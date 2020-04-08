Micro Focus International: Yield Still High And Sustainable Despite The Dividend Reduction

The company has considerable maintenance and other recurrent revenue streams which is a positive in these uncertain times.

The restructuring with significant costs is taking longer to be completed.

The valuations are on the lower side and dividend yields are still high.

Micro Focus International's (MFGP) downfall had started well before the coronavirus pandemic struck. In fact, it started from June of 2019 following caution by analysts as to the company's fundamentals. The subsequent revenue misses just accelerated the company's downfall. The more recent fall pertains to the suspension of the final dividend.

Figure 1: Micro Focus downfall contrasted with the S&P Software and services (XSW) and iShares Expanded Tech-Software (IGV) from 06.01.2019 to 04.03.2020

Source: Ycharts

The stock price has fallen by 80% while small cap tech stocks have fallen by only 12%. According to me, it is totally irrational for the market to have dumped the shares in such a way, as the company still has the capacity to pay dividends, albeit at reduced yields.

Therefore, this downfall represents an opportunity to buy into the stocks of this diversified software player. As per my analysis, the company's competitive position, gross profits and dividends make for a strong investment case. However, I also take a look at the risks especially with respect to the restructuring to ensure that there are no traps for investors down the road.

Micro Focus: A UK based multinational

For investors who are not aware, the company has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange for more than a decade and only started an ADR listing in the NYSE on September 2017. An ADR stock is a foreign stock that allows U.S. investors to trade its shares on a U.S. exchange.

This is a company with 40 years of history and has customers like Lloyds Banking Group, MegaLabs (pharmaceuticals), Carrefour (French global retailer) and Verizon Connect.

Figure 2: Micro Focus locations and customers

Source: Micro Focus lender presentation

One important consideration when analyzing high-growth companies like Micro Focus is M&A activities. In this respect, it merged with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) software business back in September 2017. Now, another global company which acquired a software company called Red Hat is International Business Machines (IBM) back in July 2019. I therefore compare IBM with Micro Focus to show the latter's strength.

Competitive analysis

The striking point is the P/E which stands at only 4 compared to more than double for IBM.

Figure 3: Comparing Micro Focus with IBM

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, the gross profit at more than 75% compares favorably with that of IBM which is less than 50%. High gross profits are critical in an uncertain environment to save on costs as it means that management is efficiently using labor and supplies in the production process.

Furthermore, net income margin, which essentially measures the amount of each dollar of sales that a company has left over after it pays all of its expenses, stands at 44% and this means the company makes 44 cents of profit for each dollar of sales while its competitor is only managing a quarter of this value.

Therefore, satisfied that I am along the right track for two key profitability metrics, I pursue the analysis looking at revenues.

Stable maintenance revenues

The maintenance revenue for a software company, which normally consists of applications maintenance, fees for technical support and product update rights is currently at USD 2 billion.

Maintenance revenue is a highly reliable, high margin, recurring revenue stream that normally provides earnings stability even if license sales falter as can be the case during economic downturns.

Figure 4: Micro Focus revenues in millions of USD.

Source: Micro Focus FY 2019 Analysts presentation slides

This maintenance revenue has decreased by 6.2% compared to the year 2018. However, in comparison, license sales have fallen by 7.2%. Moreover, had it not been for some one-off transactions, "including the disposal of Atalla and selling to the US Government via a strategic partner rather than direct", the decline would only have been 4.7%.

Moreover, since licenses also include a maintenance component, it means that maintenance revenue is also dependent on the number of licenses sold. Now, according to the Q2-2019 Earning transcript, maintenance figures per product portfolio also depend on how much initial maintenance is attached to each license sale and the company has been actively working on renewal rates to augment the amount.

Therefore, my forecast for FY 2020 is that maintenance revenue should be stable despite fall in license sales.

Moreover, maintenance revenue expressed as a percentage of sales is an indicator which can be used to compare software companies' revenue strength. For IBM, the value is 19% while for Micro Focus; it is at a staggering 58%.

I next consider the free cash flow (FCF) and the determining cash positions.

Free cash flow

Now, I check the figures which determine the FCF, namely the "cash generated from operations before working capital". Compared to FY 2018 as seen in figure 5, the FCF has decreased by more than USD 175 million. The reason for this is actually not the "cash generated from operations before working capital" decreasing. In fact, the latter has decreased by only USD 14 million (1,191.2 - 1,177.5). It is more the exceptional items like working capital rising by more than USD 80 million (121-39) and tax payment rising by more than USD 88 million (167-79).

The increased tax payments in the 12 months ended 31 October 2019 were due to the utilization of tax attributes, as a result of lesser tax paid FY 2018.

Figure 5: Micro Focus Financial Performance - Cash generated

Source: Micro Focus FY 2019 Analysts presentation slides

Moreover, I now consider exceptional charges incurred in FY 2019, with respect to structural costs, namely that of the HPE merger.

