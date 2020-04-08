MaxLinear To Acquire Intel Home Gateway Unit For Adjacent Move

With the acquisition, MXL gains complementary technologies and room to grow via the home Internet of Things market.

The unit has a portfolio of home Internet connectivity and Wi-Fi technologies.

MaxLinear said it will acquire Intel's Home Gateway unit for $150 million in cash.

MaxLinear (MXL) has announced the proposed acquisition of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Home Gateway Platform Division for $150 million.

Home Gateway has developed a suite of technologies aimed at home Internet connectivity functions.

With the deal, MXL gains an entry into complementary, adjacent end-markets at a reasonable price.

However, management will need to prove that it can reignite organic growth in the quarters ahead and despite a difficult short-term economic environment.

Intel’s Home Gateway division was created to develop a family of home Internet wireless intellectual property including:

Wi-Fi Access Points

Ethernet SoC

Home Gateway Soc products

Management is headed by General Manager and corporate Vice President Weng Kuan Tan.

Below is an overview video of of Intel's home gateway approach:

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Kenneth Research, the global market for smart home technologies was $55.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow sharply to $174 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.5% from 2017 to 2025

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing interest by consumers in securing their home while they are at home and away from home coupled with a growing desire for advanced energy monitoring and savings.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

GE (GE)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Honeywell (HON)

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Legrand SA

Acuity Brands

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF)

Acquisition Terms & Financials

MaxLinear disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $150 million in cash.

Management said the deal will ‘add approximately $60 million to $70 million in quarterly revenue, and the acquisition is expected to be accretive to MaxLinear’s non-GAAP earnings, in the first full quarter post close.’

So, assuming a $260 million annual incremental revenue, MXL will pay a Price/Sales multiple of approximately 0.58x.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicates that as of December 31, 2019, MaxLinear had $92.7 million in cash and equivalents and $290.9 million in total liabilities of which long-term debt was $206.9 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $71.4 million.

In the past 12 months, MaxLinear’s stock price has fallen 46.7% vs. the U.S. Semiconductor industry’s rise of 3.4% and the U.S. overall market index’s fall of 13.3%, as the MXL chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,080,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,210,000,000 Price / Sales 3.35 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.80 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 26.85 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $83,560,000 Revenue Growth Rate -17.61% Earnings Per Share -$0.28

As a reference, a potential public comparable to MXL would be Inphi (IPHI); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Inphi (IPHI) MaxLinear (MXL) Variance Price / Sales 10.63 3.35 -68.5% Enterprise Value / Sales 11.10 3.80 -65.8% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 86.57 26.85 -69.0% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $68,640,000 $83,560,000 21.7% Revenue Growth Rate 24.2% -17.6% -172.9%

Commentary

MXL is acquiring Home Gateway’s IP as a complement to its existing portfolio in adjacent markets, most notably the home Internet of Things [IoT] market.

As MXL Chairman and CEO Dr. Kishore Seendripu stated in the deal announcement:

"These assets add significant scale to our entire business while enabling us to provide a compelling WiFi product offering with tremendous growth opportunities inside and outside of the Connected Home, including expanding the portfolio to include IoT solutions."

More specifically, the potential benefits of the deal include:

2x serviceable addressable market

Strategic position in home Wi-Fi access points

Increases product portfolio

Complementary business

Deal is accretive to FCF and non-GAAP EPS

Management sees a $6.4 billion market opportunity by 2023 while the deal also will serve to deepen its relationship with major customers.

So, the acquisition is likely an opportunistic play by MXL to broaden its product portfolio as Intel wants to shed its lower performing units.

MaxLinear’s challenge will be to grow the business while continuing to generate cash and earnings.

A question is if Intel couldn’t grow the unit substantially, why can MXL do it?

As to its stock, MXL has performed poorly in the past year; no surprise since the company has produced revenue contraction during the period. Obviously, the Home Gateway purchase will grow revenue significantly and the deal looks to be priced at a bargain.

MXL will need to prove its ability to leverage the acquisition in the coming quarters, both from a financial and from a strategic perspective.

My bias on the stock is Neutral at its current level until we see evidence that MXL can grow organically.

