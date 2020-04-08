The Role Of Unleveraged CEFs In A Barbell Portfolio

We highlight two unleveraged CEFs that have shown strong NAV returns during this drawdown while offering an effective subsidy to the management fee due to their discounts.

Unleveraged CEFs may sound like an oxymoron but they offer additional benefits over and above leveraged CEFs and open-end funds.

In the last few articles, we have discussed the potential benefits of barbell income portfolios. In this article, we continue on the theme with a discussion of unleveraged CEFs some of which can serve as the higher-quality allocation of a barbell portfolio. Unleveraged or low-leverage CEFs may sound like an oxymoron - after all what's the point of a CEF if it doesn't try to boost earnings through the use of leverage? As we discuss below, however, there are clear benefits such as an ability to maintain a steadier level of income, being able to take advantage of an illiquidity premium and a fee subsidy in the presence of a discount.

In this article, we take a look at two higher-quality unleveraged CEFs that can serve as potential candidates for barbell income portfolios. Specifically, we highlight the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) and the Invesco Bond Fund (VBF). Although these funds boast unimpressive yields, their time to shine is exactly when other funds and securities are taking a beating. These funds can provide much-needed dry powder to take advantage of attractive opportunities elsewhere.

Advantages Of A Barbell Portfolio

What are the benefits of a barbell approach to portfolio construction? First, it mandates quality diversification from the top down. A bottom-up approach to portfolio construction can often get away from investors resulting in a portfolio that does not actually reflect the investor's overall risk appetite.

Secondly, this approach creates the potential for diversification as the higher-quality and higher-risk parts of the portfolio will often have negative correlations in a drawdown. This creates the potential for rebalancing and using the higher-quality portion of the portfolio as a source of "dry powder" to take advantage of attractive opportunities elsewhere.

Finally, a barbell approach mitigates the worst-case scenario outcome due to the presence of higher-quality assets in the portfolio.

Low-Leverage CEFs As Higher-Quality Portfolio Candidates

Normally, CEFs are poor candidates for a higher-quality portion of the portfolio. To illustrate this, let's take a look at the preferreds sector for example. The sector is hardly a high-risk sector in aggregate given that sector funds tend to hold a big chunk of investment-grade rated paper. If we look at the drawdowns across mutual funds, ETFs and CEFs, we can see that CEFs have suffered much larger drawdowns historically.

Source: Systematic Income Strategic Allocation Framework Tool

The reason for this is three-fold. First, CEFs tend to operate with leverage. Secondly, CEFs tend to hold less liquid securities which can experience larger gaps during liquidity dry spells. And finally, CEFs tend to see their discounts widen sharply during drawdowns.

The quick-and-easy way to ensure that drawdowns are minimized in the higher-quality portfolio allocation is to use open-end funds. This approach, however, can overlook a number of lower-leverage CEFs that can do as good a job and provide additional benefits.

Three big picture reasons why CEFs can be attractive alternatives to open-end funds are the discount, the potential illiquidity premium and active management. The last two factors are well-understood so let's consider the discount factor.

It's important to state upfront that just because a CEF is trading at a discount does not make it a better value than an open-end fund. This is because leveraged CEFs tend to have management fees well in excess of passive ETFs which should automatically translate into a discount, all else equal, because of the smaller effective claim that investors have on the underlying assets. This makes it difficult to gauge whether a given CEF discount is attractive or not. However, because unleveraged CEFs look more like open-end funds, this comparison is easier to make.

Consider an ETF and a CEF holding the same portfolio and carrying the same fees. If the CEF is trading at a discount, it is a better deal than the ETF, all else equal. This is because a CEF investor is getting a subsidy on the fee by virtue of the discount. If the discount is wide enough, the investor can effectively forego the fee entirely.

