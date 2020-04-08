Russia Doesn't Have A Lot Of Options But To Agree To A Big Production Cut

The choice is clear, cut now and prevent a build-up in storage or leave the market as is and be forced to cut even larger volumes later.

If there's no cut, then producers will have to shut-in upwards of 2 to 3 mb/d in May.

Russia will cut oil production whether it wants to or not. It is not a real force in the oil market because it has never cut production in the first-place.

When Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), decided to pull a 180 on the Saudis thinking that he was outsmarting everyone by being a bully, he never calculated that 1) oil prices would fall below $30/bbl and 2) demand hit from coronavirus would be so severe. Now that Russia is being hit by the coronavirus, the drop in domestic demand combined with reduced demand in Europe means that higher-cost producers in Russia will be forced to a shut-in.

Russia produces 11.2 mb/d of crude with half of it going to domestic consumption. Exports via pipelines are very limited relative to the scope of Russia's oil production size.

Source: Platts

As you can see, there's 1.6 mb/d to China via pipelines and about 1 mb/d to Europe via pipelines. But after that, most of the exports are via water. Producers with no access to pipelines will be forced to shut-in. Similar to the US where local hub differentials have blown out (like Wyoming), smaller domestic producers in Russia are already getting single digits for their barrels. With refinery throughput likely drastically cut, it is only a matter of time before pipeline operators like Transneft start denying additional barrels on its line.

This leaves Russia extremely vulnerable to a storage build-up. As Bloomberg is reporting today, Russia has very limited storage capacity:

Transneft could not even take that volume of oil and store it for more than a month, Dyomin said. The operator needs to keep some of its tank capacity spare to allow flexibility in shipments and avoid bottlenecks at sea ports and refineries, he said. "If all the reservoirs are full, our shipment system will simply stop functioning," Dyomin said. If a producer attempts to stash oil in Transneft's vast pipeline network, by pumping more in at one end than it takes out the other, the operator will simply stop accepting the additional volumes, according to Dyomin. That's what happened last year, when Rosneft PJSC had to curb output at its main unit in West Siberia because Transneft said it was putting millions of tons more oil into the system than it was taking out. Right now, the amount of crude stored in the trunk pipeline system remains at technically acceptable levels and isn't increasing, he said.

But none of this should come as a surprise. We've been saying since last month at the start of the OPEC+ price war that the target for the Saudis were the Russian producers. And the issue with Russia is that some of the production comes from very aging fields and similar to the US, comprise a good portion from stripper wells. Once these stripper wells shut-in due to negative margin economics, they will never return. The reason is the cost of shut-in exceeds the NPV of the wells even if oil returns to $50 to $60/bbl.

This means that Russia will be forced to cut anyways regardless of what its official stance is in this OPEC+ meeting. We peg the current range between 1 to 1.5 mb/d of a potential shut-in for Russia, and ~500k b/d of that will never make it back to the market.

Once this crisis is over, Russia will be left with no spare capacity. Rosneft can ramp to max capacity and still leave Russia's overall production below the previous peak of 11.3 mb/d.

Conclusion

