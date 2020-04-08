Trulieve Sets Records While Some Florida Competitors Implode

Trulieve with 1.756 million square feet of cultivation has been able to meet the surge in demand for flower and other products.

Trulieve’s (OTCPK:TCNNF) financial results for its Fiscal 2019 year ended December 31, 2019 reveal a cannabis retailer that is firing on all cylinders. Its annual report paints a picture of a rapidly growing, profitable medical marijuana company that generates positive free operating cash flow. The fear that multi-state-operators, "MSOs," would threaten Trulieve's Florida dominance evaporated in the past year as MSOs imploded. Trulieve now has the cultivation capacity to meet Florida's growing demand for medical marijuana for the forseeable future. Trulieve is Florida's "Best in Class" cannabis company and it just might be the best in the world. It is easy to envision TCNNF share price quadrupling within three years as investors come to realize that Trulieve is a unique cannabis company in a rapidly growing market.

Today’s Trulieve

Trulieve dominates the Florida medical marijuana market regardless of what metric is used. At the end of February 2020 it had a database of 284,575 customers. Trulieve added 11,080 to 12,130 new customers every month from September 2019 through February 2020. It sells more than 50% of all the medical marijuana sold in the state. Its has 349 different stock keeping units or SKUs including smokable flower, flower pods for vaporizing, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, vape cartridges and 69 strains of flower. These products are sold at its 45 retail stores (a/k/a dispensaries) and online via its website, trulieve.com. It has a fleet of over about 200 vehicles that deliver products to its customers throughout Florida and 6% of its sales are home delivery. Trulieve serves over 7,300 patients per day and the typical customer in Q4 2019 visited a dispensary 2.7 times per month and spent an average of $121 per visit.

Medical Marijuana Treatment Center, MMTC, is the name given to companies licensed to grow, process and sell medical marijuana under Florida's vertical, seed to sale system. MMTCs sell their products at retail stores which are called dispensaries. Only patients with Office of Medical Marijuana, OMMU, IDs can legally buy medical marijuana.

There are now 22 MMTCs and 234 dispensaries in Florida; however, 8 MMTCs have no dispensaries. The five MMTCs with the largest number of dispensaries are Trulieve 45, Surterra Wellness 39, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) 28, Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) 23, and Fluent (OTCPK:CNTMF) 19.

MMTCs also dispense products via home delivery which is expected to increase based on the normal consumption pattern. For example, a first time medical marijuana patient normally goes to a dispensary to seek guidance on which specific product is most likely to meet their needs. Most patients will continue going back to that dispensary until they find the product that works for them. Once that has been determined, then the patient is likely to simply order the product online and have it delivered or prepared for a quick pickup. This try and re-try pattern is encouraged by medical marijuana doctors, as well as Trulieve, and it creates very, very sticky customers. In fact, Trulieve says it has a customer retention rate of 72% and its average customer now spends about $3,400 per year with them.

Satisfied medical marijuana customers are unlikely to switch to another company; therefore, Trulieve’s first mover advantage can be expected to provide meaningful, long lasting benefits to shareholders. Competitors entering an area already served by a Trulieve dispensary will have great difficulty attracting customers from Trulieve, with the possible exception of flower. Given the degree of customer loyalty, it is not surprising that medical marijuana company’s offer large first time discounts to new customers.

2019 Sales, Net Income and Cash Flow

Trulieve's sales revenue more than doubled in Fiscal 2019 to $252.8 million from $102.8 million in Fiscal 2018. Its net income after taxes increased by $150 million from $28 million to $178 million. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis rose from $0.27 in 2018 to $1.54 in 2019. The year over year growth rates of 146% for sales and 470% in earnings per share are stellar.

Fourth quarter comparisons show that sales revenue increased from $35.9 million in Q4 2018 to $79.7 million in Q4 2019, an increase of 122%. Net income after taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $45.5 million, up $34.8 million or 325% from $10.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This year over year quarterly comparison shows Trulieve ended 2019 on a very high note regarding sales and income.

