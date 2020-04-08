A New Look At The Cruise Line Problem

Many traders are now regarding shares in the cruise lines as lottery tickets, or a roll of the dice, where you either go broke or hit the jackpot.

As of Friday's close, the three major cruise lines - Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines - were priced between 13 cents and 15 cents on the dollar from just 8 weeks ago.

When the ability to congregate and engage in public commerce is restored - the risk for cruise lines will be resolved too.

The cruise ship crisis is not something unique to the cruise line companies. And it cannot be solved by them.

When was the last time you remember every school and university in the United States being closed; every restaurant, mall and bar shuttered. When there was no professional basketball, no baseball, or hockey season? No Spring training, no playoffs, no March Madness, nor Summer Olympics?

When you couldn't go to church or the synagogue because they were all closed. If you went to a park, the cops would tell you to go home. The hotels are closed, the airports are full of echoes. And then the economic statistics: 6 million people lost their jobs last week, with another 6 million estimated to lose theirs next week.

Cruise lines are singled out for bad publicity because of the crisis-context we are all stuck in. You can't get off a cruise liner easily if you are sick, and many ports-of-call will not let the ships dock. The cruise liners are stuck, and their investors with them.

However, a person could also get just as sick sitting elbow-to-elbow in a baseball park with 50,000 cheering fans. The difference there is you'd get to go home. On the ship, you can't.

There is a story from the 1918 Spanish Flu. The chief health officer of Philadelphia had early warning of the outbreak and was encouraged to stop the Liberty day parade in his city. An estimated 200,000 people were planning on coming to celebrate our WW1 troops' homecoming. But to support "troop morale" he went through with the parade anyways, and did not alert the public to the danger. Within 6 weeks, there were 12,000 dead Philadelphians and in 6 months, 16,000 dead.

Cruise lines are not uniquely capable of spreading a contagious virus. All crowds could do the same.

But the Mets, Yankees, and Lakers, etc. aren't on your TVs every day, and the cruise ships are. So investing in these companies has been affected by panic-bias. I think I'd have to go back to the Enron scandal to remember such a universal scapegoating of 3 companies. I read that Governor DeSantis in Florida had initially refused to let one of Carnival's (NYSE:CCL) sick ships dock in Florida for the Americans on board to get medical treatment. Yet cruise companies bring in millions of dollars to the South Florida economy, and support thousands of dock-side businesses.

Going forward, the risk of investing in cruise lines depends on how you measure time and how soon a cure or vaccine is found. For example, how much time do we spend with each other at a restaurant? 1 hour or so. At church? A couple of hours. At a sports game? 2-3 hours. The kids at school with other kids and teachers? 6 hours. On a plane flight? 5-10 hours. On a cruise ship, a week or two.

It is all a matter of degree. Social activities - of which cruise lines are one - are all affected by the same thing. The virus.

The reason we can't do any of those other pleasant social activities is the same reason we can't get on a cruise liner. But as soon as an effective treatment or vaccine is developed, the cruise lines will begin functioning again, alongside all the sports teams, convention centers, malls, churches, and every other commercial venture in America that people customarily engage in. One cure mostly fits all.

In a short video/article put out by the Wall Street Journal (Coronavirus Outbreak Tests New Vaccine Development Strategy, April 6, 2020), one of the research scientists interviewed in the film said that the new techniques can develop vaccines in about 4 months. More than 140 experimental drug treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus are now in development worldwide. It is the largest and most comprehensive global drug development program ever begun. Vaccines for other coronaviruses (of which COVID-19 is one, along with the flu) already exist. So science is not starting from scratch on this one.

Not so long ago, about 8 weeks to be exact, the cruise lines were booking wave season, and it was looking to be one of the best years ever. Take a look at this video, and consider that what you are watching is dujour for cruisers.

The real question is whether the industry is toast (or not) because of the crisis, not whether it is viable under normal conditions. To wit, on March 26th, the Saudi Arabian Sovereign fund bought 43.5M shares of Carnival Corporation's outstanding 527.8M shares (8.2%), presumably at $17.82/share (70% higher than today's close for CCL.

The cruise line industry is an incredibly complex business with mind-boggling logistics. 32M people went on cruises last year. The average cruise liner travels 84,000 miles a year. Depending on their size, these ships cost between $0.5B and $1.3B to build, and $200M annually to fuel. Breakfast can be a few thousand eggs, two tons of fruit, and enough bread and butter to cover a football field. Everything is built to scale - grand scale - on these ships, and among the reasons they are so popular as vacation destinations.

The trade here is to ignore the presumptive sharks on TV and the incredibly bad headlines, and buy stock. By the time it looks good (if it's going to be good), it will be too late. That is how it works with these things.

This tourist industry once served millions of customers and will serve them once again. The memory of this crisis will be indelible. And a company doesn't stay in business if it doesn't learn its lessons.

I own Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), and the cruise lines are up almost 20% today. But we've been here before. Let's hope it sticks this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCLH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.