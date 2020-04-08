General Dynamics In Defense, Cresco Labs In Cannabis, ResMed To Sleep Soundly

The worst is not over and recovery will take years with a shocking slew of companies never coming back-don't invest in them.

Follow crisis management rules for investing to make good decisions and money. Hold cash to live on for 6 months and keep more in a Federally insured bank.

In the best interests of retail investors with money burning holes in your pockets, let me apply a Talmudic approach to investing in the midst of a crisis; that is, consider a couple of the best functioning industries under current conditions and pinpoint individual stocks in those industries that seem to be ripe. In philosophy, it is called major to minor thinking and works best for problem-solving. My top three choices today are defense, cannabis, and sleep products. These three and others are essential industries.

I am sticking with General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) in the defense industry. Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF) (CSE: CL), despite the fragile share price, remains my best bet in cannabis product development and sales. In the sleep industry, my choices in order of best path to make money are with ResMed (NYSE: RMD), upstart, innovator, Israel-based Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR), followed by and Dutch Koninklijke Phillips (NYSE: PHG). I have written about sleep elsewhere, so will only comment on ResMed herein.

Rules for Investing During a Crisis

I self-isolated my body and needed time to sort my financial opinions during the past month of lurid flames from the pandemic. Crisis management investing is best done abiding by crisis management rules: If you don't need the money, don't sell anything at a loss. Never chase a stock on its way down. Look in the mirror and repeat, "Never does luck take a backseat to good decisions."And, hold enough accessible cash in reserve to cover what you normally need to live on for six months; keep some in the house for emergencies and more in a federally insured bank. Don't count on the fact that it's likely you are spending less mid-crisis with no elective shopping, plunging prices for gasoline, lower maintenance bills, and vacation travel on hold.

I'm not yet confident the worst is over despite market spikes and the enthusiasm of others. Oh, yes, don't invest money you cannot afford to tie-up if the economy slips into a depression. At the least, the economy is going to take years to significantly recover like after the person-made financial meltdown. Anticipate share prices not rising as quickly as some pundits and politicians are hyping. Moreover, incomes and hiring of Main Street workers will not skyrocket back to recent levels. Companies now short of cash will operate with fewer employees and pay workers less. They are obligated to repay government loans. A shocking slew will never reopen.

Sentiments of economists, investors, and many among the general public are characterized by cognitive dissonance. What to do? What to do? There will be "lower lows"claims Seeking Alpha analyst Eric Parnell. Concomitantly, Rida Morwa argues on Seeking Alpha there is a market recovery coming, "Sooner than most expect."Morwa wrote days before the spikes on April 6 and 7, 2020, that insiders are buying; his talkbackers anticipated the flattening curve of contagious and dying patients as a positive sign for jumping back into stocks. If you agree with the latter assessment, here are three you want to consider.

Defense

General Dynamics is a good buy opportunity under any circumstances but stands out in this crisis because of its diversity within the defense industry. GD operates across five sectors: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. Military threats to America are not going away. Tensions in the world are mounting though this news is second fiddle to the virus updates. China is barely in pandemic recovery mode, yet she is sending the navy into the South China Sea-a provocation to America and Asian allies. North Korea is testing missiles. Iran is poking the bear with rocket fire into bases housing US soldiers. GD is a well-respected military products and tech services supplier used in these kinds of theatres. It is also a leader in aerospace, so the President's push for a Space Force and mining the moon bode well for GD revenues and profits.

General Dynamics' shares topped $160 a month ago, bottomed at $106, and rose in the past two weeks to $125. The downside for GD is its debt and Gulfstream Aerospace subsidiary. Good news came late March when the Pentagon announced a financial boost to defense contractors by increasing interim payments; for GD that means 80% to 90% increases. Gulfstream is a drag on GD suffering from corporate belt-tightening and travel restrictions but it is not severely financially impactful.

GD's pricing is 11 times earnings lower than other defense companies. Even if takes longer than anticipated to hit former share price high, the 3.5% dividend yield is a bit of a cushion and unlikely to be cut. In fact, the board increased the dividend 2.3% higher Y/Y payable May 8th. By comparison, the average dividend yield among aerospace companies is 0.85%.

The stock is trading by traditional measures 48% below fair value. Earnings might grow nearly 5% regardless of Gulfstream's dependence on corporate spending. Heading into the next quarterly report on April 22, reports are analysts are adopting buy recommendations. The consensus is share price rising ten to twenty percent. Insiders bought +130k shares in the past three months and sold ~86K.

Cannabis

There is bad news and good news for the cannabis industry. The bad news is money is tight. There were two capital raises in Q1 '20 totaling +$5.5M. In the same period last year, there were 17 totaling nearly $170M. The result is an uptick in bankruptcies and companies flirting with bankruptcy.

The good news for Cresco Labs is

Cannabis sales are reportedly booming during the pandemic.

States are keeping dispensaries open designating cannabis an essential industry.

Cannabis buyers use multiple times a day so repeat business is strong.

Isolation is conducive to cannabis use.

Cresco Labs was lent $100m by insiders, so cash does not seem to be a current problem; management is selling real estate with lease-back provisions to raise cash.

CRLBF received an adult-use dispensing license April 6th to open a shop in Chicago's tony and dynamic neighborhood (River North) that is packed with young, working, single millennials. The Sunnyside shop selling recreational marijuana will be in the heart of Chicago's tourism turf with 58m passing through the area.

