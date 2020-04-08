Okta: Strong Growth But Rich Valuation

Okta's (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock price has fallen roughly 9% from its recent high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil. This correction is smaller than most other companies. Despite the drop in share price, I believe that Okta has a strong track record with a strong brand and growing switching costs. At $128, however, it is overvalued by roughly 36% based on my base-case assumptions.

Okta has grown strongly while having a large addressable market

Okta has grown revenue from $41M in 2014 to $586M in 2019, compounding at 70% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 54% to 72%.

Okta also estimates its total addressable market to be $55B. With sales of $586M, this puts Okta's market penetration at roughly 1%. This gives Okta a long runway for growth to capture market share. Okta has options to take market share such as new customer acquisitions, expanding its existing user base, and international expansion.

Okta benefits from Network Effects and switching costs

Okta has grown customers that contribute more than $100K from 1,043 to 1,467, representing a 41% increase. It has also grown >$500K customers from 153 to 243, a 59% increase. This increase in customers helps Okta reinforce its network effects:

As we add new customers, users, developers and integrations to our platform, our business, customers, partners and users benefit from powerful network effects that increase the value and security of the Okta Identity Cloud.

Once Okta gets enough large customers, it also benefits from the inertia of large enterprises from switching platforms. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity, which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from Okta once it achieves scale. Okta also attempts to increase these switching costs with their integrations:

The Okta Integration Network is an extensive partner ecosystem, which includes over 6,000 integrations with cloud, mobile and web applications and IT infrastructure providers. We plan to continue these partnerships as well as add new integration partners to enrich our user experience and expand our customer base. We view our investment in partnerships as a force multiplier that enables us to build and promote complementary capabilities that benefit our customers.

Okta's balance sheet looks solid

Since Okta is a fairly high growth company with negative operating margins, we have to examine its balance sheet to ensure that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its growth.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Okta has $520M of cash, $882M of short-term investments of cash with $937M of convertible notes. Out of the $937M of convertible notes, only $100M is short term. At a positive free cash flow of $36.3M, this puts Okta in a great cash position to fund future growth and handle any operating difficulties. It is unlikely that Okta would have to raise funds to meet its operational needs.

Investment risks

In an economic downturn, businesses may only retain software that is crucial to their operational survival, which could lead to stronger churn rates for Okta. Okta has to ensure that it continues to improve their customer value proposition so that enterprises view Okta's platform as indispensable.

Okta also faces intense competition in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. According to Gartner's magic quadrant for access management, Okta is currently a leader in this space. However, some of these competitors such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have large existing enterprise customers and resources to obtain market share from Okta. Okta has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Valuation

1) Revenue growth at 35% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Okta's track record of high sales growth and its ability to penetrate its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as Okta continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2027 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Okta's gross margins have remained above 65% since 2017. Once Okta scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Okta has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Okta will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Okta has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Okta having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Okta is roughly $9.5B for the entire company. This represents a 36% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $81 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Okta 24 25 47 -31 Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) 21 20 48 -11 Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) 10 10 74 -31 MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) 18 18 57 -34

Compared to other high-growth peers, Okta looks expensive in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. Okta has a similar growth rate and worse operating margin compared to Zscaler, yet is priced more expensively. Okta is also more expensive than Twilio and MongoDB, which have higher growth rates than Okta and similar operating margin profiles.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Okta will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be weaker than expected, and future sales growth is stronger than my estimates, the recent pullback might make Okta a great buy.

