much as possible.

JM: Yes, thank you, Hugo, first of all for, you know, clarifying that even $100,000, $150,000 is just off the charts in terms of profitability and is nowhere near. I mean the stock trades at a significant discount just to net asset value, which of course, is based on long-term earnings and, you know, may be the 30s or low 40s at best. So, I mean it’s phenomenal earnings, so thanks for clarifying that. And then, I'm sure you have better color than I do, you know, I’m using open market sources now, but, yes, we saw about 50 fixtures last week, and of those 50, I think all but two have either have been fully confirmed, I think seven failed. So, we have like an, you know, 85% success rate versus with Cosco. I think it was like a 50% or less or maybe 40% success rate.

So, we’re already off to a far better role. We have 50 fixtures as opposed to about 30 or 40 with Cosco and much higher success rate. This week I have noticed, and of course, I'm sure you have access to much better data than I do. I’ve only seen a handful of fixtures this weekend. You said you're expecting more towards the backend of the week, is that kind of what you're hearing as well on the markets?

HS: Indeed that’s what we’re hearing in the market. Well, I think that the Saudis had finished off their March program at the end of last week, maybe a few more cargoes yesterday, but very limited and they said they will start the [April program] towards the backend of this week, early next and that's where we anticipate to see again a lot of activity in the market. It’s also going to be interesting to monitor whether again we see a wave of ships going to the U.S. or whether it’s a little bit more desperate and some of them going to the east, going to China in particular.

JM: Yes, certainly very exciting times. So, yes, we had kind of a rollercoaster ride so far in 2020, but overall, rates have just been phenomenal. Let’s talk a little bit about IMO 2020, I mean it's easy to lose sight because of all the – you know all the exciting markets, but it's easy to lose sight that we’re in a midst of the largest maritime regulation shift in decades. How is that progressing to-date? And has Euronav changed your strategy at all to comply with IMO 2020?

HS: It’s a very good question. I mean let’s not forget that IMO 2020 was [indiscernible] supposed to be extremely good for the markets because there was dislocation of the crude oil trade flows. In other words, the market had anticipated and Euronav as well that the light type of crude oil, the very sweet crude oil, would be far more attractive to the market and it would go longer distances. We had identified the least sophisticated refineries at a distance from that type of oil being produced. That’s not something we've seen since the beginning of the year.

We’ve seen a little bit of between the U.S. and Europe, but not the Far East, and I think that everybody was taken by surprise about the number of the most sophisticated refineries who could only – who could not only process crude oil, but could also process high-sulphur fuel oil or reprocess into lots of fuel oil. What it mean in term of spread is that obviously, at the very beginning of that period i.e. in the first few weeks of January, we saw a spread that was quite phenomenal, 350 from time-to-time 400, but the spread quickly collapsed as the market was discovering that there would be enough LSFO and there were certainly no oversupply of HSFO as I just explained the reason why.

Since then the market has completely changed because now we are talking about a crude oil price war and obviously at those rates, it becomes very expensive to export the light type of crude oil as you can find in the U.S. or even in Brazil and shift it to those refineries that I mentioned. The amount of additional barrels that have been put on the market are more heavier, and so, at the moment, spread has completely collapsed, but again, it could grow up again because the number of additional barrels in the market are more of the heavy type, and therefore, are more – we anticipate that they will be the basic of the [indiscernible] rather than that remains to be seen.

As far as our strategies, I think it's a strategy that we are very happy about. If we had to do it again, we would do it again. And it played in several peers. I mean the first peers is that we managed to avoid [indiscernible] at $350, $400 of spread as we had accumulated enough LSFO material to put it on our fleet and certainly on the larger tanker size and [VLCCs] so that we completely avoid this peak time, which would have been very expensive. And at the same time, that strategy allowed us to capture in full the very good markets that we had in November, December, and January. And to a certain extent, we continue to have – we do not have any ships going to the [indiscernible].

