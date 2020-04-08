Otis Worldwide: Buy This Undervalued Spin-Off And Industry Leader

The razor blade is the service business, where Otis Worldwide is the industry leader. This industry is highly-fragmented and ~2M units having Otis controllers are not being serviced by Otis.

As the leader in a large and growing $75B marketplace, Otis Worldwide (OTIS) manufactures and services elevators and escalators across the globe, and generates the majority of its revenue outside the United States. Otis Worldwide has a razor/razor blade model that generates ~40% of its revenue from the razor (equipment sales), but 80% of its Operating Income from a growing, recurring revenue stream (the razor blade). Furthermore, there is a long runway for additional growth either in the modernization of infrastructure that is greater than 20 years old or via the incremental ~2M Otis units that are not being serviced by Otis today. While spinoffs of late have lost their luster - see, in particular, my prior article on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) (Garrett Motion - A Value Investors' Nightmare) - Otis Worldwide trading at ~2X Revenue and ~13X EBITDA is a BUY.

Overview

Otis Worldwide has a heritage dating back almost 200 years and, one hundred years ago in April, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Since first going public 100 years ago, the industry and Otis have transformed, and as of today, Otis Worldwide is the leader with ~17% market share in an industry that is $75B and over 2B people worldwide touch the product each day. Otis Worldwide recently became publicly listed again when United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) spun them off, and existing shareholders of United Technologies received 0.5 shares of Otis for every share of United Technologies shareholders owned.

As of late, spin-offs have not been too kind to the holders of the stock as the marketplace is littered with unsuccessful spinoffs such as Garrett Motion, Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK); however, I will utter the four most dangerous words on Wall Street, "this time it's different". Here's my 30-second "elevator" speech to BUY Otis Worldwide (pun intended):

Otis Worldwide is the leader in a $75B industry where the top 5 players have 70% of the market share

The razor is ~1M units are sold and installed annually with 50% of these units being in China, and Otis has a 16% share of equipment sales

The razor blade is the service business, where Otis Worldwide is the industry leader. This industry is highly fragmented, and ~2M units having Otis controllers are not being serviced by Otis today. On a relative valuation basis, Otis is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple below its closest peer KONE (OTCPK:KNYJY)

Industry Overview

The Elevator & Escalator equipment and service industry is a large and concentrated industry, and according to Otis Worldwide, the top 5 players have 70% of a $75B industry. The competitors in this industry include companies that specialize in the Elevator and Escalator industry such as KONE OYJ (OTCPK:KNYJY), Schindler Group (OTCPK:SHLAF), and Orona; participants, also, include conglomerates with a range of businesses such as ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF), Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY), Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) and others listed below. Note while the graphic below is taken from ThyssenKrupp AG's presentation, Otis Worldwide showed a similar graphic during their presentation in February 2020.

Source: ThyssenKrupp Elevator Technology Capital Markets Day

Looking at the publicly traded competitors below, this is a resilient, low to mid-single-digit growth business, and during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2010, revenue declined slightly on a year-over-year basis.

The driver behind the small decline in revenue during the Great Financial Crisis is that the industry relies upon recurring service contract revenue and equipment sales. While the economy may go into recession, the long-term service contracts remain in full force, and typically, the customer pays in advance for their service contracts. Across Otis Worldwide, KONE, and ThyssenKrupp, recurring service revenue generate over 40% of their combined total revenue, and this service revenue acts as a shock absorber to equipment revenue during recessionary times. More importantly, since customers pay in advance for service contracts, this gives the industry cash upfront, which leads to negative non-cash working capital. It should also be appreciated that Otis Worldwide, KONE, and ThyssenKrupp have varying amounts of service revenue in their portfolios; however, Otis and ThyssenKrupp generate the greatest amount of service revenue as a percentage of their total revenue. As a result, one would expect that during recessionary times, the operations of these businesses will be more resilient than KONE.

Equipment (aka the Razor)

Otis Worldwide has a "razor/razor blade" model where the "razor" represents Equipment revenue; however, unlike other "razor/razor blade" models, Otis Worldwide's equipment business generates Gross and Operating profit to the company. The equipment business generates over 40% of the company's revenue and over 20% of the company's operating income.

Within the Elevator & Escalator industry, ~1M units are sold worldwide, and about half of these sales are sold in China. Otis Worldwide estimates that they have ~16% market share of units sold.

Source: Otis Worldwide Investor Day

Otis is expecting that the global new equipment market to be relatively flat to slightly up. While China, which generates over 50% of new equipment installs is forecasted to be flat, other markets are expected to grow in the low single-digit range. Over the past 6 years, the equipment market has grown ~9%; however, the installed base has grown 50% to 16M units in the industry worldwide.

The difference between the 9% equipment sales rate and the 50% installed base growth rate is driven by equipment modernization. Once units are 20 years old, property owners need to modernize their equipment since the owner is competing against newer buildings. With new equipment installed, there is a warranty period, and ultimately, the unit goes into a service contract, which includes maintenance and repair. With over 5M units in the industry over 20 years old, this presents the opportunity for Otis Worldwide to drive organic growth and extend the value and life of their customer relationships.

