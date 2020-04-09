Launching Global Markets Playbook: Exclusive Research For Active Investors

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce Kevin George's Marketplace service, Global Markets Playbook.

So what is it?

Global Markets Playbook allows subscribers exclusive access to my weekly market analysis across the key indices, stocks and commodities. The service is technically focused, but backed up by fundamentals through global macro analysis, sector dynamics and company financials. Particular focus will be given to earnings analysis during each quarterly earnings season.

I began writing on Seeking Alpha in 2014, but have been trading the markets for 15 years. I started in the FX market, which led to a professional equity trading role in London. Since then I have continued to study economics and finance, while developing my writing and research skills. During this journey I have exposed myself to thousands of hours of charting in different assets and market conditions, which has given me a strong skillset in market timing.

The investment ideas I currently share on Seeking Alpha have an expected timeframe of around 3-12 months. By launching this Marketplace service, I will be able to provide weekly market analysis on a much larger range of assets, while providing a more extensive analysis of market sentiment. I believe that my market timing ability, combined with my investment knowledge, will provide a great value proposition for subscribers. This is especially important in the current market conditions.

How can it help your investment goals?

So, how can Global Markets Playbook help you reach your investment goals? Please consider a recent market call I made on the Dow:

I posted the above Dow Jones chart on another platform for the week of Feb. 17 with the following comment:

If the market fails to hold above the support line marked then a 7% fall is possible to the 50MA and previous support.

A bearish weekly close for the week would set the stage for coronavirus panic week and we retraced well over 7% on the Dow to the 50MA. By using these types of calls, I can advise stock investors to take profits in particular stocks or help them manage risk. Sometimes markets will be oversold and setting up for a rally, but sometimes it pays to reduce your holdings and wait on the sidelines.

The recent panic in global markets due to the coronavirus outbreak was one that caught many investors cold. My experiences in trading have allowed me to develop a contrarian approach to asset pricing, alongside an awareness of risk, and this helped me to warn that we were approaching levels where a pullback was possible.

Investment advisory services are usually focused on either a technical or fundamental approach. It's rare to see a combination of the two and this is what makes my approach unique.

As global economies look to recover from the recent turmoil, it's vital that we approach investment opportunities with an awareness of everything that has changed. It's also another warning that we can't be too passive and emotionally invested in our ideas. I believe that this is an ideal time to bring an active service to the market and Seeking Alpha readers have an opportunity to test its value with a free trial.

What's included in your subscription?

A subscription to Global Markets Playbook includes:

Weekly newsletter: The core of the service is a weekly newsletter providing technical analysis of the key stock indices, 10-20 stocks, and key commodities. This will be delivered ahead of Monday's open. Earnings analysis will be included during the season and stocks covered will include the most followed and those currently in the news or providing good setups. A review of economic calendar releases for the week also will be provided with macroeconomic research of recent developments.

The core of the service is a weekly newsletter providing technical analysis of the key stock indices, 10-20 stocks, and key commodities. This will be delivered ahead of Monday's open. Earnings analysis will be included during the season and stocks covered will include the most followed and those currently in the news or providing good setups. A review of economic calendar releases for the week also will be provided with macroeconomic research of recent developments. Daily updates: Regular updates will be provided as the week progresses to track market moves, economic news and earnings updates.

Regular updates will be provided as the week progresses to track market moves, economic news and earnings updates. Special reports: Comparative analysis of companies will be written for particular sectors (i.e. biotech, energy). Exclusive research also will be provided to subscribers on important market themes.

Comparative analysis of companies will be written for particular sectors (i.e. biotech, energy). Exclusive research also will be provided to subscribers on important market themes. Chat room: An active chat room to answer your questions and build an active investor community.

An active chat room to answer your questions and build an active investor community. On-demand research: Subscribers can request analysis on particular assets, such as ETFs or stocks.

Subscribers can request analysis on particular assets, such as ETFs or stocks. Members-only portfolio: Access to my favorite medium- to long-term income and growth stocks, with regularly updated price targets and developments. I regularly scan the market for new opportunities, which I filter with technical analysis. I then apply fundamental filters and study the company financials to decide whether an investment is warranted.

How can I get involved?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.