Trulieve once again demonstrated it is a unique cannabis company by achieving positive free operating cash flow. It reported cash provided by operations of $23.5 million in Fiscal 2019, which was about the same as the $25.0 million it reported in Fiscal 2018.

Much of Trulieve's year over year growth in sales is attributable to the rapid growth in the number of dispensaries. Trulieve began the fourth quarter of 2018 with 16 retail stores and ended that quarter with 23. By comparison, it began the fourth quarter of 2019 with 31 dispensaries and ended that quarter with 42. Needless to say any retailer which doubles the number of its stores should be expected to have dramatically higher sales. Given such explosive growth in stores, the best way to measure growth is to compare same store sales. Same store sales growth is a common metric used by retail analysts to assess the organic growth of a company. In that regard, Trulieve's same store sales on a year over year basis were up 44% in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Trulieve has 132,281 square feet of retail space and has annual square foot sales of $2,300. That sales figure is more than double the nationwide average of $1,143 reported for medical marijuana stores. Interestingly, the retailer always mentioned as having the highest sales per square foot per year is Apple (AAPL) at $5,500, while Tiffany (TIF) at $3,000 is generally considered second. Other retailers’ annual square foot revenues are Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) $1,500, Coach (TPR) $1,200, Nordstrom (JWN) ($500, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) $400, Walmart (WMT) $400, Macy’s (M) $200, and JC Penney (JCP) $123. It is interesting to note that very few of the well known United States retailers come close to Trulieve's annual sales per square foot.

Balance Sheet Changes

There were major changes in Trulieve's balance sheet during the 14 months ended December 31, 2019 as a result of its California, Massachusetts and Connecticut acquisitions. Trulieve's used $4.0 million in cash to acquire Leef Industries' dispensary in Palm Springs, California in November 2018 and that purchase price was recorded as an intangible asset. That dispensary is expected to have only about $1.2 million in sales per year.

In December 2018 it then acquired Life Essence in Massachusetts spending $4.4 million in cash for dispensary licenses. It accounted for that transaction by recording $4.5 million in intangible assets. Interestingly, as recently as 2018 the state of Massachusetts only had $165 million in medical marijuana sales and $215 million in recreational sales.

In May 2019 Trulieve acquired The Healing Corner in Connecticut for $19.9 in cash, and it accounted for that purchase by increasing intangible assets by $15.6 million and recording goodwill of $8.7 million. This Bristol, Connecticut dispensary facility, DF, is one of 17 marijuana retailers and now accounts for about 13% of the medical marijuana business in that state. At the time of the transaction The Healing Corner claimed it accounted for 16% of the medical marijuana business in the state and had revenue of $9 million per year. There are only 41,429 patients registered in Connecticut as of March 29, 2020 according to the Department of Consumer Protection; therefore, The Healing Corner has about 5,386 customers. Trulieve essentially paid about $3,695 for each customer; and, the average customer is estimated to spend $1,671 ($9.0 million/5,386) per year at this dispensary. The total sales of medical marijuana in all of Connecticut was only $77 million in 2018. These facts and Connecticut's declining population strongly suggest that Trulieve flared millions on this purchase.

Trulieve used $28.3 million in cash on the above three acquisitions. Accounting for those transactions also led to an increase of $24.1 million in intangible assets, $22.8 million of which was itemized as "licenses." That, however, is just a fraction of the currently estimated $43.5 million required to develop its Massachusetts operation. These three acquisitions are appallingly bad and evidence total financial naïveté.

Faced with a demand for cash to fund the abovementioned acquisitions and blessed with excellent financials, Trulieve tapped the debt and leasing markets. It issued $70 million of 9.75% senior secured notes due 2024 in June 2019 and another $60 million in October 2019. Every $1,000 note in the June issue includes 21 warrants exercisable into TCNNF shares at a strike price of C$17.25. Every $1,000 note in the October 2019 issue includes 26 warrants exercisable into TCNNF shares at a strike price of C$17.25. The warrants expire on June 18, 2022. If all the warrants are converted, an addititonal 2,730,000 shares will be issued.