Source: Otis Worldwide Investor Day

Service (aka the Razorblade)

With fewer entry barriers, the service business is a highly-fragmented market; however, Otis is the leader in this business with 12% market share and 25% larger than its closest competitor. Additionally, over 50% of the industry installed base of ~16M units is serviced by smaller independent service providers.

Source: Otis Worldwide Investor Day

Of the ~16M units in service in the industry, there are 3.5M units having Otis controllers. While Otis' service business provides service to over 2M units, 0.5M units are manufactured by another OEM. As a result, there are ~2M Otis units worldwide that are served by another vendor. Who else but Otis would be qualified to service these units, since Otis' service teams know the product the best and are able to take the fault codes off of that base. An analogous argument would be your automobile. When you have something go wrong with your vehicle, you go to your dealer for service since they know your vehicle better than anyone else. By targeting these ~2M units not currently under contract by Otis, there is the opportunity to grow its high-margin, recurring service revenue more.

The service business is the "razor blade" in Otis Worldwide's business model as this business represents high-margin, recurring revenue. As shown below, the service business generates over 50% of Otis Worldwide's revenue, but 80% of the company's operating profit. Moreover, the service business represents a high-margin, recurring revenue stream at >20% Operating margin compared to the equipment business which generates ~7% operating margins. Additionally, Otis Worldwide has six consecutive quarters of service contribution growth.

For customers who sign up for Otis Worldwide's service business, they typically sign a 4-year contract, and Otis Worldwide enjoys a renewal rate of 93%. It should, also, be appreciated that this business can generate significant Cash Flow as Otis Worldwide's competitors receive the cash up front when a contract is signed.

Catalysts for Additional Growth

During Otis Worldwide's investor day, the CFO presented some additional levers to enhance further the company's profit margins and cash flow. In the short to medium term, Otis will be focused on several levers to increase the operating profit of the company by $40 to $70M in 2020, and these levers include:

Driving service productivity

Optimizing the manufacturing supply chain

Rationalizing SG&A

Based upon the company's estimates, execution of these levers in 2020 can increase the company's adjusted operating margin by over 20bps to 14.5% or higher.

Source: Otis Worldwide Investor Day

The Exogenous Shock to the Market - COVID 19

COVID has struck fear into the hearts of many investors and caused a precipitous sell-off in the markets. Moreover, due to many fears of contracting COVID, many economies across the globe have shut down, and many citizens are "sheltering in place" which, obviously, disrupts the operations of many businesses, and these disruptions are causing many publicly traded companies to withdraw their 2020 guidance. I will not issue a prediction whether Otis Worldwide will withdraw their 2020 guidance. However, I do believe that the impacts of this virus have impacted operations, but Investors should focus on Otis' business model where the company generates 57% of its total revenue from its services business, and this business generates ~80% of the company's operating income. As stated previously, the high-margin, recurring services business should act as a shock absorber and minimize any impacts to COVID. Additionally, Raytheon CEO was on CNBC on April 3rd and according to this post:

"Hayes also said Otis (NYSE:OTIS) and Carrier (NYSE:CARR) - which were spun off into new companies starting today - had "gangbusters" results in China last month as business returned, and said Otis is especially resilient in a recession environment."

Source: Seeking Alpha (Raytheon CEO says commercial aerospace may be two-year problem)

Conclusion

While many recent spinoffs have not performed well, I recommend buying this compounding machine. Otis Worldwide is the clear leader in a growing industry and has the opportunity to target additional growth on the service side of the business where ~2M of its units are serviced by other providers. Additionally, another modernization cycle is hitting the industry and 5.5M units are over 20 years old where 3M of these units reside in EMEA.

I believe that Otis Worldwide is trading at a significant discount to KONE due to the perception that the market is not expecting Otis to continue to drive its Service business to growth rates comparable to KONE’s service business growth.

As the table above shows, Otis only grew its service revenue by 2% YoY in FY’19; however, KONE grew its service revenue by 8% YoY. What needs to be appreciated is that Otis’ revenues are in USD and KONE’s revenues are in EUR. Based upon disclosure from the company in their form 10, Otis states:

Both segments experienced organic sales growth during 2019 compared to 2018. The organic sales increase of 5% reflects higher organic Service segment sales of 5% and higher organic New Equipment segment sales of 4%. Both segments experienced organic sales growth during 2018 compared to 2017. Net sales grew 3% organically, reflecting higher organic Service segment sales of 4% and higher organic New Equipment segment sales of 3%. (Emphasis added)

Source: Otis Worldwide Form 10

As a result, while reported service revenue grew only 2% YoY, the organic growth rate (ex F/X) is actually 5% and the service revenue organic growth rate accelerated 100bps YoY. In addition to accelerating service revenue growth, OTIS’ EBITDA margin is +100bps higher than KONE’s EBITDA margin.

Based upon comps in the industry, Otis is trading at a significant discount to KONE on an EBITDA multiple basis; however, the service business is performing better than reported and I believe that this discount to KONE will close over time and my current target price is $70 per share which represents ~18X FY19 EBITDA.