At the moment, the material that [indiscernible] and at the moment the material that we have on board in the Oceania is overpriced compared to what we can find in the market, and so, we’re buying from the market. The cost of storing the material is very limited. It is limited because the ship on which it is stored is difficult to rent even in today's market, and so, you are adding between $12 and $13 per year per ton of fuel oil if you want to store it for better days, better days be when things go back to normal and [indiscernible] price go back to elevated levels.

So, we're not suffering from the cash flow perspective [indiscernible], very happy to have had this buffer. Probably happy when the next wave comes i.e. the spread increased again, and then, we will use it as of when we need it and very opportunistically from economic perspective.

JM: Yes, thanks, Hugo for diving into that. There’s lot to kind work through and unpack I suppose. First of all, it seems like the strategy of not installing scrubbers and just hedging with the stored fuel was very successful for you. First of all, you go the benefit as the HSFO prices surged, right. You were able to burn your own cheaper fuel. You didn't have any dry docks. You didn’t miss any of that fall 2019 surge, again now, you're not losing any of the surge. but let's talk a little bit about I guess the way you can source VLSFO and stuff in this market, right, because you’ve talked about how the prices have plummeted so fast and significantly that now prices are cheaper than the fuel you’ve already stored.

Is there any feasibility to I suppose buy even more bunker fuel at these I guess all-time record low prices and store some of that? Or is that kind of a risk you don't want to take? And then, I guess secondly, if that's a risk you don't want to take, does it really matter, I suppose, if you, you know, buy from third parties at cheaper prices or you just, you know, burn the bunker fuel that you already have? I mean economically speaking, it would be net-net the same, right. Is it just may be a way that it impacts your line item accounting? Or how do you think about that?

HS: To answerthe first part of your question, I don’t think that we are – the fuel oil traded, the fuel oil speculated. I think what we did was for a very specific reason as we had anticipated. It was almost impossible not to see a spike in the markets initially when you're – when you have a shift of that magnitude and that shift happened overnight, it was probably a mistake in the regulation. It's almost impossible not to see a spike. So, we wanted to be particularly against that spike. I think the level at which we purchased corresponds roughly speaking to $45, $50 of oil a barrel. And so, we are pretty sure that we will see it again in the next year or so.

So, we’re not worried about what is left on board. Buying today at very cheap levels would make us speculate simply because when you look at the structure of the market, the spot market I am talking, when you finish your ship, you always take into account the fuel that you’re going to put on board and the price of the fuel that you are going to put on board and that's how you calculate your TC and that’s the basic calculation that any charter needs to do. So, there is no reason to speculate. We are benefiting from those low – very low LSF oil price as everybody else in the market, and if tomorrow it goes back up, then it will go back up for everyone.

So, I think we need to be very careful before trying to speculate of how and when the market will go back up. It is nevertheless true that we have learned a lot of lessons and one of the lessons is that when we’re buying LSFO or HSFO for that matter that [indiscernible] in bulk i.e. wholesale versus retail, you’re skipping a lot of intermediaries, and therefore, receiving or potentially receiving a very nice discount. That’s something that we will continue to do and we are in process of analyzing that and that would capture already very, very decent value without taking risk, additional risk on speculating about the oil price, and therefore, the fuel oil price.

JM: Yes, thanks, Hugo. Yes, I think it makes sense that you're not going to, you know, try to start up a new business where you’re speculating on bunker prices and, you know, it could be very distracting very fast and also be a drag on working capital. So, I think investors can appreciate that and understand that and will just focus on the business of transporting oil. You know we’re glad that things were hedged last fall, and, you know, we can move forward with that. There were some recent headlines about your other ULCC getting charted for six months kind of at a surprisingly low rate. I think it was reported in the press at $37,000. Can you talk a little bit about that deal? Was that done before the recent pickup or kind of the terms of that? And also, are you seeing any sort of requests for floating storage in your regular VLCCs and Suezmaxes or are the current spot rates are too high to support that storage?