In addition to issuing notes, Trulieve entered into two sale-leasebacks with Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), which is a cannabis industry focused REIT. In July Trulieve closed on a triple-net lease arrangement to get up to $43.5 million to fund its Massachusetts build out. In October 2019 Trulieve obtained another $17 million from IIPR via a triple-net-lease agreement on five buildings in Quincy, Florida totaling approximately 120,000 square feet.

The fact that Trulieve funded its out-of-state expansion with money obtained from external sources is not especially comforting. The IIPR leases require Trulieve to pay annual rent equal to 11% of the amount provided by IIPR, and the $130 secured notes carry a 9.75% interest rate. Furthermore, in 2024 the $130 million in secured notes mature and holders of that debt will have to be paid in cash.

Trulieve ended its Fiscal 2019 with $91.8 million in cash, which was well above the $24.4 million it had at the end of its Fiscal 2018. With increasing frequency cash is being recognized by corporate America as a precious resource; and, it should be considered even more precious to Trulieve, because traditional bank financing is not available to cannabis companies. The fact that it has been able to issue debt and tap a REIT for cash is nice; however, such external financing comes with a heavy price. For example, Trulieve's 2020 Fiscal year income statement will be negatively impacted by $12.7 million in interest on the $130 million in debt and $6.7 million in estimated lease payments to IIPR. Those combined additional expenses of $19.4 million in 2020 will dwarf any revenue obtained from California, Connecticut and Massachusetts and present a drag on earnings.

The above acquisitions have littered Trulieve's once pristine balance sheet with non-earning assets and paying liabilities. Unfortunately, Trulieve has chosen to increase its degree of operating and financial leverage at a time when corporate America and its peers in the cannabis industry are becoming zombies because of such leverage.

Another observable change reflected in Trulieve's balance sheet is the significant increase in inventory and biological assets which should be expected. At the end of 2018 inventories amounted to $24.3 million and biological assets $29.6 million, while at the end of 2019 inventories totaled $204.5 million and biological assets amounted to $66.7 million. The increases in inventories and biological assets reflected a rapid expansion in production to meet product demand. Cultivation and inventories require cash to fund the expenses embodied in them; therefore, as Trulieve's expanded its cultivation and processing to meet its burgeoning customer demand, the demand for cash to support those assets soared.

Property and equipment also rose dramatically on Trulieve's balance sheet. It grew from $70.8 million to $189.2 million. Of that growth $115 million was related to buildings and equipment.

Pandemic Effects on Trulieve

Mass hysteria by Florida residents caused by the coronavirus was evidenced by long lines and empty shelves at grocery and box stores like Publix, Costco (COST) and Sam's. TV stations captured residents' lemming like behavior as people emptied stores of water, sugar, flour, milk, eggs, and especially toilet paper. The hoarding of these items dwarfed any that preceded hurricanes for the past 30 years.

In my recent Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) and Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) articles I suggested consumption of medical marijuana would increase due to the pandemic. It was my belief that if people were confined to their homes and not allowed to go to work, they would increase their consumption of marijuana to relieve their anxiety and boredom. I postulated that as fear escalated to hysteria such consumption would accelerate and people would consume more than normal. If anything I underestimated the impact of the coronavirus on the demand for medical marijuana.

Most Florida medical marijuana patients did not have to rush to their medical marijuana doctor's office to get prescriptions, because such doctors issue authorization instructions to Florida's Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use, OMMU, for varying mgs. THC and ounces of flower to cover a patient's needs for 90 days. Generally, amounts allowed in those instructions are much greater than most patients feel they need under normal conditions. Every 90 days those scripts are easily refreshed and every 270 days patients must revisit their medical marijuana doctor to get an in-person, re-evaluation.

