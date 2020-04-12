Medical Properties: Buy Hospitals At A 50% Discount

We will explain in this report why the healthcare sector, including hospitals, will emerge as tomorrow's biggest winners.

Following the virus outbreak, our views are the healthcare sector will emerge as one of the strongest sectors for many years to come. At High Dividend Opportunities we have been re-positioning our portfolio with an overweight to healthcare and other sectors that are set to benefit post COVID-19.

One of several picks is a high-quality hospital REIT, Medical Properties Trust (MPW), which is set to be one of the best dividend stocks to own for many years to come.

New Realities: The Healthcare Sector

There's no doubt that life will look much different once we beat the "invisible enemy" than the one that we were used to before the outbreak. We are likely to see huge debates about our past and our future, and we will need to re-define our priorities in life, including our society, political system, and responsibilities has human beings toward our selves and our planet.

Given the new realities, going forward, some sectors and companies will outperform others. This is why investors need to be continuously monitoring the situation, and re-balancing our portfolio based on the situation.

The healthcare industry, including biotech, drugmakers, hospitals, and the medical equipment industry, is directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of this industry is deploying significant resources to fight COVID-19. There's also surging demand for certain hospitals, medical equipment and products such as respirators, diagnostics, and personal protective equipment including medical masks and gear. This is the short-term trend. The long-term trend will be more significant.

No government was prepared for such a massive pandemic that would spread very fast with devastation and tragic death. The lack of preparation will have a severe economic impact. One of the major challenges relate to underfunded medical and healthcare institutions, and this is a hefty price to pay for this mistake. I expect that several actions will be taken over several years to boost spending on our healthcare taking into account the following:

Governments will not want to fall into the same situation again in the future at the risk of losing their jobs and damaging the economy. More spending will be allocated from both state and federal governments to improve the healthcare system.

The issue is bigger than the governments today. Central bankers also will need to take into account that appropriate emergency measures in our systems are in place to prevent future shocks to the economy.

The general population and voters will also be prioritizing their own health and demand from their leaders to invest and improve the healthcare system.

The investment community will be quick to realize that there's a gap in our health system that needs to be filled. They will be voting with their pockets by increasing their portfolio allocation to this sector.

As a result, healthcare (including hospitals, diagnostic clinic, equipment manufacturers and drugmakers) are set to see the fastest growth in decades, and I expect smart money to start allocating more funds to this sector. This is undoubtedly one a few sectors that will emerge as a clear winner.

The Current Bear Market

With a bear market being brought about by a medical crisis, that many believe threatens to overwhelm hospitals, it might seem really odd that one of the victims of the bear market is a company that's a landlord for hospitals. Yet, that is the mentality of a bear market that is selling first and asking questions later.

When we dig into the facts, there's some concern about hospital revenues. COVID-19 could actually have a negative impact. Yet the reality remains that the impact of COVID-19 will be settled one way or another. The world is not going to be shut down forever. Hospitals will not turn away patients forever. Things will, in fact, go back to normal.

This is an opportunity for us to invest in great and defensive REITs, that own prime property, at huge discounts. While other investors are running around fretting about being X% down, we can look for opportunities to buy long-term income streams at very attractive prices.

Also, a bear market is an opportunity to change your allocations as everything is cheap. We believe that being over-allocated to healthcare today is the best plan for the future. Now, with prices knocked down, we can invest in this sector, taking advantage of dividend growth while also enjoying capital gain potential.

When income is cheap: Buy.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a REIT that specializes in hospitals. They utilize "triple-net" leases, meaning that they are buying hospitals that are usually owned by the tenant and doing a sale-leaseback.

For the tenant, it's an opportunity to free up a significant amount of capital that's tied up in the value of their real estate. They receive a large, lump sum of cash, which they can invest in their business. In return, they continue to pay property-level costs, and rent to MPW.

For MPW, they provide the capital upfront, and receive a long-term lease from a very reliable tenant. Hospitals are vital to communities and are very rarely closed. MPW has the luxury of going a step further to underwrite the quality of the tenant and ensure they are buying locations that are likely to remain in business indefinitely while avoiding smaller, more rural hospitals that might be surviving on shoestring budgets.