HS: You know it’s a very good question. So yes, the deal was done before the current surge, but even if we had waited and God knows, and nobody knew it was going to happen, it would have been very difficult to fix it at so much higher levels, certainly not the levels that we’re seeing on the VLCCs. It’s simply a size that people are not very keen to use or not – they are not used to deal with that kind of size, so the number of players in the market is extremely limited. We are talking about maybe two or three of the big trading house and maybe one accounting in China. So obviously, we’re not talking about regular markets and it’s never possible to compare it to the VLCC market. This ship is, as you know, relatively old lady, and so, getting a rate, I mean that kind of rate on a ship that has very low finance, very low OpEx, and has been used as a storage at much lower rate in the past, we are very happy about it.

As far as VLCCs are concerned, I think that yes, there's a lot of demand for six to seven, potentially eight-month of storage. People don’t really [indiscernible] storage because now they have – I would say that they have been burdened in the past, and so, they call it just a TC and they may use it for storage, but they also, at certain point of time, will use the same ship for trading, and that's important for them to have the flexibility. So, let’s call it just a regular time charter with the option to use it as a storage and we have seen a lot of activity there certainly for the period that I mentioned. So, anywhere between six and nine-month at very decent grades ranging from 70 to as high as 90, but I think that the $90,000 per day failed. Anyway, we have seen confirmation for a number of ships at 80.

As far as Euronav is concerned, we are primarily a spot operator and obviously, at the current rates, even one voyage would cover the same amount of money that you can book on six months or almost. Nevertheless, given that we have a very, very large fleet and that we are sort of conservative people in our mentality i.e. that's when it's a very good rate that you’re being [indiscernible] then it’s too good to refuse and you book it and that doesn't mean that you’re decreasing so much your exposure to the stock market because you can only do a limited number of ships at those rates.

So, we're not changing our strategy which we’re nevertheless trying not to be the greediest people in the market. And so, we have or we are currently looking at, I believe two or three fixtures for storage at those levels, storage or [indiscernible].

JM: Excellent. No, thanks, Hugo, for diving into that one, and yes, it makes sense. I mean that storage economics are going to depend upon the curve of the contango, and you know, right now, we’re seeing those sort of spreads $4 or $5, $6, $7, which of course don't – you know they don't support 150,000 a day, right, and you mentioned, 90 being the peak, maybe not confirmed, but about 70,000 to 80,000 there for three to six months. So, I mean those are significantly strong rates. I mean we were at 30,000, you know, just a few weeks ago, so those are very strong rates. We’ll make sure we don't lose sight of that as investors, but it's not the 150 or 200 or 240 or whatever we might be seeing in the spot market.

Certainly appreciate a balanced approach to that. One sort of I guess last question on the IMO 2020 topic of scrubbers and whatnot, you recently picked up four resale vessels, about $93 million apiece. Those did come along with scrubbers. There are some headlines saying that, you know, you changed your strategy or what not. Can you just talk about I guess how those four vessels fit into your fleet dynamics? And are you expecting to add on anymore re-sales in this market? Or is the fleet kind of where you want it for now?

HS: Well, a lot of questions there. First of all, if you want to buy modern tonnage, you can only buy tonnage with scrubbers, so it’s not really a decision. You cannot ask the people to strip out the kits out of the ship, and quite frankly, we have always said and we’re always convinced that if we would have been at the yard ordering a VLCC or a Suezmax for that matter, we would have put a scrubber on that ship because the option of doing that was, you know, in the range of $1.5 million maybe $2 million a peak, and was nowhere near the cost of the retrofit, which means that having that option was almost a no-brainer because as I said, you knew that there was going to be a big moment in the spread, which we have seen, and we also knew that's no matter what happened, there will always be some differences between the LSFO and HSFO.

It was also a completely different risk from an operational perspective because, you know, building new and retrofitting are two different [indiscernible]. So for us, it – we didn’t buy those ships because they are scrubbers. We bought those ship because we like them and from a fleet perspective, they are very complementary to five other very modern debuts that we have, which are not scrubber equipped, but everything else is – makes them sister ships. As far as what we’re seeing in the market right now, there's a huge [indiscernible] of spread and people are again asking completely crazy number on the basis of what we’re seeing in the spot market. I think until now we are very disciplined about what we can take and I think we – if we are about $100million then we don't believe it's worth it because we know that yes, we are enjoying a very, very special period right now.

