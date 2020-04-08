Vanguard Energy ETF: Things Will Get Worse Before They Get Better

The Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), one of the largest energy funds, is facing a grim future. The oil price outlook is looking weak and volatile, which has already prompted several oil producers to significantly cut capital expenditures and drilling activity. The Vanguard Energy ETF is dominated by the oil majors and the independent exploration and production companies whose earnings and cash flows will decline substantially in the coming quarters. That will likely weigh on the ETF's performance. Although the business environment might improve in the long-run, investors should step back for now and stay on the sidelines.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Oil prices have soared in the past few days, with the US oil climbing from $20 a barrel last week to $27 at the time of this writing. The gains have been driven by expectations that the OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia, could end the oil price war and might work together with other oil-producing nations, such as Norway and Canada, to cut the output by around 10 million barrels per day.

The United States, however, hasn't made any commitment to join the effort. I think a number of factors, including the antitrust laws and the divergent business objectives of dozens of publicly traded oil producers, make it virtually impossible for the US to make any volume cuts on a national level. But the oil regulator in Texas, which is the leading oil-producing state, is mulling about regulating the region's oil production.

Despite the recent gains, the oil prices are still down more than 50% on a year-to-date basis. The crash in oil prices has also taken down energy stocks. The Vanguard Energy ETF, which is one of the biggest energy funds in terms of assets under management, fell by 52% in the same period. The Vanguard Energy ETF has $2.9 billion of net assets which makes it second-largest diversified energy ETF behind the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) which is considered the industry's benchmark fund with almost $7 billion of assets.

What I also like about Vanguard Energy ETF is that it is cheaper than Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF. In fact, Vanguard Energy is one of the cheapest energy ETFs around with an expense ratio of just 0.10%. This means that the fund charges just $10 each year on every $10,000 of investment. By comparison, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's expense ratio is 0.13%.

The Vanguard Energy ETF, or VDE, holds 131 energy stocks in its portfolio, including the vertically integrated oil majors, independent oil producers, oilfield equipment and services providers, and oil and gas refining and marketing companies. VDE tracks the MSCI US IMI Energy 25/50 which is an index of small- to large-cap energy stocks deemed investable by MSCI. In terms of the number of holdings, VDE is much larger than the XLE which tracks just 27 of the largest and most well established US-listed energy companies. VDE, as well as XLE, rank stocks and allocate assets on the basis of adjusted market cap. That means the biggest energy company sits at the top of the holdings table and also gets the greatest share of the fund's net assets. Since both funds are market-cap weighted, their top-10 holdings, which account for a vast majority of their net assets, are similar (if not identical).

Image: VDE - Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard.

VDE's top-5 holdings are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Schlumberger (SLB), and EOG Resources (EOG). Exxon Mobil and Chevron alone account for almost 40% of the ETF's net assets. Its top-10 holdings represent 68.30% of VDE's net assets. Therefore, although VDE gives investors exposure to several energy companies, it is still heavily tilted towards the mega and large-cap stocks, which is a fair representation of the broader energy sector that is dominated by a few big names. VDE has a strong bias towards oil producers - the mega-cap majors and the independent exploration and production companies. Together, the two represent roughly two-thirds (65.7%) of the ETF's net assets. Since the oil majors and the independent E&Ps have significant direct exposure to oil prices (unlike the oil and gas storage and transportation service providers), VDE's performance is also underpinned in large part by the commodity's price.

In my view, the oil price environment is looking highly uncertain. The commodity continues to face a significant downside risk and the prices could remain weak and volatile. That's because firstly, a meaningful cut in global supplies led by the OPEC+ alliance and other countries might not materialize. Saudi Arabia and Russia have been trading barbs over the responsibility of the oil price crash. Riyadh and Moscow also want other oil-producing nations, including the US, to join the production cuts. The US and Canada, on the other hand, are mulling about imposing tariffs on the two countries if they fail to agree to cut supplies. In this backdrop, it seems unlikely that the global oil market will witness a 10 million bpd reduction in supplies from Q1 2020 production.

Secondly, even if the oil producers agree to slash volumes by 10 million bpd, that can't make up for the unprecedented destruction of oil demand we've seen in recent past due to the spread of the coronavirus. The global oil consumption plunged by around 26 million bpd last week - or 25% - as lockdowns and travel restrictions brought the global economy to a standstill, as per Goldman Sachs's estimates. The output cut alone can't push oil prices back to $50 a barrel range. I think that with the most recent rally in oil prices, we got some sense that the markets will gladly take a 10 million-bpd cut, which indicates a supply cut deal might help put a floor to prices. But I believe investors should still remain cautious since we still haven't grasped the full magnitude of the demand loss.

The weakness in oil prices will weigh on VDE's performance. We will likely hear a lot more on the oil price outlook in the coming weeks when energy companies begin reporting their first-quarter results. Exxon Mobil and Chevron, VDE's top holdings, will release their quarterly results on May 1. The results themselves won't show the full impact of the oil price crash, considering WTI averaged in the high-$40s a barrel and Brent in the $50s in Q1 2020, which is substantially higher than the current levels. But their earnings will still likely drop due to the low levels of commodity prices on a year-over-year basis. Wall Street, however, will be more interested in hearing about their future plans, particularly in regards to capital expenditures, drilling activity, and dividends.

A vast majority of oil and gas producers have already cut their capital expenditures plans significantly. In early March, Exxon Mobil said that it was targeting expenditure of around $33 billion for this year, up from $31 billion in 2019, but that announcement came before Wall Street started pricing a major loss in oil demand and WTI crashed to 18-year lows. But now, the company expects to spend $23 billion this year. Other major exploration and production companies, including Chevron, ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources, which are some of VDE's top holdings, have made downward revisions to their CapEx budgets. The energy companies are now focusing on preserving cash flows and protecting dividends.

In their earnings release, both Exxon Mobil and Chevron will likely also highlight their financial prowess in their fourth-quarter results. The oil majors have rock-solid balance sheets and robust liquidity, which puts them in a better position than others to continue rewarding shareholders with dividends, even in this difficult period. The two companies, however, will curtail their dividend growth plans as they concentrate on preserving cash flows. They will also put any share repurchase plans on the back burner. In fact, Chevron has already suspended its share repurchase program. Exxon Mobil wasn't actively repurchasing shares, but the company was mulling about using some of the proceeds from asset sales to fund buybacks in the future, which is not going to happen now with oil in the $20s a barrel. The broader exploration and production industry will likely make even bigger cuts to capital expenditures and shareholder returns. That's because a vast majority of independent E&Ps have a weaker balance sheet than the oil majors and will have to aggressively cut CapEx, and in some cases even dividends, to protect cash flows and preserve balance sheet.

Overall, the oil producers have entered a tough period where it will be incredibly challenging for any company to make money. Barring a dramatic jump in oil prices (which seems highly unlikely), oil producers across the board will cut capital, some might be forced to slash dividends, buybacks will get suspended, drilling activity will likely decline, and production will move lower. This will weigh on VDE's performance. The ETF will likely remain subdued and could decline further if oil prices come under additional pressure. Investors, therefore, should avoid the Vanguard Energy ETF. That being said, I think the capital cuts and the subsequent decline in production will help rebalance the market sooner rather than later. Oil prices will eventually recover, improving the outlook of the oil majors and the independent E&Ps. This will fuel VDE's recovery. The ETF, therefore, is worth closely following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.