In earlier articles I said I thought that applications to obtain OMMU IDs would probably decrease during the pandemic. Signs of a slowdown did occur in the last three weeks of March during which OMMU reported weekly increases of 1,624; 2,122; and 1,661. All those increase were below normal weekly increases which had been about 2,500. OMMU reported that as of the end of March there were 327,492 patients with medical marijuna IDs. The number of approved medical marijuana doctors has remained relatively constant at about 2,600 for the past six months and this tends to limit the growth in OMMU IDs.

An absolute decline might have occurred if the Department of Health had adhered strictly to its in-person doctor consultation requirement, since most people simply did not want to go anywhere near a medical office for fear of contagion. Fortunately, on March 16, 2020 the Florida Department of Health issued an order allowing physicians to use of telemedicine for recertifications of already-existing patients. This order lifted the rule requiring in-person consultation with a medical marijuana doctor and allowed people with OMMU IDs to visit with doctors via video conferencing.

By definition, dispensaries dispense medicine to patients in need. Accordingly, during the pandemic, state and local officials have treated dispensaries like pharmacies and allowed them to remain open. Trulieve instituted policies and procedures that respect the contagious nature of Covid-19 and acted in a very socially responsible fashion to protect patients while keeping dispensaries open. It also expanded free delivery.

Medical marijuana patients' pandemic fear seemed to peak in the third week of March. During the OMMU reporting week ending Thursday, March 19 Florida dispensaries sold 126,036,098 mgs. THC laden products; 3,452,092 mgs. CBD cannabis and 36,386.714 ounces of smokable marijuana. A comparison with the prior week's dispensations showed THC product sales were up 38.7%, CBD was up 23.0% and flower was up 38.2%. Clearly some of this was hoarding, but some of this growth evidenced patients' intentions to increase self-medication. Elevated demand continued into April but remained below the prior week's record sales.

Despite the surge in purchases of medical marijuana, the fact is that most Floridians and all vacationers at the end of March were seemingly oblivious to Covid-19. Florida government officials never issued stay-at-home orders until April 1. If the coronavirus is a true killer, then Florida will contribute more than its fair share to the death statistics because of its concentration of senior citizens, the failure of its residents to self-quarantine and the failure of government officials to issue a lockdown.

Previewing Fiscal 2020

Given the lateness of Trulieve’s Fiscal 2019 earnings release, good estimates can be made about its Q1 2020 results. After all, its first quarter ended on March 31, 2020 and its sales volumes for that quarter are available.

Dispensations reported by Trulieve for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 have been exceptional and point toward a tremendous start for its Fiscal 2020. Sale of flower was first allowed in July 2019 and during Trulieve’s Q3 2019 it sold 64,801. It could have sold more, but it acknowledged it simply did not grow enough cannabis.

Thanks to increased production following Q3 2019, its flower sales rose 54.3% in Q4 2019, when it sold 99,975 ounces. Increased production and sales continued into the first three months ended March 31, 2020, which is Trulieve’s Q1. Trulieve sold a whopping 158,853 ounces of flower, representing a 58.9% increase over Q4 2019. Similar increases were observed in mgs.THC dispensed.

Sales data for Q1 2020 include the last two weeks of March when Trulieve experienced a surge in demand as pandemic fear rose. In those two weeks alone, Trulieve sold 38,393 ounces of flower and 115.3 million mgs. THC. Its closest competitor was Surterra which sold only 5,877 ounces of flower and 24.3 mgs. THC. Trulieve captured 58.5% of all flower and 50.9% of all THC sold in Florida during the last two weeks of March.

The peak in medical marijuana sales was the week ending March 18, 2020; and, during that week Trulieve sold 60,738,742 mgs. THC; 1,155,351 mgs. CBD and 21,568.037 ounces of smokeable or flower. Those amounts represented increases of 35.8%, 11.7% and 49.6% versus the prior week ended March 11th.

By the first week in April, Trulieve was experiencing a 485% increase in home deliveries. As customers self quarantined, they also ordered more and the average size of transactions increased from $121 to $127.