As I said, we know that there will be – that will followed by a period of probable weakness because all the oil accumulated will need to be consumed and maybe at that time, it will be a time for us to go back to the market as people may feel the pressure and maybe looking at disposing of the vessels at more desirable price for Euronav.

JM: It certainly makes sense. Thanks for unpacking some of that. I, you know, I almost hate to ask the question about, you know, if you’re changing your scrubber policy based on [indiscernible] resales, but you know, we’re responding to right quotes we’re seeing at the news media and stuff like that, and you know, you have to kind of ask the question to get through, yes, I appreciate you bearing with me on that one. You know, looking at the rest of the market right now, you know, investors before have always seen these sorts of markets hit with a sort of supply re-swing, right. You get subsidies from China. You know they are sort of dumping their vessels back in the market. You get speculative investors pouring in with their capital. Are there any indications of any sort of supply concerns in this market? Or do you think investors are going to come back to the table or that China is going to start trying to dump ships again on the market? Or do you think it's a different situation this time around?

HS: I would have never characterized Chinese owners to dump ship on the market. in fact, that’s something they have done relatively successfully on other segments of shipping, in particular, the dry bulk because when you look at the freights on the dry side, you have a huge interest in making sure that the market remains oversupplied and when it’s not, that it doesn’t go to crazy levels like ours. The percentage that the freight represents compared to the cargo is just too big to afford. Phenomenal market is the one we’re living on in the tanker side.

On the tanker side, even when you have an oil price at 40 or a lit bit lower, even between 30 and 40 and you add the freight, you are always on average. I mean right now, you are obviously more than 20%, 25% of the value of the cargo, but on average, over a year, you're never more than 10% and more –most often, you’re on 5% and 5% is not enough for Chinese [indiscernible] to take a strategic view and to say okay, let’s go and build a number of ships so that the market becomes oversupplied and stays at good grades forever.

As far as speculative investors are concerned, I think that we will see a few of those and you know that Euronav will differentiate two types of speculators. The first one is really new money sort of capital markets money, private equity money these kind of things, supporting existing order or even creating new vehicles, and those guys, we won’t see them simply because they wouldn't know what to order.

We are at a point where everybody's wondering whether a conventional ship is the right type of ships to have for the next three years or any [indiscernible] fuel ships or waiting another three or four years before the next technology starts to be available in the market and we should learn the lessons of the LNGC, so LNGC cargoes, which have seen a dramatic shift in propulsion technologies and obviously every time you brought a new technology to the market, the old one was suffering to a great deal about it.

So, I think speculators in general are going to stay away for the time being, and the sort of traditional owners who tend to be speculative will also hesitate before ordering the next generation of ships. The ship yards are today still pricing LNG dual-fuel at anywhere between $13 million, $14 million sort of $18 million premium for the dual fuel technology LNG. That's a premium that you have no clue whether you’re going to return on and when you talk to the all majors that could sign a time charter on that and [indiscernible] that we have done that exercise and we’ve tried to do that, they are very reluctant to compensate you for that or at least compensate you in full and that means that even people at Euronav are staying away from the yards at the moment. What’s going to happen – what is likely to happen is that the yards will continue to have very little orders and at some point it, it will reach a point of desperation and it will probably reduce the pricing either to keep the workforce busy, and therefore, making a loss or simply because that technology is nevertheless being applied to smaller ships. It’s being applied to containerships and obviously to some other segments like cruise ships. And so, the technology is – the cost of the technology reduces all the time and we reach a point where it suddenly becomes interesting, but that's not insight right now.

JM: Yes, it’s certainly something to watch to see where that LNG cost curve comes down for engines, and of course, that could be, as you mentioned, the next wave of supply growth. But it sounds like it's still, you know, maybe even several years out, so it will be some force to watch, but it is good to know that there's not any speculative capital flooding the markets. And of course, you know, in this day and age this market, it's impossible to raise any sort of equity at all, and probably even the fine bank financing side and I think that will probably help keep that supply down. I mean it’s totally different market than what we saw in the previous few years in terms of availability of capital.