MPW Tenants

MPW breaks their portfolio into three segments, General Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation and Long-Term Acute Care.

Source: MPW

Their acute care hospital segment is by far the largest. Additionally, MPW has been expanding overseas. While still US-centric, nearly one third of their portfolio is overseas.

Source: MPW

Perhaps the largest benefit of hospitals is that the tenants are willing to sign very long-term leases. For REITs, reliable and long-term rent is their most valuable asset. Whenever leases expire, there's an expense associated with renewing it, or worse, needing to find a new tenant because the old tenant is leaving.

Long-term leases reduce that risk. Here's a look at MPW's lease expiration schedule.

More than 81% of their leases expire after 2030. This means that MPW's income stream is going to be very stable and not subject to significant volatility.

Of course, in addition to a tenant agreeing to pay rent for a long time, it's important that tenants have the ability to pay rent. Hospitals have above-average rent coverage.

Source: MPW

The majority of MPW's investments fall under master leases with a parent guaranty. This means that the parent company guarantees multiple facilities, and if it defaults on one, that causes a default at all facilities. This makes the leases more serious for the parent and ensures that they don't try to default on one underperforming location.

Overall, MPW enjoys EBITDARM coverage of 2.7x on average. This suggests that MPW's tenants are not scraping by, just barely covering rent.

COVID-19

While much of the market is being sold off because of the fear that COVID-19 will be severe, hospitals are at risk because COVID-19 is not yet being severe enough. On the surface, it might appear that hospitals will thrive due to COVID-19, after all, a lot of sick people is good for business.

MPW CEO Edward Aldag wrote a letter suggesting this might not be the case, (emphasis ours)

At this time in the United States, hospitals are aggressively deferring non-critical surgeries and treatments to make beds available for a substantial increase in COVID-19 patients. This is what federal and state governments have requested and our operators have responded. The effect of deferring these treatments is immediate, and includes temporary reduction of revenue. However, the spike in COVID-19 patients for whom those beds have been emptied has not yet occurred and therefore the revenue that would be expected to replace revenue from deferred non-critical patients has not been received. Also, when COVID-19 patients do begin to be admitted, hospitals will have immediate cash needs for the physicians, nurses, equipment, drugs, and supplies that this particular illness is expected to require. Accordingly, the hospital industry is likely to need to draw on cash reserves and government support to "bridge" this disruption in their cash flows. It is not possible to accurately predict when these expected changes in volumes and patient mix and spikes in cash needs will occur. Certain hospitals may be temporarily challenged in matching patient and other revenue to their immediate cash needs. If this does occur, we would expect normal patient volumes to recover after the world proceeds through the worst of the pandemic. At present there is no certainty about any government financial support to assist hospitals through the pandemic, including for the potential cash flow disruptions resulting from the current deferral by hospitals of non-critical procedures.

In short, hospitals have turned away non-critical patients - a source of significant revenue - to ensure they have space available for the massive wave of COVID-19 patients, who might or might not materialize.

This might explain why MPW has traded down. However, at the end of the day, this is a temporary problem. Either the wave of patients will come in, or they won't and non-critical surgeries will no longer be deferred, resulting in a large backlog of surgeries for hospitals to catch up on.

As with everything COVID-19 related, this too shall pass. People will not stop getting sick from other illnesses and they will not stop needing other surgeries.

For MPW, this does raise the possibility that some of their tenants will ask for rent deferral as we have seen for other REITs, but this is unlikely. Even if it happens, any disruption to be very temporary - either business will return to normal, or hospitals will be getting paid substantial sums for their efforts at treating COVID-19 patients.

We can be very confident that MPW's tenants are not closing down or going bankrupt. We can be very confident that after COVID-19, MPW's tenants will see their revenue resume normal levels, likely with a brief escalation as they catch up on the backlog of elective surgeries. So there's no real concern about whether the funds for rent will be there this year. As landlords, we need to make sure that MPW can sail through any disruption in revenue that might occur if a tenant asks for rent to be deferred for 3-4 months.

