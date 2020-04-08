Huge Wall Street Bail Out May Avert Depression But Increase Inflation

Gloom and doom are lurking in the shadows of the Eccles Building. It should be made clear that this writer hopes that there will not be a recession or worse yet even a depression. Before continuing, it may be useful to give a description of a depression:

"Depressions are characterized by their length, by abnormally large increases in unemployment, falls in the availability of credit (often due to some form of banking or financial crisis), shrinking output as buyers dry up and suppliers cut back on production and investment, more bankruptcies including sovereign debt defaults, significantly reduced amounts of trade and commerce (especially international trade), as well as highly volatile relative currency value fluctuations (often due to currency devaluations). Price deflation, financial crises, stock market crash, and bank failures are also common elements of a depression that do not normally occur."

Looking at present developments leads one to the conclusion that hard times are ahead not only for the US but also for the global economy. This article will deal with the US and a later article with the global situation.

Unemployment

Recent figures from the last two weeks indicate that there are 10 million Americans that have submitted applications for unemployment compensation in addition to those already unemployed. Forecasts differ on how many more unemployed there will be in the next month or two, but if the shutdown lasts beyond June 2020, the consequences will be totally disastrous. As it is, even if the shutdown can be lifted by the end of May, the damage to the economy will be enormous and the ranks of the unemployed will possibly swell up to 30% of the work force. This means that the recession, which now seems unavoidable, will lead to a depression. For an economy that is 70% made up of consumption a depression will mean widespread misery and poverty that may lead to civil unrest.

Coronavirus

There has been so much written recently about the Coronavirus that it may seem hardly productive to add anything to the discussion. It is apparently the case that Big Pharma has discouraged the application of therapies that have demonstrated effectiveness in curing the disease, notably hydroxychloroquine together with azithromycin as well as other therapies developed in China and Cuba. These medicines, which have been used for treating malaria, are readily available and are inexpensive. Instead Big Pharma is looking for a vaccine that can be made compulsory with big profits programmed for the pharmaceutical industry. It is therefore highly likely that the profits of these companies will rise significantly as will the prices of their shares.

In any case at the present time the disease is spreading quickly in the US. The peak might be reached at the end of April or mid-May, but it will take at least another month after that before the shutdown can be lifted. There is also the possibility of a recrudescence of the outbreak as well as lingering cases of the infection. The costs of medical care will be enormous. At the same time the revenues of the private hospital companies will explode. The share prices of these companies are also likely to explode as their profits will be enormous. As to the question of who is going to pay the medical bills, one thing is clear: many medical insurance companies may declare bankruptcy, thereby depriving large numbers of Americans of medical coverage. If that happens, the argument for setting up basic medical coverage for everyone will become very strong. A reset of the American healthcare system may come about. Then there will be many families ruined by the medical costs for treating those infected with the disease. It should also be made clear that there will be many people who forego medical treatment even though they are sick because they are not insured. The profits made from all this human suffering will mainly benefit the shareholders of private hospital companies. These companies will not suffer because of the shutdowns.

Government Aid and Stimulus

The reaction of the government to the pandemic has been to throw money in every direction in the hope of winning the war against COVID-19 and putting an end to the financial crisis that would have erupted even without the catalyst of the Coronavirus. The CARES act will put $2.2 trillion to work to help individuals and businesses. The financial alphabet soup cooked up to bail out corporations and the financial markets on Wall Street may end up costing $6 trillion or even more if more is needed. See the article by Jim Bianco noted below for the SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) that the Treasury will own, the Fed will finance and BlackRock will administer.

The Fed's Cure Risks Being Worse Than the Disease

Bailouts Galore

Bianco provides a recipe for the Treasury's alphabet soup;

"CPFF (Commercial Paper Funding Facility) - buying commercial paper from the issuer. PMCCF (Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility) - buying corporate bonds from the issuer. TALF (Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility) - funding backstop for asset-backed securities. SMCCF (Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility) - buying corporate bonds and bond ETFs in the secondary market. MSBLP (Main Street Business Lending Program) - Details are to come, but it will lend to eligible small and medium-size businesses, complementing efforts by the Small Business Association."

Since the Fed itself is rather restricted in what it can buy, the obvious thing to do is to create facilities that can buy practically anything available in the financial markets in order to prop up companies that would otherwise fold and buy bonds that would otherwise default as well as stocks that are laggards and losers along with ETFs that are suffering from an excess of redemptions. Wall Street will become a hucksters' paradise.

The Fed balance is likely to increase a good bit. It has recently shot up to almost $6 trillion. Reckoning $2.2 trillion for CARES and $6 trillion (minimum) for Treasury SVPs, one quickly gets to $14 trillion. Adding at least $1 trillion for the 2020 budget deficit, one arrives at $15 trillion by the end of 2020. For good measure one can add $2 trillion for President Trump's infrastructure projects, and one arrives comfortably at $17 trillion.

At that rate the projections of the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) seem modest in comparison.

Updated Budget Projections: 2019 to 2029

The problem of corporate debt is well known, and it remains to be seen if all the money thrown at Wall Street will be sufficient to prevent serial defaults of HY bonds and bail out the fracking industry along with the airlines and other worthy mendicants crawling to Washington D.C. for a handout. One can hope that all this liquidity thrown into the markets will avert a depression.

The American Bear

If there is a V-shaped recovery of the stock markets and if the virus shutdowns are lifted before the end of May and the SVPs do their work under the expert guidance of BlackRock, then the US may suffer only a recession. The Fed under Greenspan, Bernanke and Yellen kept America prosperous despite the occasional crisis, and now the trio of Mnuchin, Kushner and Fink (BlackRock) will hopefully avert a depression. The Fed chairman Powell has only to finance the SVPs and concur that the Fed balance approach the same figure as GDP in the process of the Japanification of the US.

If, however, the fates are unkind and the bear market continues its downward path with the Coronavirus lingering on for a few more months while the SVPs inundate Wall Street with a tsunami of dollars that serve only to palliate the pain caused by corporate exuberance, then a depression may result. Whether it is a recession or a depression, investors should take steps to preserve as much of their wealth as possible.

What can investors do under the circumstances? Inveterate gold bugs will go for physical gold in any form that they can find it: ingots, bars and/or coins. The prices of gold mining shares of companies that own gold in the ground will go up when the demand for gold increases. A gold-backed ETF is also a possibility for investors that do not want to hold physical gold themselves. Strategically placed commercial real estate can also be a hedge, but not a shopping mall. Rental apartments produce income when tenants pay the rent. Alternative investments like diamonds, art and vintage automobiles require a bit of expertise. Cryptocurrencies can also be interesting. Companies producing protective masks and protective equipment will be profitable at least in the short run as will healthcare companies that operate hospitals filled with people infected with COVID-19. Companies producing firearms are also doing good business at present.

The possibility of civil unrest and a new government in November that has socialist leanings should not be ruled out. Investors should be prepared for anything and everything.

The risk of inflation or even hyperinflation should be kept in mind as the government is making huge sums available to the economy. Injecting over $8 trillion in such a short time should increase the money supply while goods are still scarce due to shutdowns and -supply chain disruptions. The deflated asset bubble will be re-inflated with consequent inflation of equity prices. Just how much inflation will filter down to the average citizen will be seen shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