The company awaits its second license for the neighborhood.

The company is expanding its online sales presence and

Cresco Labs sells wholesale into all licensed dispensaries in Illinois, California, and many across the country. Its subsidiary, California-based Origin House enjoys the largest legal distribution in that state. OH is one of a few cannabis distribution license holders. One analyst expects Cresco Labs to top $1b in revenues.

One user tells me he drinks alcohol with friends but smokes pot when alone. He smokes every day and a medical marijuana user smokes more than a few times a day. He tells me Illinois dispensaries appear more busy than usual; it is anecdotal but sales in some states are reported up 50% or more in states where recreational and medical marijuana are legal. Companies with financial wherewithal, retail and wholesale distribution of products, and those having control from seed to sales are most likely to prosper.

Cresco Labs fits all these criteria. The company encourages online ordering and curbside pickup to ease crowd control outside dispensaries. At under $3 per share, Cresco Labs with a market cap of $921M, and price-to-sales ratio under 12, CRLBF is an opportunity, all be it a risky one, to make money. The shares may not be so cheap after the next quarterly report due April 22nd.

Sleep

The sleep industry target market is in the hundreds of millions of sufferers. Their conditions include sleep apnea, insomnia, snoring, related cardio challenges, and respiratory conditions.

I wrote about one of the leaders in this market last November recommending a buy of multinational, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). Share price then was ~$43, it rose to top $50 and now is $40. The dividend yield TTM is 2.33%. The humongous healthcare company is screening COVID-19 patients while initiating a pediatric detection system in Georgia. PHG is mass-producing ventilators. On the downside, much of its equipment supply chain is tied to China, and, while beginning to recover, management expects the pandemic will disrupt financial results in 2020.

In the same article as PHG, I highlighted disrupter Itamar. My buy recommendation holds strong now five months later. However, be cautious because like most start-ups this is a stock for investors with a high-risk tolerance. The share price is volatile. It rose to mid-teens, plunged recently into single digits, and doubled the past few weeks back to about $14. In that article, I wrote

ITMR is a risky investment because it is a new player in a market with big shoulders and huge, dominating companies. The sleep disorder market, however, is growing globally and there is plenty of room for a start-up with a unique niche. Patience and perseverance offer strong potential for investors to make money.

Itamar manufactures non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market used during sleep times to record and broadcast critical information. ITMR recently reported a 48.5% growth in revenues Y/Y ($9.8m) but profitability seems illusive. The company diluted share price with a special offering raising $40.25m. Gross profit climbed but a net loss hit again blamed on spending for marketing, geographic expansion, issuing new shares, and increased distribution costs through collaborators. The company has traction with proof of concept. ITMR has potential to catch the eye of a potential buyer if it is for sale.

The most secure and stable independent public company primarily in the sleep market is ResMed about which I have written more than four times for Seeking Alpha. I recommended it at $60 and again at $73. It seems a safe harbor in today's turmoil to buy at about $150. The dividend yield FWD is a mere 0.99% but the share price is not volatile. The company can afford to share more of its profits with investors.

In January, ResMed reported revenue up 13% Y/Y driven by new products, "mainly masks and accessories."Net income was $160.6M (+28.9%); non-GAAP net income: $176.3M (+22.0%); EPS: $1.10 (+27.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.21 (+21.0%). Cash flow reached $232.3m +near 31%. On March 26th, CEO Michael Farrell told CNBC that ResMed is ramping up production of ventilators equipment to meet surging global demand in the battle against C-19.

Insiders purchased 502,198 shares over the past six months and sold 156,845 shares.

I received an email this week from a ResMed spokesperson in response to questions about the company's role in the pandemic. "Our top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our people, customers and business partners, and those who use our products and solutions worldwide. Based on the information we have today, we don't currently expect a material impact on our business in the third quarter as a result of COVID-19."Furthermore, the increasing demand for ventilators is off-set by a slowdown in sleep apnea diagnoses in hospitals overwhelmed addressing C-19. The supply chain is largely uninterrupted with ResMed manufacturing being done primarily in Australia and Singapore. Amy Wakeham further tells me, "We are looking to double or triple the output of ventilators, and scale-up ventilation mask production more than ten-fold."

When I asked what she attributes ResMed's success to, Amy identifies their move into digital health technology that transformed the industry, innovation, and competitiveness that makes their products attractive to millions of patients and doctors managed in the cloud-based ecosystem. "We have sold nearly 11m 100%-cloud-connectable devices, and Air Solutions…"

The company rightly boasts helping 15m patients breathe better and live better lives. ResMed makes the lives of investors better who took the plunge since our earlier recommendations; the shares are probably 10-20% below fair value, so while other market stars struggle, I expect ResMed to top $170 each.

Other Strong Industries in a Crisis

Defense, cannabis, and sleep are essential industries never without growth potential. Supply chain issues do not seem a threat to GD, Cresco Labs, or ResMed. All three it appears to me are in a position within their industries to benefit and provide benefits to their customers: security, comfort and pain relief, and composure with health benefits from a sound sleep in troubling times. Other industries seem to be benefiting as well, not at others' expense but akin to helping professionals: food and home-goods, biotech and laboratory services, transportation and logistics, medical care and more. The fugue between government agencies and the private sector, struggling and suffering, helping and benefitting, is what America looks like in its resilience and character.