Trulieve Cultivation Capacity

The fact that Trulieve was able to handle a 50% increase in flower sales almost overnight is remarkable. Meeting those medical needs at a critical time is a tribute to the nurserymen who started Trulieve and their ability to mate cultivation with demand. Meeting the surge in demand also shows that Trulieve already has the people, plants and processing equipment necessary to handle extraordinary demand in a timely fashion.

By contrast, The Botanist (OTCQX:ACRGF) (formerly known as Acreage Holdings) was able to sell only 181 ounces of flower and no THC or CBD in Florida in March 2020. The Botanist’s birth was at the hands of Wall Streeters who paid $66 million ($62 million in cash) in January 2019 for Nature’s Way Nursery in Miami, which is licensed to grow, process and dispense medical marijuana. Just imagine – in 15 months it has only been able to grow, process and sell 181 ounces of flower; that works out to $364,640 per ounce based on the cost of the nursery! By the way, this is the same politically connected company that was touted as the best of multi-state-operator, a/k/a MSO, by Bruce Linton the fired CEO of Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC).

Another highly touted MSO, MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), whose headquarters are in California, was able to sell a laughable 350 ounces of flower at its 10 Florida dispensaries. MedMen sales of 35 ounces of flower per dispensary is embarrassingly low compared to Trulieve's 373 ounces per dispensary.

I have written in-depth articles about Acreage and MedMen for SeekingAlpha. The failing Florida operations of Acreage and MedMen show why these two companies are poster children for the fatally flawed MSO cannabis model. Shares of Acreage are trading at $1.73 and MedMen at $0.21; and, shareholders of both are likely to be soon wiped out.

Northwest Florida nurserymen obviously know quite a bit more about growing things than Wall Streeters or Californians. In March 2019 Trulieve had only 638,000 square feet of cultivation, but now it has 1,756,408 square feet of cultivation (616,408 indoor and 1,140,000 greenhouse). Its turn rates are 5x for indoor and 2x for greenhouse. Importantly, its cultivation is wisely spread over five sites thanks in part to its May 30, 2019 acquisition of 84.97 acres of land in Jefferson County, Florida. That land houses a 750,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor growing facility. Its proximity to Trulieve's production facility in Midway, Florida allows for convenient transport for processing.

Trulieve is able to grow 64,090 kg. cannabis per year. That works out to 37.5 grams per square foot of cultivation per year. Those production numbers equal 188,395 ounces of flower per month or 47,099 ounces of flower per week. Trulieve’s largest weekly sales were 21,568 ounces of flower during the week ended March 18, 2020, and those robust sales represented only 45.8% of Trulieve’s grow capacity. Meeting such lofty sales shows that Trulieve already has the people, plants and processing equipment to handle extraordinary surges in sales.

Trulieve's current square feet of cultivation yields sufficient grams of flower to meet its product demand for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, it is likely that grams produced per square foot of cultivation will increase in the future as efficiencies emerge. Major capital expenditures should therefore not be needed to satisfy the demand in Florida for Trulieve’s products. Thus, Florida should continue to generate increasing amounts of cash. How that cash is used by management will be an increasingly critical determinant of Trulieve’s stock price.

Trulieve Estimated Earnings

At a time when cash registers are going silent in the world, money is piling up in Trulieve's coffer. It is among the select few whose products are in high demand in normal times and even higher demand in times of crises. You can probably name a few industries that benefit from the pandemic, at least in its initial stage, but even within those industries there are winners and losers. Sales of craft beer by brewers who sell through bars will likely suffer, while Budweiser will tend to benefit. Within the marijuana industry, Trulieve is prospering while money losing Canadian and U.S. multi state operators, a/k/a MSOs continue to suffer.

Estimating how much money Trulieve is making now and can be expected to make in the immediate future can be determined by carefully examining its recent filings. Those filings contain pieces of information that enable a realistic forecast of sales revenue. Trulieve states that 50% of its sales revenue comes from flower and the average selling price of its flower is about $10 per gram (28.3495 grams = 1 ounce). Based on those facts, Trulieve's flower revenue alone for the last two weeks of March 2020 equaled about $10.88 million (38,393.68 x 28.3495 x 10) and its total Florida sales would approximate $21.8 million for just the last two weeks of March.

