Natural Gas Storage: Annual 'Surplus' Is Shrinking But 5-Year Average 'Surplus' Is Growing

However, storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is actually projected to expand by +58 bcf over the same period.

The impacts of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on energy markets are still evolving. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in energy fuel supply and demand patterns.

We anticipate to see a build of 32 bcf, which is 7 bcf larger than a year ago and 26 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 2,018 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending April 3.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending April 3), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) dropped by almost 16% w-o-w (from 107 to 90). We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 7.6% below the 30-year norm and as much as 11.5% below last year's level. Cooling demand remained too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption.

This week

This week (ending April 10), the weather is warming up again. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will plunge by 21.3% w-o-w (from 90 to 71), while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) will almost double (from 8 to 15). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in Lower-48 states) should be somewhere between 77 bcf/d and 80 bcf/d, some 6 bcf/d higher than in the same week last year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be 10.6% below the 30-year norm.

Next week

Next week (ending April 17), the weather conditions are expected to get significantly colder. The number of HDDs is, currently, projected to surge by as much as 38% w-o-w (from 71 to 98). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should increase by 44% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will soar to +22% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

COVID-19 Impact

We have made temporary adjustments in our storage forecasting models, which resulted in a short-term bearish bias. We will remove these adjustments once the pandemic situation has normalized.

Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the "shelter-in-place" order. We have made some preliminary calculations based on historical correlations between industrial production and natural gas consumption in the industrial sector and also based on the latest natural gas consumption figures from European countries who are also suffering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Worst-case scenario

If 100% of U.S. population is lockdown for 4 months = total natgas demand losses will amount to 520 bcf (in total).

"Best-case" scenario

If 20% of U.S. population is lockdown for 2 months = total natgas demand losses will amount to 50 bcf (in total).

Middle way

If 60% of U.S. population is lockdown for 3 months = total natgas demand losses will amount to 230 bcf (in total).

So far, the negative impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector appears to be mild. As you can see from the chart below, power burn demand is still above last year's level as well as above the norm, although the "gap" has narrowed.

Source: Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

We remain optimistic, and we believe that the world is well-equipped to withstand the challenges posed by COVID-19. Still, it is best to remain very conservative in all your trading decisions for now.

Source: Worldometers (website)

Total Supply-Demand Balance

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 80.3 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 78.7 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 96.0 bcf/d (some 23.0% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by LNG sales and pipeline exports into Mexico.

In the week ending April 10, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance in the U.S. will be tighter (vs. the same week in 2019) by -6.1 bcf/d (as per EIA methodology). In the week ending April 17, we expect the balance to tighten up to -10.2 bcf/d (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations based on EIA methodology for Lower-48 states (excluding Alaska). The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows.

Dry gas production has been essentially flat for the past two months, but pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) in Lower-48 states have been declining for the past several days.

We believe that dry gas production in the U.S. should continue to decrease, but only gradually. We currently expect U.S. dry gas production in Lower-48 states to average 91.89 bcf/d over the next three months (April-May-June). Annual growth rate is slowing down.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 32 bcf (4 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 7 bcf larger than a year ago and 26 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is, currently, projected to shrink by -127 bcf by May 8. However, storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is actually projected to expand by +58 bcf over the same period (see the charts below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

