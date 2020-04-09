Apple: The Slowdown Is Not Fully Priced In

The next-generation 5G iPhone will almost certainly be delayed, but even if it is not how stable with the consumer be if unemployment is around 15%.

Apple retail stores were projected to open in April, but that is now pushed back to May, until further notice.

Apple shares are only down 10% year-to-date, yet their two largest Markets will have been completely shutdown for roughly two months each.

The COVID-19 outbreak will forever change how we live our lives here in American and really across the globe. 2020 will always be connected with this pandemic that nearly brought the world economies to a halt.

The important thing to remember during times like this is, when the world seems to be crumbling around us with GDP expected to contract 34% and unemployment to be around 15% here in the US, is the fact that this virus too shall pass. The affects it is having on our lives and our jobs is unprecedented, but as an investor, I prefer to take the glass half full approach, and look at this as an ultimate buying opportunity for many high-quality names that were getting too pricey in the longest bull run in history.

However, one must be careful in volatile markets like this and be sound in your valuation technique. Though many big names have fallen from their recent highs, I believe you must finely comb through your list of names to determine the best buys during this pandemic. There is no doubt many stocks are trading at significant discounts to recent highs, but #1 those recent highs could have been at stretched valuations, and #2 some companies could be impacted more and far longer than others due to this pandemic, opening the door for further lows in their stock prices.

All Retail, Including Apple Will Take Time To Recover

Apple Inc. (AAPL) was well aware of the effects of COVID-19 before many in the US as they say their manufacturing and suppliers in China get hit hard. The company had to completely shutdown all there manufacturing facilities in the country due to the rapid spread that was taking place at the close of 2019 and early 2020.

Once all manufacturing was shuttered, AAPL then had to temporary close all their retail stores, first in China and then globally once the pandemic spread. To put this into perspective, Greater China accounted for roughly 17% of net sales for the company.

Not only will China related sales take a hit for the company, but global sales will be severely impacted as well due to a global shutdown of all stores and supply issues coming out of China. In addition, once things do get back up and running again, unemployment will be close to 15%, as such, demand for a $1,000+ iPhone will not be running high. Retail in general will take some time to get on their feet again.

The past few trading sessions has seen Apple shares rally, which is staggering to me considering we still do not know the full impact surrounding the economy and unemployment. Investors are buying as they have "heard" the virus is flat lining, but I have heard from various media sites regarding the fear of a double-top. This being where the virus begins to fade and civilians believe it is safe to resume life, which then just restarts the spread in a way, leading to growth in numbers and thus a double-top.

This pandemic is something I believe will effect a company like Apple for quite some time, and the fact that the stock is only trading lower by less than 10% on the year is mind boggling.

The Future Is Bright But This Year Will Be A Loss

As I mentioned above, I believe the impact to Apple will be far greater than investors are currently pricing in. With shares of AAPL currently trading lower by less than 10% on the year, investors are practically saying that the company will essentially be able to make up much of this Q2 and possibly Q3 revenue loss.

I am not in that camp, as I believe a number of dominoes need to fall until the company gets back to some sense of normalcy. On the brighter side, AAPL was hitting their stride to close out their fiscal '19 year as a dominant player in wearables and once again gaining traction with their latest iPhone 11 models.

Let's look at a brighter side of things. It has be vastly reported that Apple has been working on a 5G iPhone that is expected to launch in 2020. I would expect the iPhone would have originally be planned for the company's normal September announcement and launch, however, the current pandemic could and will almost certainly delay this launch. However, some outlets continue to report that "COVID-19 won't stop the next-generation iPhone from making an expected September 2020 debut."

We will have to see if that is true or not. According to the article, Foxconn, the company's primary manufacturer of iPhone, ensured that the pandemic will not affect the launch as the first trials were not planned to start until June.

However, due to this next-gen phone being discussed for a 2020 launch, similar to recent history when the company has a big refresh planned, the few quarters prior to the launch, in this case the months January through September, I believe were planned to be lighter for the company. So, if we are keeping with our glass half full thoughts, if there were any year to have a slowdown, have it while a big refresh is being worked on.

Right now US stores are not expected to restart operations until early May, based on a recent report from Apple. Things in China are looking more positive, as the virus begins to retreat, which has led to the company being able to once again open their retail stores a few weeks back.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought world economies to a standstill. The company has a war chest of roughly $100 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, which will certainly help the company ride out the storm. During times like this, the cash rich companies tend to fair the best.

China is returning to somewhat of normalcy with retail stores open and manufacturing facilities once again open, but we will have to see how that translates into sales. Will the consumer be as financial stable as they were before the pandemic or will there be a sense of reserve?

US, being the company's largest market, will be the defining point. In March, the company expected to open their retail stores in April, but that has now been pushed back to May. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but in the long-term, AAPL will be fine and will recover. If I were starting a portfolio today for the next 40+ years, I would have no issue with someone adding shares of AAPL, but being that I have an established portfolio with cash on the side and AAPL already in my portfolio, I am going to be patient, as I expect further declines in the market and in Apple in particular.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!