Balance Sheet

As of Feb. 21, according to the 10-K, MPW had $1.6 billion in liquidity, consisting of $300 million in cash and $1.3 billion in capacity on their credit facility. To put that in perspective, MPW's revenue last year was $854 million.

We have discussed this in other articles, one of the reasons REITs are so strong is that they have substantial liquidity at their fingertips. While restaurants, retail stores or even hospitals struggle if revenue suddenly stops, REITs often have access to more cash than they make in an entire year.

This means that REITs are often in a position where they can afford to negotiate rent deferrals for tenants. If one of their hospitals is having temporary cash flow problems, brought about by sitting at low capacity waiting for the wave of COVID-19 patients, MPW can easily afford to defer rent, without materially impacting their ability to pay their own expenses.

In terms of debt maturities for MPW, they have nothing maturing until 2022.

Source: MPW

With plenty of liquidity on hand, no significant debt maturing until 2022 and no significant pressing needs, MPW is in a position to coast through whatever turmoil COVID-19 cares to throw at hospitals. Are hospitals going to close down permanently due to COVID-19? Of course not.

Dividend

At $15/share MPW is yielding over 7%, having just raised its dividend to $0.27/quarter. MPW has raised its dividend every year for the past seven years. Last year's FFO was only at $1.25, so looking at the headlines, that might appear to be a high payout ratio.

However, MPW's FFO is going to skyrocket because MPW went on an acquisition spree last year that bled into January.

Source: MPW

With $4.5 billion in investments last year and nearly $2 billion in investments that closed in January, MPW has a much larger portfolio than they had in 2019.

With so many changes in the portfolio and the current pandemic, most companies are currently changing guidance. What we can do is take a look at last year's numbers to reflect what 2020 will look like. So we need to look at guidance.

At 2020 guidance, FFO will be $1.65-1.68, implying a more conservative payout ratio of roughly 65% FFO. Given the stability of hospital rents and that the leases are triple-net, meaning the tenant is responsible for all property-level expenses that might vary, this guidance should be very reliable.

MPW's dividend is easily covered by cash flow. Additionally, they are trading under 9x FFO. A REIT like MPW should easily be trading at 16-18x FFO, implying a fair value upside to $26.50-$30/share when the COVID-19 panic dies down.

The Future

As stated in the introduction part of this report, the healthcare sector is set to see significant tailwinds. Governments and society will demand increased spending budgets to minimize the impact of future pandemics and other disasters that could hit us in the future. The "status quo" is not an option anymore. As for as hospitals are concerned, it's very likely that the government funds expansion of current facilities and building new ones. The capital costs and running expenses (including rents and maintenance) will be paid for most likely by the government itself as part of preventive measures. Companies like MPW will likely to have access to grants and subsidized loans to expand their presence nationwide with minimum guaranteed rents to keep these facilities ready for any kind of emergencies.

Source: MPW

Conclusion

The current bear market has presented us with unique challenges and unforeseen curveballs that has impacted the vast majority of stocks. We see investments selling off, sometimes we can identify the reason, other times there seems to be no reason. Then the next day, they are up double digits before falling again. Riding the roller coaster can be stressful, especially when a quarantine means there's little to do but watch your investment account.

In the midst of the carnage are opportunities to buy investments that provide large income streams for much less than their long-term fair value. MPW is one such opportunity. With a yield over 7%, a dividend that's likely to continue growing, and capital gains upside that's reasonably 70-100%. This quality hospital REIT is trading at a 50% discount. At a time when hospitals are overwhelmed with business, it's absurd that the market is selling off this premium hospital landlord. This is the kind of deal that only comes in a bear market that is selling first, and asking questions later.

The current crisis will not last forever. It's likely to be resolved in a few months, and our lives are going to change drastically. Our views and perceptions are going to be re-prioritized. Just try to imagine how life is going to change after we overcome the virus, and you will see where investors will be putting their money. The future of healthcare is very bright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, HQH, THW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.