Fortinet: Assessing The Impact Of COVID-19

Fortinet has also acquired most of the capabilities it needs to survive a possible economic downturn.

The good news is that it has strong quant factor grades and ample cash on its balance sheet to weather a prolonged bear market.

Fortinet might be impacted by a possible weakness in the SMB space due to country lockdowns induced by efforts to contain COVID-19.

Fortinet (FTNT) is a leading cybersecurity player with significant exposure to the SMB space, which has been disrupted by low business activities after the COVID-19 induced shut down. While future growth is now tough to predict as enterprises build a moat around their cash reserves, Fortinet has a strong balance sheet and attractive valuation factors to weather a prolonged bear market. As a result, investors should continue to keep the faith as Fortinet remains one of the few cybersecurity players which can serve as a shelter to ride through the market turbulence.

While the invention of smartphones, laptops, and mobile internet-enabled devices upended the traditional approach to cybersecurity, COVID-19 will accelerate the need to adapt to a new normal.

In the past, all we had were static networks, branches, and HQs communicating with one another. This means having a border police (firewall) plus endpoint security solutions (antiviruses) was more than sufficient to guarantee maximum security. The invention of the smartphone, in addition to the rapid rise of the remote work theme, means the cyber geography for data flow now has more undefined communication paths. Because laptops, smartphones, and other mobile internet-enabled edge servers can now communicate with each other while accessing resources from branch offices, HQs, and data centers, the security landscape has become more complex.

As a result, enterprises and nation-states are expected to eventually adopt a combination of a SASE and ZTNA model:

This simply means that enterprises will try to follow the rule below for all active internet sessions:

if you're an internet-enabled asset we own or you want to access an internet-enabled asset we own, fully on our network, or partially via our network, if you identify yourself, based on your location and the level of trust (initially zero) we have, we can provision you with some access, full access or no access at all to our data, assets, and resources in a manner that does not violate the principle of confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity while also ensuring optimal user experience during your session.

For any security vendor to achieve this, it needs to develop capabilities in handling and processing high-speed data sessions. It needs to have capabilities in network security, web security, cloud security, threat detection and prevention, authentication, data encryption and decryption, advanced threat analysis, data loss prevention, SIEM, and vulnerability management.

Since no security vendor offers all these services, companies have to stitch devices from different vendors together based on their network architecture, perceived security needs, and budget. For security companies to succeed, they need to have the capabilities to integrate all these security assets together in a scalable way with minimal human interaction to generate actionable threat intel. This gave rise to SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and Response) solutions.

Fortinet is one of the security platforms that has acquired most of the resources it needs to be a leading SASE platform. As a result, I remain bullish on its abilities to win new deals as the remote work theme expands the monetizable addressable market for leading cybersecurity vendors.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Demand for cybersecurity solutions during and post COVID-19 will be tilted towards cloud security solutions. This will put traditional network security vendors in direct competition with new players like CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Zscaler (ZS). Fortinet is one of the only platforms that have web proxies, WAFs, and a cloud firewall to compete. Check Point Software (CHKP) has recently put together its cloud security capabilities; however, it hasn't drawn as much attention in North America as anticipated. Also, Fortinet has one of the most robust SASE platforms, which is like the future of cybersecurity.

In a world where enterprises demand less physical network devices and more full cloud security deployments, Fortinet will have to wait for new 5G projects to drive the shipment of new appliances when enterprises upgrade their networks. It will also have to rely on existing customers to drive new cloud security sales if the economy struggles to navigate the current bear market. As a result, I remain neutral on the short term demand for its offerings while maintaining a long term bullish outlook.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

In terms of margins, Fortinet has placed more emphasis on a balance of growth and profitability in recent times. This has been largely powered by its advancement in deploying superior firewalls powered by its proprietary ASIC technology. This has ensured it retains the title of the security vendor with the most devices shipped. What this does is that its ability to collect and analyze a broad swath of threat intelligence has improved significantly over the years such that only a few players can match its breach detection capabilities. This has also helped drive down the total cost of ownership of its solutions. As the chart above indicates, Check Point has the best profit margins. Though future growth will come from America as a possible global recession will hit EMEA and APJ sales harder than North America. This makes it ideal to put your bet on Fortinet. It has the best combination of both the product and juicy financial stuff to weather any recession. For example, a lot of remote work sessions will happen on WiFi-enabled connections. Fortinet has one of the best WiFi security products via its acquisition of Meru some years back. That's just one of the many ways Fortinet can project the power of its experience and strategic acquisitions to win new deals with little regard for competition.

Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

The top three pure-play network security vendors (CHKP, FTNT, PANW) have the wherewithal to stay afloat if a deep recession hits. They've mostly taken all the capabilities they need via strategic acquisitions over the past four years. These include capabilities in serverless security, IoT security, SIEM, and SOAR. Palo Alto recently snapped up CloudGenix to join the league of platforms with strong SD-WAN offerings. This means they mostly won't struggle to give customers whatever they are asked for. Also, this puts them in a healthy position to participate in strategic mergers to keep weak companies afloat while having the upper hand during negotiations.

In terms of cash flow, Check Point has been sailing in the direction of maximizing total shareholder returns in recent quarters. This has drawn down its cash position as reflected in its financing cash flow via its share buyback program. Fortinet, on the other hand, has focused more on using its cash to onboard talent to develop its IP and grow its market share. This has reflected in its operating cash flow. Alongside Palo Alto, they have also been investing heavily in capex and acquisitions to scale their geographical reach and global data centers. I expect these initiatives to be tempered in order to keep more cash in the door.

Going forward, hiring will be tempered to boost margins. Though, lower than expected revenue collection will hamper operating cash flow in the near term.

The implication of these on overall valuation near term is:

A weaker growth factor due to weak greenfield wins if COVID-19 induces a deeper recession.

A neutral to positive EPS factor as less cash leaves the door.

A relatively flat momentum factor until global economic activities resume to full scale and an improved value factor as management pushes to improve ROIC to keep investors' faith in the business. This means investors should continue to maintain a cautious outlook heading into the next earnings season.

Macro (Rating: Neutral)

The overarching macro effect of COVID-19 and its impact on Fortinet can be analyzed in different ways. By business type, weak SMBs will cut IT spend while bankrupt SMBs won't renew their monthly subscription. Large enterprises will temper upsell and upgrades, while new projects might be delayed. By geography, demand in EMEA and APJ will be weakened while North America will be flat. By industry vertical, telcos will be flattish to positive off the growth in network traffic and stress on bandwidth capacity. Other major sectors like banking, healthcare, retail will struggle to initiate new projects and will upgrade only if it ensures business continuity and absolute security.

Overall, macro turbulence will be Fortinet's greatest battle heading into the next earnings call.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Investors should notice the inversion of the competitor analysis module into each step of the valuation framework. This is different from my traditional five-step valuation framework that works its way down from demand to business/financials, to macro/competition, to investors/valuation before drawing a final conclusion. The reason for this is the importance of adapting to a new normal.

Past data and future forecasts no longer apply during and post COVID-19. A good way to adapt is to infuse some competitor analysis into each step of the valuation model.

In a world where huge uncertainty abounds, Risk-averse investors want to pitch their tent with industry players with the best combination of growth, profitability, cash flow, and leverage factors. One of the easiest ways to arrive at a compelling final answer is to compare players offering similar products in the same stage of their business life cycle. Risk-averse investors are better off sticking with the player that provides the best margin of safety and the best wherewithal to survive a possible recession.