The table below shows estimated sales, revenue and earnings per share for the next five years. Sales of $430 million in 2020, $560 million in 2021, $690 million in 2022, $820 million in 2023, and $950 million in 2024 seem realistic. These sales estimates exclude any sales that might occur in Massachusetts. Assumptions made in this forecast are listed as footnotes to the table and are based on publicly available information.

Implications for Trulieve's Stock Price

As shown in the above forecast, expected earnings per share for Fiscal 2020 are $2.92. On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 TCNNF closed at $9.85 . At that price, Trulieve has a PE of 6.4, because TCNNF is selling at 6.4 times its current trailing twelve month after tax earnings per share. The estimated PE ratio for 2021 is 2.6, for 2022 it is 2.1, for 2023 it is 1.8, and for 2024 it is 1.5. If we take into consideration next year's estimated earnings then TCNNF is trading at a PE of 3.4 Fiscal 2020 earnings per share. If the forecasted earnings for Fiscal 2024 are achieved then TCNNF is currently trading at a PE of 1.5 times that 2024 earnings.

Would you buy a business that promises to earn you more than your purchase price in less than three years? In fact, if you buy one share of TCNNF today your share of earnings during the three years ending December 31, 2022 is expected to exceed your purchase price. You would pay $9.85 today and your share of profits in 2020 is expected to be $2.92, in 2021 it is estimated to be $3.81, and in 2022 it is forecast to be $4.70. Your share of profits for the current and next two years therefore equals $11.43, which exceeds the purchase price available to you on April 7, 2020.

Trulieve's forecast growth rate of 90% in earnings per share for 2020 (2.92/1.54) gives it a PEG ratio (PE of 6.4 divided by 90% growth rate) about 0.07. A PEG ratio of less than 1 is generally considered to be indicative of an undervalued stock and a PEG ratio of more than 1 implies that a stock is too expensive. Clearly this ratio shows that TCNNF is greatly undervalued at the present time.

Caveats

There are two things that tend to suppress the Trulieve's stock price. One is a fear that insiders will convert their Super Voting and Multiple Voting Shares into millions of tradable subordinate voting shares and flood the market with stock. The fear is such action would depress the price of TCNNF, since it has an average daily trading volume of only 243,032 shares. To allay that fear insiders holding those shares have agreed to continual extensions of existing lockup provisions and a gradual release. As it currently stands, all 65,253,093 possible shares are locked-up until May 15, 2020 at which time 11,205,960 shares will be released from the lockup agreement. The remaining 54,047,133 shares are scheduled to stay locked-up until July 25, 2020. I believe the odds of insiders dumping shares and crushing the price of TCNNF are very low, especially since they would face a huge tax bill.

As a shareholder I am far more concerned by Trulieve management's expansion outside Florida. In earlier articles I condemned Trulieve’s acquisitions in California, Connecticut and Massachusetts as a waste of shareholders' money. My condemnation is more than justified based on an examination of Trulieve's balance sheet and income statement.

Trulieve's once pristine balance sheet now features a wealth of intangible assets and goodwill paid for with shareholder money along with leases and debt needed to fund Trulieve management's dream of becoming a nationwide brand. Earnings and cash flow from Florida are being dissipated by a misguided management seeking nationwide attention to satisfy their egos at the very time cash is needed to support inventories and cultivation.

Amazingly, Trulieve management continues to actively pursue ventures in other states despite the overwhelming evidence that most multi-state-cannabis companies, MSOs, are on the brink of bankruptcy and belatedly trying to retreat to their home states. Trulieve management simply does not understand that the demise of existing MSOs is attributable to the economics of the business as much as to the lack of available capital. They believe they can milk profits out of Florida to subsidize these forays into other states until those states start generating profits and free operating cash flow. In that regard they are delusional and simply squandering shareholders’ funds. The MSOs have demonstrated that building a nationwide brand is a very risky business.