As seen in figure 6, the charges for FY 2018 and FY 2019 are USD 407.9 million and 294.4 million respectively. Now, there will be HPE Software related exceptional charges again in FY 2020 but these will be less than the year 2019 figures. In fact, given that the total HPE software exceptional forecast spend is USD 960 million, the amount will be:

960 - (407.9 + 294.3) = USD 258.8 million

Therefore, exceptional charges with respect to HPE will be lower in the year 2020.

Figure 6: Micro Focus Financial Performance - Exceptional charges

Source: Micro Focus FY 2019 Analysts presentation slides

I sum up in the table below.

Figure 7: Summing up

Source: Prepared from Micro Focus FY 2019 Analysts presentation slides

Convinced about the free cash flow position being sustainable, I now check the dividend safety.

Dividend safety

Micro Focus currently pays 12% NOT 23% dividend yield. The reason is that it scrapped its final dividend to help protect its cash position from any fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The share price was down by more than 15% as a result.

Historically, the company paid an interim dividend following interim results and a final dividend following the final results. It was the latter dividend which was impacted.

Figure 8: Micro Focus dividend payment

Source: Dividendmax

It is to be noted that the company is not currently in financial difficulties as it had cash in bank of USD 600 million as at February 29 this year.

Also, the company will still consider paying a second interim dividend once there is some visibility on the effects of the COVID-19 on the company's business.

Figure 9: Free cash flow and dividend per share - historical and projections

Source: Seeking Alpha and 3M investors section

I have done a projection of the company's free cash flow and dividends for the years 2020 and 2021 and Micro Focus, based on its dividend payment history and free cash flow capacity, should continue to pay a 58 cent dividend up till 2021.

This is based on the dividend policy at approximately 2 times covered by adjusted earnings.

I next consider the risks of any downside.

Risks (restructuring, debt, operations)

The main risk stems from the merger with HPE Software done on paper in September 2017 actually taking more time to be implemented. When two companies merge, there is normally a preliminary study called a "due diligence" where an audit of the potential deal to confirm relevant facts and financial information including contracts, finances, customers' details and cultural assessment is done.

As an IT Project lead having worked on IT software projects, I estimate that for Micro Focus, the issue is more the softer issues, namely organizational culture and human capital issues as opposed to the harder issues like finance and contracts.

According to me, these were seriously overlooked with the consequence that there must have been significant culture clash within the merged company. I further confirmed this hypothesis by a survey of employees' review about the company on Indeed.com and Glassdoor.com which are career-oriented companies.

I found that the main problem with the company seems to be the management, more specifically the local management (direct supervisory level) whereas the overall approval of the CEO (top management) stood at more than 70%. This is typical of companies undergoing M&A and where the departmental managers have a hard time to drive through the new organizational policy in departments where staff has been used to a different culture.

Figure 10: Micro Focus reviews obtained from Glassdoor.com, Indeed.com

Source: Glassdoor.com and Indeed.com

However, on further analysis and on a more positive note, I also found that the number of cases where the local managers are being criticized has been going down compared to last year. This means that the local managers are finally being able to push through with the new organizational culture.

Also, according to the company's analyst presentation:

The key issues in relation to this integration and overall execution are understood in detail, progress has been made on these and there is clear visibility of what remains to be done"

Figure 11: Integration of two entities into a single one for IT infrastructure, Finance, HR.

Source: Micro Focus FY 2019 Analysts presentation slides

Therefore, after facing significant issues, management now has a clear understanding of what remains to be executed in order to have a fully merged entity. Hence, this is a case where "risks from integration lacking direction" being changed to one where there is "a way forward". Hence, the risks have been mitigated.

I also consider the debt level.

The Net debt at USD 4,338.5 million in FY 2019 represents a 2% increase over last year. Moreover, the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.2x compares unfavorably to the 2.8x in the year 2018. However, management plans to reduce this figure to the 2.7x level by the end of FY21. Here, the dividend cut goes in the direction of preserving capital so that the company is financially strong to face any downturn.

One last point worth highlighting which should shield the company against operations disruption risks is the propensity of the company's employees to work from home.

Figure 12: Work from home advantage by employees of Micro Focus

Source: Glassdoor.com

While some companies, even those operating in the IT industry are facing challenges to have staff to work-from-home, this already forms part of the employees' common tasks for Micro Focus.

In conclusion, this is a company which is operationally more prepared for remote working than others, anticipates and plans accordingly to mitigate risks.

Key takeaways

Micro Focus, with a superior gross profit and net margin is a strong software play, which despite that dividend reduction, still offers an impressive yield of 12% based on a stock price of USD 4.6 and dividends of 58 cents.

There are sustainable maintenance revenues and cash position is strong at USD 600 million for a company which is still under restructuring.

Also, I already factored the economic downturn risks resulting from the coronavirus confinement measures in the cash received from operations and showed that the free cash flow levels of 2019 are sustainable.

The reason is that despite license sales potentially falling, there are stable maintenance revenues and reduction in one-off costs.

Hence, this should allow dividend payment for the current year but shareholders should not expect share buybacks.

At a P/E of 4, the company is under-valued and the actual price should be in the USD 7-8 range but taking into consideration the present economic context, a range of USD 5-6 would make more sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.