Speaking of, you know, availability of capital and equity and that sort of stuff, let’s talk about your capital allocation strategy. Has that changed at all with the recent coronavirus and now the oil price war – I know you started a new dividend policy that's going to be quarterly, can investors expect that quarterly dividend to remain the same? And also, let’s talk about share purchases, how did those factor into your considerations today considering the stock is at the significant discount to net asset value currently?

HS: Well, all very good points. If you read – if you take the time to read or return to shareholders policy because I think it’s worth it because we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it and we wanted to build something that was flexible enough, nevertheless would commit ourselves to do something from a percentage of the P&L point of view. So what we said is that we target 80% of the P&L and [indiscernible] P&L was good in Q4. It’s fantastic in Q1 and it now looks to be a very good may be better than Q1 for – or Q2. So there’s, as I said, a lot of returns that will flow back to the investors.

Now, the 80% is between share buyback and dividends. We understand that there's a lot of people out there, a lot of our shoulders that are still adamant about dividends even though from time-to-time, I feel that share buyback is creating more value. And so, what we have said is that at least half of the 80% is going to be in [indiscernible] of dividends and the other half will be either dividends or share buyback. I agree with you that today you see a share price weakness, you see a big discount to NAV and the reason why we have not bought back anything yet is simply because we need to be very disciplined about it. If every time we see a weakness and certainly when capital markets are extremely volatile, we – the market expects us to buy back. The day we won’t do a buyback then they will start wondering why are we not buying back immediately, and you will remember that because we are a built-in company, we need to be clear that within five business days, so people see immediately what we are doing.

We cannot hide until the end of the quarter, and that's very important because very often we are in close period. We are in close period because 30 days prior to releasing our numbers, we are in close period. We’re also in close period because we are constantly trying to bring good deals to the platform and obviously if you’re in negotiation with someone then it means that are having some information and you cannot buy back your shares. So, it's very overreacted and do that very quickly, but over the longer term, it may backfire and that's why in our explanation of how we apply the policy, we have always said that we want to see weakness in the share price for a certain period of time before we intervene.

It’s now very easy to understand that if we see that weakness being permanent and going to the early part of December, you can definitely expect us to intervene and definitely expect we’ll use a big chunk of that 80% return to shareholders in the full share buyback [indiscernible].

JM: Hugo, thanks – first of all, thanks for clarifying the 80%, of course, is a mixture between repurchases and dividends, and of course, you could go slightly above if you wanted to. I think you’ve done that in the past, but thanks for clarifying that policy. Yes, you know, we saw the share price come off significantly in January starting in mid-January on seasonality. I think investors were tracking, and then of course, we had the coronavirus, which brought us down to, you know, basically closer to your 52-week lows. I think you hit like the mid-8s. You’ve mentioned that you don't want to repurchase because – too fast because you don't want to set a precedent, right, but I mean – and perhaps that was understandable when rates were falling, right, but now we how, you know, the oil price war; we have rates re-surging.

They are phenomenal, right. They are even better than they were last fall, and yet your stock price is still at a significant discount, right. It’s about [9.50] yesterday. We’ll have to see how the market opens, but it looks like it’s going to be another really rough day. You know at what points do you [shift tack] there? And I guess related to that and I'm going to press you a little bit on this Hugo, because just from the point of an investor here, how do you differentiate between, you know, buying resale vessels, right, at 100% NAV? And I’m not saying the resale vessels are bad. I actually really like those vessels you bought, but those are at 100% NAV, right, or maybe you can say 95% versus buying shares at 65%, 70%, 75% NAV.

HS: Yes, J and first clarification on my earlier points, so as I said very specifically, when we are within 30 days of announcing results and that’s a period in which we are today, we can anyway not buy back. Even if we wanted to, we cannot do that at the very present time, and I was mentioning that because it’s important for investors to understand that we cannot buy back at time of our choosing. There are periods where there will be restrictions due to the regulators. On choosing between tonnage and share, I think given the capacity that we have leverage, which is probably a little bit lower than where we want it to be, the amount of liquidity which we have, the very strong cash flow that we are receiving,

I don't think we have to choose between buying a resale of contract and buying back our stock. I think we can do all paying dividend for that matter. I think we can do a combination of those three, obviously your horizon is not at all the same when you buy a resale, you probably end up with a ship that you’re going to trade to at least 15 years out of its 20 year lifetime. When you're buying a stock, it’s obviously at the certain point in time because it's smart to add a discount to an NAV, which has its own volatility, but again, we're not choosing one from the other and [indiscernible] that the three ships – the four ships that we have purchased in the last month are not preventing us at all from deviating from our policy, which is returning 80% of our earnings.

