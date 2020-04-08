WH Smith's Rights Issue And The Difficulty With Travel Retailing

My suspicion is that Covid-19 will break the current coordination balance and that travel retailing is therefore in permanent decline. This is not bullish for Smith's for the long term.

So we know that the company will survive through this problem. But what comes after this problem is over?

WH Smith has shored up its capital base with a rights issue which seems fair enough, the travel and retailing industries are in parlous states at present.

The long term effects of coronavirus

We're beginning to see the flattening of the curve in many countries, markets have risen on this new information. We can see that we're going to come out the other side of this with at least something of an economy remaining.

We must thus turn our attention to who is going to do well and who badly in whatever the new economy is. That requires a little look at something called the "coordination problem" and how crisis changes it.

The net result of this is that I think that WH Smith (OTC:OTC:WHSTY) (OTC:WHTPF ) is going to do just fine in this short term but that it's going to move with the market in that short to medium term. After that, well, I think the new economy is going to be significantly deleterious to the company's business model.

I'd thus recommend at least serious thought about switching out of Smith's and into other stocks.

WH Smith

To the British, well, everyone knows what WH Smith's is. It's the high street retailer of newspapers and magazines - the stock extends out to books, cards and so on. It's an institution. The business has in recent years moved more firmly into the travel retailing business. It always did have stores at major train stations and so on but it has been targeting that field more recently:

Re-engineering its business model to give it exposure to the previously booming travel sector - for snacks, magazines and books on the go - means that from an investment perspective WH Smith is no longer a pure-play high street retailer. In normal times it generates 70 per cent of its trading profit from travel.

It's this which gives me that pause over the long term prospects.

The rights issue

Of course, with near all travel closed down and High Street shops not being open either the business is on the verge of bankruptcy. Well, except for the various government schemes to keep businesses open, obviously. The company has also just raised £270 million in a combined debt and share capital placing.

OK, that's fine and we can be pretty confident that the company is going to survive the current tribulations:

So, it's going to survive and should do well on the resumption of business. As The Times says:

Shares in WH Smith are cheap, changing hands for less than ten times earnings and carrying a dividend yield of 5.7 per cent, assuming the payout this year is flat. Hang on for better times.

And that's where I'm not sure. To explain.

The coordination problem

Economists worry a lot about the coordination problem. It might well be more sensible, more efficient, if we did something some other way. But the problem is getting from here to there. It's getting everyone to change that is the difficulty.

The most obvious example is which side of the road to drive on. It doesn't actually matter, left or right, but it matters hugely that everyone abides by the same rule. The story that we're going to switch with even numbered plates doing so a week before odd numbered is a joke. Coordination matters.

The point that economists make about such coordination is that it's a problem to move from one form of it to another. It might be true that new technology, perhaps even just a change in tastes, has meant that this other way of doing things is much better for us all. Instead of the method that we currently use that is. However, it's a heck of a problem to get everyone to jump at the same time. And the more what we can do depends upon what everyone else is doing then the more important it is that we all jump together.

It's entirely possible to get stuck in a suboptimal position that is. As that old debate about QWERTY and Dvorak keyboards tells us. Just because everyone learns on a QWERTY means that the better (OK, there's some controversy about whether it is) Dvorak can never penetrate the market.

However, at times there will be a crisis. At which point that old coordination is broken. Meaning that we don't have to all jump together - the new coordination that arises with the return of normal times might be the same as the old one, might be a new one, but it'll not have to break the old one in order to be possible. For it was already broken by the crisis.

It should be obvious where I'm going with this. The last couple of decades have seen advances in telecoms, software, broadband, which would allow many of us to work from home. Not all of course, but many more than actually do. But habits are hard to break, coordination matters. There's a lot less homeworking going on than there could be.

Except, obviously, that's not true right now. We're all being told we cannot commute to work - or shouldn't unless absolutely necessary. And when we all exit lockdown I think many of us will continue with this new coordination rather than return to the old one.

Which is going to do what for the providers of travel retail?

Working from home

The business model is predicated upon serving the needs of travelers. That's hugely more dependent upon commuting than it is leisure travel - for travel itself is vastly more about shuffling people to and from work than it is us all going on our holidays. That's obvious enough, we travel to work five times a week and we are not going off on jollies that often.

The new technologies of internet, Skype, Slack, Zoom and all the rest allow many more of us to work from home than do. One estimate says that 37% of US jobs (note that WH Smith is a UK based company but still) can be done from home. The reason we're not all already doing so? Or 37% of us aren't? Because of that coordination problem.

So, coronavirus breaks the previous coordination, the new one that arises will, I think, have a great deal more of non-commuting work in it. This is going to be bad for those who provide travel related retail.

My view

Given the capital raise it's obvious that Smith's is going to survive the current travails. Thus in the short to medium term it'll be fine. My worry is about the longer term. I think this lockdown is going to change working habits substantially. The ability to commute less to the office has been growing for the past couple of decades. But it hasn't happened as much as it could have simply because of the coordination stasis. Now that's broken I expect to see a jump in that not going in each day.

The investor view

Now that WH Smith's has done that capital raise I expect it to move in line with the wider market. Up as the lockdown seems to be coming to an end, own when it isn't and so on. But in the longer term I expect to see a deterioration in the business as a result of changes in working habits.

Thus the advice would be to switch out of WH Smiths and into other stocks with a longer term advantage. The advice here isn't about which others to go into, it's purely that commentary in what to get out of.

There's nothing wrong with WH Smiths. It's just I think the market it is optimized for is going to start shrinking. So, move elsewhere.

