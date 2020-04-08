Dividend Stocks And COVID-19: 'Survive And Thrive' Portfolios

This will not be over tomorrow, or next week, or next month. Time is on the side of investors seeking to buy at lower prices.

The opportunity of lower share prices also brings risks - the company might not survive, the dividend might not continue to grow, the dividend might be cut or discontinued.

COVID-19 "Flattening The Curve" Involves "Lengthening The Curve"

In my recent article, "Adjusting For A Coronavirus Pandemic - Lower Lows Are Ahead", I wrote, "COVID-19 has added a new dimension - will this company come out the other side, as strong or stronger? If the answer is no - sell on up days, replace on down days with those companies best positioned to benefit from COVID-19." I have more to say on the selection of companies in my blog post, "Battling COVID-19: Parallels To The Battle Of Midway". One matter has not received enough emphasis, and it has huge implications for the degree and extent of financial havoc brought on by COVID-19. Lockdowns have been very successful in "flattening the curve" of COVID-19 spread in the community. The modeling in the graphs below from the Doherty Institute shows the reduction in number of cases, at any one time, requiring ICU treatment as a result of flattening the curve.

Graph 1

The model shows, without any mitigation, the number of cases increases rapidly and this lasts over a period of 8 to 10 weeks. This results in the great majority of critically ill patients not having access to ICU treatment ensuring their untimely death. With quarantine + isolation, the model shows the cases are spread out over 18 to 20 weeks, so a larger proportion of critically ill patients have access to ICU treatment. But as we know, quarantine and isolation involves a degree of lockdown and that involves huge financial cost.

Let us look at applying the "flattening the curve" approach to the US situation. The graph below of new cases in the US can be found at worldometers.info.

Graph 2

Daily New Cases in the United States

The final column in Graph 2 is for April 7 with 33,331 cases on that day. The peak number of daily new cases was 34,196 on April 4. The total number of new cases in the US through April 7 is 400,540 as reported by Worldometers.info website linked above. The graph starts at March 10 when 290 new cases were reported. NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a lockdown on Friday, March 20, effective Sunday night March 22 at 8.00 PM. Other cities and states have followed. Lockdowns do not have an immediate effect, as many will already be incubating the virus. Graph 2 does appear to show a flattening of the curve by April 7, 28 days after March 10. If the graph follows the shape modeled in Graph 1, then we might expect daily new cases to have fallen back to the levels around March 10 in another 4 weeks time. That would mean another 400,000 cases, taking the total to ~800,000. The problem with this scenario is 800,000 cases is just 0.24% of the total United States population of ~330 million. Even if we assume, due to lack of testing, the number of cases is under-reported by a factor of 10, the number of cases would still be just 2.4% of the total population. Lockdowns, with associated huge financial cost, will need to extend over far longer than 4 weeks or 4 months if COVID-19 is to be contained until a vaccine or other effective remedy is found. The alternative is to assume around 1% of up to 60% of the US population (~2 million persons) could die from COVID-19 complications. There is still a lot to learn about COVID-19, such as whether immunity is acquired once infected, and modeling will get better as better knowledge results in more reliable inputs.

The "DGI Investors' Club+ Survive And Thrive Portfolio"

This portfolio is composed of DGI stocks, with the main emphasis being on DGI stocks expected to survive the impacts of COVID-19 and resume the path they were following prior to this interruption to normal business. In this regard, it is a risk avoidance strategy aimed at buying DGI stocks for the long term at temporarily depressed share prices.

Integral to this portfolio strategy is my belief the direction the share market will take post the coronavirus crisis has not changed. Interest rates will likely continue at lower levels than the recent past. In this climate, investors will continue to seek higher yields and multiples will return to pre-coronavirus levels and higher.

Database Of Selected DGI Stocks

A database of 119 dividend paying stocks has been developed. The format of the database output, including a selection of the 119 stocks, is shown in Table 1 below.

Table 1

In case that is difficult to read, I will separate Table 1 into 2 parts.

Table 1.1

Table 1.1 shows historical data on dividends and current yield. In our reviews, we will need to assess whether past dividend growth can be maintained in the future. Estimated EPS growth for FY 2020 will almost certainly reduce for most companies as a result of COVID-19, so that too will undergo rigorous review.

Table 1.2

The projected returns in Table 1.2 are based on investing $3,000 in each ticker at December 31, 2019 at share prices at that date. Dividends are projected by quarter for the full year 2020. The projected rate of return for the 2020 year is based on the current share price remaining unchanged through end of 2020. The share prices in the cells colored blue are actual share prices at April 7, 2020. It is possible to change these share price inputs to estimated share prices at December 31, 2020 to project estimated share price gains, dividend yield and total return for the year. Note the large difference in the decline in share price for AT&T (T) versus Verizon (VZ). If the comparatively greater decline for AT&T is not justifiable, then, subject to further due diligence, AT&T, with a 6.9% yield, could be worthy of consideration. However, I believe the time to buy is a little further away as explained below. A useful alternative will be to take a stepped approach in the face of great uncertainty.