Truth be told – expansion into other states will further weaken the balance sheet, income statement and cash flows and be viewed as a perpetual drag on earnings. The fact that Trulieve management says it has looked at over 40 M&A deals and turned them down should not provide shareholders with any comfort. It is good news they avoided biting any lures and turned the 40+ deals down; the bad news is they are looking at deals and wasting time, energy and shareholder money.

As recently as August 2019 they stated their goal plan was to be in six states by the end of 2019. Fortunately for Trulieve shareholders, management has not met that goal.

To allay shareholders’ fear, Trulieve has said only surplus cash generated in Florida will be used to fund its out of state operations. If Trulieve management believes it has surplus cash (too much money) and doesn’t know what to do with it, they can start paying a dividend or buying back TCNNF stock. Either of those actions would be a much better use of cash and well received by shareholders. Expansion into other states will be seriously frowned on as nothing more than empire building.

If the $43.5 million earmarked to Massachusetts were used to buy back Trulieve stock, it would amount to 4.8 million shares @ $9 per share and that would raise EPS by 4.2%. I am sure Warren Buffett and his mentor Benjamin Graham would support that idea as a better use of cash.

The expansion into California, Connecticut and Massachusetts has already littered a once pristine balance sheet with goodwill, intangibles, debt and leases. Those items owe their existence to these acquisitions and result in significant additional expenses without any meaningful income now or in the near future. Trulieve has already experienced significant delays in getting its Massachusetts operations up and running; and, even when they do, they are unlikely to make much of a profit. The average puchase at Massachusetts retail marijuana store is only $47, which is about 37% of what Trulieve's typical transaction is in Florida.

It is impossible to justify Trulieve’s expansion into other states. Such expansion is a drag on earnings and pure folly.

Conclusion

It is clear that people in Florida were loading up on medical marijuana along water, beer, insulin, flour, sugar, milk, eggs, and toilet paper as they prepped for arrival of Covid-19. The fact that people elected to load up on medical marijuana speaks volumes about its importance to Florida residents with OMMU IDs. For those prepping for the worst, I am certain their "bug out bags" are loaded with medical marijuana.

MMTCs in Florida now know that when hurricanes threaten they will see a surge in demand. Trulieve has demonstrated it has the cultivation capacity to meet those needs, while others have fallen short of the mark. I believe this period of confinement will lead to an increase in average daily consumption of medical marijuana and benefit future demand. The demand for OMMU IDs should also increase significantly, because people now realize they need medical help to deal with anxiety.

Trulieve's stock price has been under pressure simply because the stock market has been gripped by the bear and the marijuana sector has been disdained for over two years. Alan Brochstein, CFA has noted that his Cannabis Stock Index is down 54.1% this year and that follows declines of 34.1% in 2019 and 54.9% in 2018. Those ghastly returns mean that if you invested $100 in cannabis companies on January 1, 2018, you would now be left with only $13.64! At some point the bear will release its grip, investors will get back their courage, and investors will once again decide to buy stocks including marijuana companies.

I believe Trulieve is the "best in class" publicly traded cannabis company in Florida and probably the nation. It is highly profitable, has positive free operating cash flow, strong balance sheet and ample mature cultivation facilities appropriately spread over five grow sites. Furthermore, it is Florida centric and faces limited competition in a rapidly growing market. By the end of 2020 it expects to have 68 dispensaries operating in Florida and its dispensary payback period is less than two years.

When money begins flowing back into marijuana stocks, astute investors will realize that Trulieve is the stock to buy. TCNNF could easily be trading at four times its current price three years from today. If so, TCNNF would be trading at about $40.00, and that dwarfs its current price.

Trying to pick the absolute bottom in a stock is a fool's errand. TCNNF currently sells near its all-time low and represents a steal. I already own shares and plan to keep them as long as Trulieve management retains a laser-like focus on Florida.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LHSIF, TCNNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.