Which CEF sectors can offer effective options for a higher-quality allocation? In our view, some municipal and investment-grade unleveraged and term CEFs can be a part of this higher-quality allocation for a number of reasons. First, lower-leverage ensures the fund is unlikely to go through a forced deleveraging in a worst-case scenario. Secondly, these two sectors tend to be feature longer-duration fixed-coupon securities which can benefit during a risk-off move lower in rates such as the one we have seen recently as well as during December of 2018. Thirdly, the higher credit quality of these sectors make it unlikely that they will sustain significant defaults, particularly in an environment where the monetary and fiscal policy tools are explicitly designed to help these two sectors.

For example, the Fed recently put in place two credit facilities to purchase investment-grade bonds in the primary (directly from companies) and secondary (from investors) markets. There are some limits - financials are not included and there are issuer and duration caps but these programs have been viewed as effective backstops to provide liquidity and financing to companies.

Whether taxable, high-yield and revenue municipal bonds can play a similar role is a harder question and is ultimately up to each individual investor. Revenue bonds clearly have a higher default rate than GO bonds - something which can be overlooked as they are typically unrated (municipal default rates apply only to rated bonds). That said, the projects financed by these bonds are often considered essential services and they also have security features such as mortgage liens though these are far from the "full faith and credit" backing of GO bonds.

Unleveraged CEF Highlights

In this section, we highlight two unleveraged, higher-quality CEFs which can serve as parts of a higher-quality portion of investor portfolios.

The Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) allocates about 80% of its portfolio to investment-grade bonds with an additional 17% to double-B bonds. The fund closed Tuesday at a 4.35% current yield and a 5.65% discount. The discount is not as attractive as the 9.7% figure since we first mentioned the fund in a different post at the close of last week but it's still decent on an absolute level being at the 52nd percentile since 2000 and attractive on a sector-relative level at a 15% sector spread percentile.

The chart below shows the discount differential to the broader sector showing that VBF used to trade at a tighter discount to the sector and is currently wider of the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The fund's 1-year NAV return is a healthy 4.8% and the distribution coverage is in the high 90s. The fund's fee of 0.55% is well below the sector average of 0.95% and after taking the discount into account is effectively reduced to just 0.31% which is a good deal for the cost of active management in our view. The fund uses no leverage though it does use Treasury futures to manage its duration exposure.

The chart below illustrates our point about the fund discount providing an effective subsidy to the management fee. For example, we can see that while the fund charges 0.55%, 0.24% of that comes back in the form of the discount.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Another fund to highlight is the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR). NXR uses no leverage and charges a fee of 0.32%. All but 8% of the portfolio is investment-grade with about 11% of the portfolio facing potential calls in the next 12 months. The fund has delivered a 4.8% total NAV return over the past year. On Tuesday, NXR closed at a 3.5% current yield and a 7.04% discount. The fund's earnings yield is actually closer to 3.7% due to its strong distribution coverage.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

We acknowledge that 3.7% is not going to blow anyone's socks off however it's important to view this in the context of other options. Higher-yielding and more popular municipal funds like the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) for example has seen small but negative NAV return over the past year and a 10% price drop to boot which would make it a difficult source of "dry powder" to facilitate a rebalancing in a barbell portfolio. For this reason, it is probably better to compare NXR to a municipal investment-grade ETF like the massive iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB). The yield on this ETF, however, is more than 1% lower than for NXR.

What's particularly impressive about NXR is its outperformance against the sector in NAV terms over a number of historic periods, despite using no leverage, which speaks to its higher-quality allocation and very low fee.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Looking at the yield disaggregation - the relationship between the fee and the discount is even more stark than was the case for VBF. The fund's fee of 0.31% is largely erased due to the presence of the discount which makes it a great deal in our view.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Conclusion

Low-leverage, higher-quality CEFs deserve a place in a barbell portfolio. These CEFs can do a better job of preserving their value during drawdowns than leveraged CEFs and can offer advantages to open-end funds in the form of lower effective fees, active management and an illiquidity premium. Although their headline yields are usually unimpressive, their time to shine is precisely when other assets and securities are suffering significant drawdowns such as the market environment we are living through now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VBF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.