Index Of Movements In DGI Share Prices By Index Total

I have developed an index composed of 119 dividend paying stocks to better track share price action for various stock market segments and sub-segments.

Table 2

The index in Table 2 is simply the addition of the individual share prices of the 119 selected dividend paying stocks. Key reference dates are 09/28/18. 12/31/18, and 02/21/20. September 2018 marked the peak of a run-up in the share market resulting in a Forbes.com headline of "Disaster Is Inevitable When America's Market Bubble Bursts". And burst it did, with the above index showing a fall of 12.3% by Dec. 31, 2018. By Feb. 21, 2020 the index was 14.5% above the level of the September 2018 "bubble", and a massive 30.5% above the low at Dec. 31, 2018. At Apr. 7, 2020, the index is only 7.5% below the September 2018 "bubble", and 5.5% above the December 2018 low. Compared to "bubble" levels in 2018, the share market is doing remarkably well today in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. Feb. 21, 2020 is a useful reference date due to most companies in the index having reported Q4 2019 earnings and it being before the COVID-19 concerns affected other than airline stocks. At Mar. 23, 2020, the index was 34.1% below the level at Feb. 21, 2020. At Apr. 7, 2020, the index is 19.2% below the Feb. 21, 2020 level and momentum is downward. I believe the COVID-19 crisis has a long way to run and I would not be surprised to see the index fall to 20% or more below the December 2018 lows. It already reached 14.0% below the December 2018 low on Mar. 23, 2020, before a bounce followed by a decline through March 31. I have already indicated in my article linked above, and published Mar. 30, 2020, the bounce provided an opportunity to sell. After a decline, the market bounced again but appears to have topped out at Apr. 7. What is required now is patience to await further falls in the market. The big advantage patient investors have is this time of waiting can be used for due diligence to identify suitable targets for long-term investment in quality dividend paying shares.

Index Of Movements In DGI Share Prices By Segment And Sub-Segment

Table 3

In Table 3, we see the totals from Table 2 analyzed by sectors and sub-sectors. Compared to the market highs at Sep. 28, 2018, not unexpectedly, airlines and energy are the big losers. When comparing to the highs at Feb. 21, 2020, airlines and energy are joined by consumer discretionary, and industrial machinery as the sub-sectors showing the greatest falls. Surprisingly, the airlines show the largest, 5.7%, one-day increase between close on Apr. 6 and close on Apr. 7. Overall, the index shows little difference (0.1%) between Apr. 6 and Apr. 7. In Table 4 below, I turn the analysis around. Instead of comparing the current share price at Apr. 7 to historical share prices at earlier dates, I compare an assumed future share price to the share price current at Apr. 7, 2020. The assumed future share prices are based on actual share prices at Feb. 21, 2020. Inherent in these assumptions is my belief, for most companies that survive this pandemic period, share prices will return to former levels.

The "DGI+ Investors' Club Survive And Thrive" Portfolio

For development of the "DGI+ Investors' Club Survive And Thrive" portfolio, I have modified the data on 119 dividend stocks per Table 1 to show a current and forward looking view. Due to the size of the data file, I have displayed just one sub-sector, Communications Services, and the two tickers included, by way of example of the approach being adopted.

Table 4

As for Table 1, I will split Table 4 into 2 parts for greater visibility.

Table 4.1

Table 4.2

What I see firstly from Table 4.2 is an investment in AT&T (T) at Apr. 7 share price of $30.08 will provide a total rate of return of 36.0% if the share price recovers to the Feb. 21, 2020 share price by end of Q2 2021. And if I make the same comparison for Verizon (VZ), buying at the current share price of $58.20, the total rate of return will be just 6.6%. It is not within the scope of this article to make an argument as to which is the better potential investment out of the two companies at this point in time. But it is possible to observe, unless the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have far greater effect on AT&T versus Verizon, or some other factor has altered the position of one or other company since Feb. 21, the degree of difference in total projected returns has no justification.

Summary and conclusions:

I believe the COVID-19 shock has resulted in a great deal of mispricing of individual company shares in this period of market turmoil. When apparent mispricing such as that for AT&T and Verizon is observed, it is worth the effort to investigate whether there is an opportunity to buy at an attractive price. This is the approach I am adopting with my database of 119 DGI companies including all the Dividend aristocrats. Those which prove up as attractive buys will be incorporated into the "DGI+ Investors' Club Survive And Thrive" portfolio. There are many advantages to investing in DGI companies at he lowest possible buy price. It improves the yield on cost. A greater number of shares are received for a given amount invested. More shares means more dividends. Buying at an attractive entry price increases the opportunity for share price gains, boosting total returns.

