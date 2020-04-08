Silver Monthly: Retail Investor Sentiment Is Booming

For Q2, we expect a high of $18.00 per share for SIVR.

Like gold, the rebound in silver has been driven by a surge in financial demand after the Fed adopted an extremely dovish stance to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

SIVR has rebounded by a whopping 30% since it plunged to its lowest since its inception date in July 2009 at $11.30 per share on March 18.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has rebounded by a whopping 30% since it plunged to its lowest since its inception date in July 2009 at $11.30 per share on March 18. Still, it remains about 20% below its 2020 high.

Like gold, the rebound in silver has been driven by a surge in financial demand after the Fed adopted an extremely dovish stance to fight the repercussions of the COVID-19 on the financial markets. The aggressive dovish Fed response is evident in the slump in the dollar and US real rates, as shown below.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

We expect safe-haven demand for silver to continue to increase in the months ahead because 1)investors are still digesting the Fed's actions and 2)investors are adjusting their portfolios considering the forthcoming deterioration in economic conditions over the next quarter due to the COVID-19 crisis.

We expect SIVR to reach $18.00 per share in the course of Q2.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut by the equivalent of 437 tons (2% of annual production) their net long position in COMEX silver in the week to March 31, according to the CFTC. This was the sixth consecutive week of decline in the net spec length. The COMEX silver spot price tumbled by 5% over March 24-31.

Silver's spec positioning is light, with a net spec length at just 22% of OI. This compares with a historical high of 57% of OI established in April 2017.

Implications for SIVR: Given the positive macro backdrop initiated by the aggressively dovish stance from the Fed, we expect silver's spec positioning to improve in the months ahead. A surge in monetary demand for silver should push the COMEX silver spot price higher, which, in turn, will exert upward pressure on SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a strong clip of 149 tons in the week to April 3, marking a third straight week of significant inflows.

Last month, ETF investors added a little bit more of 1,000 tons of silver to their holdings in March, representing the largest monthly net inflow since August 2019 (1,200 tons).

Silver ETF holdings have surged by 1,640 tons since the start of the year, an 8% increase.

Retail investors have become increasingly bullish on the silver, realizing that 1) safe-haven assets will ultimately go up considering the monetary/fiscal policy response to the Covid-19 pandemic and 2) silver may perform even better than gold due to its relatively stronger beta and cheaper price.

We subscribe to the ETF retail investor thesis over the long run. However, we caution that silver is likely to experience even more volatility in the coming months so investors should not adopt an "all-in" investment strategy; rather, they should accumulate SIVR on a steady basis and prepare for potentially huge dips.

Implications for SIVR: Robust ETF investor demand boosts the COMEX silver spot price, which, therefore, drives SIVR higher.

GFMS review

Market balance

Source: GFMS

The GFMS estimates that the physical silver market was in a deficit of 23 moz in 2019, smaller than the deficit of 43 moz in 2018. The average silver price traded 3% higher in 2019 than in 2018.

The physical supply/demand balance is somewhat flawed because it does not take into account the large increase in ETF demand in 2019. As a result, the estimated physical deficit does not accurately reflect the degree of tightness in the market.

Source: GFMS

Supply

In 2019, global supply was about flat, with a decline of 1% in mine production and an increase of 6% in scrap supply.

Source: GFMS

Demand

In 2019, physical demand contracted by 2% in 2019. The 4% increase in coins and bar demand was more than offset by contractions in industrial usage (-4%) and jewelry/silverware demand (-2%).

Source: GFMS

Outlook

Like us, the GFMS concurs that silver is so cheap. Interestingly, it shows that market has tightness after the COVID-19 market shock, as evident in firmer premiums in the retail bullion market. Anecdotal evidence confirms a shortage of physical supply in the coin market.

Source: GFMS

On the supply side, mine production should contract further considering the low level of prices and the surge in mine disruptions triggered by the Covid-19.

On the demand side, the GFMS expects stronger investment demand but weaker industrial demand. The increase in investment demand (+50 moz) should more than offset the decline in industrial demand (-44 moz).

Source: GFMS

On balance, the physical silver market should experience a deeper deficit of 35 moz in 2020.

Source: GFMS (published by Benhpeg)

Implications for SIVR: The tighter supply/demand balance of the silver market expected in 2020 should have an overall positive impact on the COMEX silver spot price, which should therefore lift SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We are bullish on SIVR over the very long term although we caution that investors should prepare for volatility in the months ahead.

SIVR should be viewed as a part of a global portfolio, which is likely to perform extremely well over a very long period of time.

The monetary/fiscal stimulus in response to the COVID-19 crisis in the US and the rest of the world will boost monetary demand for safe-haven assets, thereby benefiting SIVR in the long run.

For Q2, we see a high for SIVR at $18 per share.

