CBRE: Embracing The Headwinds

Despite the present macroeconomic environment, the rising trend of outsourcing real estate needs will continue to generate growth.

On the other hand, the share drop might be good news for potential investors waiting to add CBRE in their portfolio.

Investors of the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm are seeing their holdings slip through just a few weeks after the company’s strong financial results.

Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic. – Benjamin Graham

The COVID19 pandemic has brought the world into a standstill, bringing uncertainties into the market and distressing numerous industries. The real estate sector is not spared. I’ve been addressing REITs in The Lead-Lag Report while being risk-off since January 27 as a problem area before much of the concerns around longer term trends became more obvious due to the coronavirus. The virus outbreak is bringing a halt to real estate's steady run post-financial crisis period. The uncertainty in the overall economic activity, as well as the geopolitical landscape, puts a stopper to the drivers of real estate performance.

Following the market trajectory, CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) stock went into free fall, losing more than half of its value in one month. Investors of the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm are not amused seeing their holdings slip through just a few weeks after the company’s strong financial results announcement.

Figure 1. CBRE 6 months Share Price

CBRE provides commercial real estate and investment services operating in three segments: advisory services, global workspace solutions, and real estate investments. The company holds the number one global market position in leasing, property sales, outsourcing, property management, and valuation, with around $113 Billion of Assets Under Management. It is also the largest property developer in the United States.

CBRE Financials

CBRE posted $7.2 Billion revenues in Q4 2019 outpacing analysts forecast and a 13% increase from the same period last year. Full-year revenue is at $23.9 Billion, up by 19% from the prior year. The strong 2019 performance kept up with the company’s uninterrupted double-digit growth for ten consecutive years. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 5.5% and adjusted earnings per share by 13.2%.

The company's balance sheet remains healthy. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019 is at $971 Million, a sharp increase of $777 Million from 2018. Short-term assets exceed short term liabilities, and interest payments are well covered by EBIT. Debt to equity ratio was reduced to 44% from 102% over the past five years.

Valuation

On the other hand, the share drop might be good news for potential investors waiting to add CBRE in their portfolio. With 10x P/E ratio, the stock looks cheap as it compares to the real estate industry P/E of 19x. Based on expected growth next year, however, CBRE is poor value with PEG ratio at 1.5x compared to 0.5x of real estate industry. Analysts seem to be very much optimistic, though, with their 12-month price forecast. The low-end of the forecast estimates 40% increase from the current share price.

Figure 2. CBRE 12-Month Price Forecast

Source: CNN Money

Risks and Growth Prospect

The commercial real estate sector will most probably take much of the blow from this pandemic. This will cause more pressure on CBRE's revenue from commercial mortgage origination and leasing, which already experienced a decline before the crisis. Fortunately, the 2020 outlook is expected to be driven by its Advisory Services segment. Despite the present macroeconomic environment, the rising trend of outsourcing real estate needs will continue to generate growth.

Summary

In today’s market turmoil, nervous investors will opt to stash away their cash. This does well at times to avoid the exacerbated risk with heightened volatility. Others, however, will try to find opportunities in the downturn. CBRE is worth taking a closer look, with its healthy financials and comprehensive market presence.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Subscribers went risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.