JM: Yes, Hugo, I appreciate you clarifying a little bit on that point. Just two final technicalities to clean up and this is a very, you know, important. I’ve received probably 20 emails from investors asking about, you know, Euronav and repurchases and the nuances they’re in. Two questions, so first of all, can you clarify just the 30-day rule? Is that 30 days from the end of the quarter or 30 days from results and I’m asking that because it looks like on your website you say results are going to be 7, May of 2020, so that would seem like you could repurchase until 7, April if it was until results. If it’s until the end of the quarter, right, that seems very restrictive, but they’re just looking for a clarification. And then, second of all, there was an issue with your annual meeting where you had requested additional authority to repurchase stock and it seems like the shareholders voted that down and I know that's coming back up on the docket again. Can you just explain what that shareholder votes about and how folks can wrap their heads around that one?

HS: Yes, you know absolutely. So there are different things. Our final results for the year 2019 are due at the end of the month and not in May. So what is due in May is sort of the accounts fully audited that will have to be voted upon by the AGM and I know it’s a little bit cumbersome, but that obviously doesn’t block us from doing anything. So, we are in a close period until the end of this month. As far as the share repurchase, yes, it’s true that we need to ask authority. At the more, we still have authority to buyback in addition to what we’ve done last year. By the way, we have in anticipation of – because that’s an authorization that you get for at least maybe three years. And so, in anticipation of coming to the end of that program, we have asked again for another 20% potential buyback.

It is very disappointing, very disappointing to see that the agencies do not understand the value that can be created with share repurchase and are always voting down this kind of request, but having said that, and having discussed with them, they would a keen to vote positively on 10%. It’s something that I don't understand and for all the investors that are out there, I would strongly, strongly advice them not to follow the advice of those agencies. It may be – you know for certain reasons that they are thinking that way, but then they are probably lacking the understanding of our market, which is very volatile and very cyclical. So, maybe a growth industry it is something that you don't want management’s view, but I think that in our markets, you can create significant value when you have the flexibility of applying your cash flow to the dividends and over to a share buyback.

You should a lot more freedom there and I truly believe that we create a lot more value for our investors. So, in short and unfortunate, too many people are voting their shares not looking at the agenda we put out and the request that we’re putting out and are just trusting the agency to be good at – on those rules and unfortunately reality is totally different and when we ask 20%, they say no, and now we have to try 10% and hopefully they will say yes.

JM: Yes, thank you, Hugo. So you said 10% was the limit. Can you confirm, you know, how that would restrict going forward? Is that refreshed each year? Is that still a 10% stock from, I suppose, a year ago? And then, just one final clarification, I think the quiet period for your rules, this sounds a little bit different, I think than most U.S. companies. So you’re telling me that you're in a quiet period because you haven't announced your full 2019 results even though you’ve given interim results. So, the way I understand that is the end of March, basically one more week, 31, March you’re going to report the final year 2019, and then, once you've done that then you could repurchase theoretically starting in early April, did I understand that correctly?

HS: Yes, you understood correctly and that’s from our reporting point of view and the thing is that when we report our preliminary numbers what we're doing is that we are buying sort of a month’s time because we reported the end of January and then we can do whatever we want during February and then we stop at the end of February until the end of March and that's the reason why we report preliminary. The preliminaries are not audited numbers not that they differ so much from one another, but from time-to-time, we have the accountants that are telling you to [book some]. Usually has no impact on the numbers just the way we book them.

