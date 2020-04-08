The Luxury Market's Brutal Restructuring

Luxury brands have experienced a precipitous drop in sales and publicly traded ones in both sales and equity value.

The “shock & awe” of the fast-moving and devastating COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shutdown of every industry in every country. One of these industries is the luxury market which experienced extraordinarily exponential growth driven primarily by the millions of Chinese citizens with their insatiable desire for western brands. Although growth was slowing prior to the pandemic, most luxury firms were successful.

Suddenly by late March the luxury market’s greatest dilemma is that they suddenly face a global market of utter demand destruction whose products & services are non-essential.

For workers of all collars - white, blue and gray – their immediate priorities have shifted to survival. This means that luxury purchases are low priority for millions. Furthermore economic indicators strongly point towards either a recession (likely), deep recession (probably) and even depression (possible).

For an overview of the world’s top luxury firms and their sudden reversal of fortune, you may review the following chart entitled The 9 Most Valuable Luxury Bands in the World for 2019 whose information was provided by the 28 January 2020 issue of Business Insider:

2019 Ranking Firm Brand Valuation (in billions) Brand Growth (year on year) 1 Luis Vuitton $32.2 17% 2 Chanel $22.1 11% 3 Hermes $17.9 9% 4 Gucci $15.9 23% 5 Cartier $8.2 7% 6 Dior $6.0 16% 7 Tiffany $5.3 (5%) 8 Burberry $5.2 4% 9 Prada $4.8 1%

Lessons Learned

During the 2008 Great Recession the luxury market was caught flat-footed with excess inventory. With a precipitous drop in demand they were forced to aggressively liquidate their inventory to maintain positive cash flow and make payments to their suppliers. With lessons learned the luxury market adjusted well post-Great Recession by creating a just-in-time, lean inventory which firmed prices and reduced risk. The luxury market bounced back strongly thanks to the 11-year bull market. Additionally to expand their customer base and market share they introduced entry level products to lure to the aspiring luxury shopper to their brand.

THE 3 R’S: REASSESSMENT, REDEFINITION AND RECOVERY

Reassessment

The luxury market will have to reassess who they are and how to sell to a far smaller consumer market that not only has disposable income but also their willingness to make luxury purchases. For those consumers that do, their expenditures will be far less than the pre-COVID 19 era and the competition far fiercer.

The luxury market will inevitably shrink, a smaller pie, as consumers retrench for the purchase of non-essential goods & services. With devastated investment portfolios even the wealthy, core reliable luxury buyers, continue to sell liquid investments to cover margin calls. Additionally the Boomer generation is looking to protect their diminished retirement funds.

For purposes of survival luxury brands will certainly reorganize their staff and restructure their finances. Some will face extinction through bankruptcy unless they’re able to merge with another firm.

Redefinition

The popular “branding” concept and subsequent marketing will have to be overhauled and consumer behavior will be far more challenging to successfully influence in a recessionary world, probably far deeper and prolonged that the 2008 Great Recession. Furthermore the consumer behavior models are now antiquated so new ones will have to be developed from scratch and will likely be mere rough guides and unreliable and fluid as the global economy begins an uneven recovery.

Recovery

Supply chains have been disrupted and lead times for new orders have been dramatically altered because of factory shutdowns and export restrictions. The process is exacerbated because many components for an item are assembled in multiple countries whose economic recoveries will be uneven with factories operating at less than normal capacity.

Business can’t service debt when there’s no business and consumers can’t service debt without income. For this reason there will be a ferocious battle for limited customers even with a reasonably affordable product or service at a competitive price.

Recommendation

Because of the extreme severity of the global economic shock that will continue far beyond the re-opening of economies, the luxury market will suffer painful financial stress, reorganization, and restructuring until it adjusts to a new type of, not yet defined, consumer and consumer behavior willing to purchase luxury goods & services.

For this reason the intrepid investor can short the S&P Global Luxury Index “which is comprised of 80 of the largest publicly-traded companies engaged in the production or distribution of luxury goods or the provision of luxury services that meet specific investibility requirements.”