So yes, it might be a little bit different than in the U.S., but in the U.S., I suppose that rule would be the same if people were going with preliminary numbers. It’s just something that is very specific to Euronav and we don't have to do that. But we’re doing that just because we want to buy more [indiscernible] and we want to come out to the market with – as quickly as possible with our numbers, which is a good thing in a volatile number – in a volatile market, so it’s good. As far as the U.S. is concerned, because the numbers are then public on the EU side, if I can pull it that way, then obviously they are considered public number on the U.S. side, and so, any U.S. restrictions i.e. linked to 20-F [indiscernible] or something that waived because anyway the material is out there.

So, it has no impact, but remember, and that's very important that's why I insist on, if we are in the middle of the transaction that is material, of course, not selling one vessel buying one vessel, but if we are in the middle of the transaction of, you know, buying several ship or selling several ships maybe in a sale and lease back and – or compliance of sequences that's material, then of course, we cannot – we have to restrictive ourselves from buying shares. So I'm saying that because I don't want people to watch Euronav and then judge them on not doing something as they probably don't have the full picture. I mean, I think we have demonstrated over the years that we can create significant value that we are very disciplined about the amount of capital we return to the market.

You pointed though that whenever we breech our policy, it’s on the high side i.e. we go above 80%, so I don't think that people can blame us from what we have done and the actions we have taken in the past and we will continue to do our best to create as much value as we can for our shareholders.

JM: Yes. No, thank you, Hugo, I appreciate you clarifying some of those points and it's just been one of the bigger concerns for investors because we see that rates are surging, but shares are falling back, and then, there's this tendency for everybody to get hyper conservative and not take advantage of the situation, and, you know, we see Euronav with excessive liquidity and a strong balance sheet and it was a little bit of a frustrating, I think, disconnect there, but I think it sounds like we worked through and talked through some of the more nuances kind of behind the scenes there. So, we’re looking forward to April and seeing what the market will bring us. You know hopefully, the surging rates will continue, and, you know, hopefully, the stock will respond on its own, but if not, you know, we hope you'll get back into the market.

We’re coming up on our time here, Hugo. It's been great to host you. I just wanted to do one final clarification and a follow-up for you. Looking at your current leverage and balance sheet, in your previous investor calls and conference calls report – quarterly reports, you mentioned that your leverage was, you know, right where you wanted it basically that if anything you could accept a higher leverage, is that still true? Or is there more of a desire to pay down debt in this market?

HS: Absolutely no. I mean as far as the debt is concerned, debt profile maturities, the structure of the debt i.e. bonds, bank debt [indiscernible] we are 100% happy about it. If anything, we may grab more opportunities as we did on the last fall where we obviously didn’t issue any equity and we are very happy to increase marginally the leverage, and that's why it's there for, but paying down debt outside the regular schedule is completely out of question at this point in time. We have very old super strong balance sheet, super strong liquidity position, so that I can definitely rule out.

JM: Yes, that’s fantastic to here, Hugo. I think you're one of the only stocks in the energy space, one of the only companies in the energy space where you do not need to focus on your leverage. Your leverage of anything is, as you mentioned, if anything it might be too low, so there's just so many opportunities to ideally repurchase stock here, or you know, take advantage of cheaper assets. So, I definitely applaud you for your steady stewardship. I know you’re a CFO for many years, right, before you took over as CEO last year, so I applaud you on that steady leadership and cleaning up that balance sheet. So, yes, Hugo, thank you very much for joining us this morning. I think this is a very productive call. Thank you.

HS: Thank you so much for hosting us and anytime. We enjoyed. I mean, we think that it is a great opportunity to inform better the markets on those questions and just to comeback on one of your comments that you apologize for asking me questions about the scrubber, if that's the question you are receiving from your investors, it’s important for us to answer them. So, never be ashamed of asking any question, we are ready to answer them.

JM: Very much appreciate, Hugo, and that's why Euronav is one of the best in the space. Alright, thanks again for joining us.

Everyone on the call, this concludes our live chat with Euronav of recording live on the morning of 18 March, 2020. I have no current position in stock of Euronav. However, that may change in the future. Nothing you heard on the call today constitutes official investment advice and or official company guidance from Euronav.

