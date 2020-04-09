An Under-The-Radar Stock In Undervalued Territory - LightPath Technologies

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH, "LightPath") is an optical lens manufacturing business that trades at bargain levels thanks to the recent broad market sell-off. The Company's performance continues to benefit from consolidation activities undertaken in its last fiscal year as well as new products that are rapidly gaining traction in end markets. In fact, the last quarter saw LightPath report its largest quarterly revenue and 12-month backlog. The stock trades at a discount to book value while the business is profitable and growing, making it an attractive opportunity for deep value investors who demand a bargain purchase price and are comfortable veering off-the-beaten path in their investment activities.

With the COVID-19 pandemic front and center on investors' minds these days, investors will be relieved to see that LightPath's business operations remain open and fully operational to produce critical components required for medical devices and defense equipment. Additionally, since last quarter's end LightPath has received a material uptick in new orders and customer interest, indicating that the near-term may not be as disastrous for the Company as compared to many other businesses during this time. While nobody can precisely estimate what the net impact of new orders vs. order cancellations may be in the near term, the intermediate to long-term seems bright for LightPath thanks to favorable demand dynamics from end markets and operational improvements as described in more detail below.

Business Overview

Founded in 1985, LightPath is a vertically integrated manufacturer of optical components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, and fused fiber collimators. These optical components are used in defense products, medical devices, industrial tools, automobiles, telecommunications, machine vision and many other applications. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida and has additional manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath generates two types of sales - ad-hoc purchase orders and supply agreements. Ad hoc purchase orders are generally one-time sales of standard product configurations, whereas a supply agreement can be more complex and can involve catering to a customer's unique specifications. This latter arrangement is more appealing to the Company and as it can create a more predictable, annuity-like revenue stream and can result in low-cost, high-volume orders. Converting one-off order types into supply agreements of this type is one of LightPath's key business objectives.

The Company markets and sells products through its internal sales force as well as through distributors and channel partners. Their internal sales force works in regional teams to sell products directly to customers in North America, Europe and China, and frequently participates in trade shows across the world. LightPath has a master distributor in Europe as well as formal relationships with 15 channel partners in the US and foreign countries to distribute products to targeted markets. The Company reports that it has agreements with the top three resellers in the optics and opto-electronics markets.

LightPath operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market, competing with other manufacturers of optical components and to a lesser extent, with developers of specialty optical components particularly related to infrared products. LightPath states its competitive advantages include its low cost structure, unique capabilities in optical design engineering, a presence in Europe and Asia, and an ability to act as a US-based supplier to US customers who prefer not to purchase from foreign sources (i.e. defense industry).

LightPath groups sales into the following three product categories:

Precision Molded Optics ("PMO") - 42% of FY 2019 sales

Infrared Products - 51% of FY 2019 sales

Specialty Products - 7% of FY 2019 sales

According to Management, LightPath's addressable market within the PMO products space is estimated to be about $300M and growing at about 3 to 5 percent annually, compared to a larger market for the infrared products business' addressable market of $500M, growing at about 7 to 10 percent annually. The specialty products group includes products outside of the PMO and infrared group and is expected to produce varying contributions between 3 to 10 percent of total revenues in any year.

The Company's infrared business has picked up in growth in recent quarters thanks in part to the introduction of a new line of infrared lenses made from chalcogenide glass that the company introduced in late FY 2018, a product line which they have trademarked and marketed as "BD6". BD6 is a low cost alternative to germanium, which is used in majority of LPTH's thermal imaging products. According to Management, BD6 lenses are 25 to 30 percent less expensive on 40 to 50 percent of the material component of the lens as compared to lenses made of germanium. LightPath has reported that with the transition in their products from germanium to BD6 materials, they expect their infrared products sales to continue to generate higher gross margins. In FY 2019 product sales with BD6 had doubled from the prior year, but still represented less than 20 percent of infrared revenues. By the end of fiscal Q2 2020, products with BD6 had grown to 20 percent of infrared revenue and just over 10 percent of total revenue. LightPath expects that BD6 products will represent the majority of infrared sales in the future.

Recent Financial Performance

LightPath's revenue has been on an upward trajectory in recent periods, having grown roughly 4 percent year-over-year in FY 2019 before reaching record level highs in its most recent quarter (fiscal Q2 2020). One primary source of this growth has come from increased demand for infrared products, more recently for industrial applications, firefighting cameras and other public safety applications that include thermal imaging. During FY 2019 LightPath won several supply agreements with new customers for infrared products and expects this product segment to continue to be a source of growth in FY 2020. Additionally, the PMO side of the business has been relatively stable in recent years and is currently seeing sales growth generated from telecommunications customers related to the 5G network build out.

In terms of geographical mix, LightPath derived 62 percent of their sales from foreign sources in FY 2019, with 94 percent of these sales from customers in Europe and Asia. Foreign sales grew from the prior year's 58 percent of total revenue, and 84 percent of foreign sales from customers in Europe and Asia.

Another indication of LightPath's growth trajectory can be seen in their 12-month backlog - which has grown by over 30 percent consecutively for the last three fiscal years - culminating in a record backlog of $19.1M as of December 31, 2019.

Gross margins have generally exhibited some variability on a quarterly basis, but annually it was ~39 percent and ~37 percent of sales for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, respectively. The decline in gross margin in FY 2019 was attributed to non-recurring expenses associated with the relocation and consolidation of the Company's Irvington (NY) facility into its Orlando (FL) and Riga (Latvia) facilities, as well as higher duties and freight charges stemming from newly implemented tariffs between the US and China.

While LPTH reported positive earnings in fiscal years 2017 and 2018, FY 2019's earnings slipped into negative territory. One of the headwinds seen in 2019 was an increase in cost of goods sold which lowered gross profit due to the reasons mentioned above, but another major impact was the Company's relocation of its NY facility which produced a one-time $1.2M hit to SG&A. Additionally, LightPath incurred roughly $940k in tariffs in FY 2019, up by $400k from the prior year. Beginning in October 2019 the Company took several actions to help mitigate the impact of the tariffs, including price increases and surcharges as well as modifying shipping routes and moving appropriate processes out of the US - and as a result significantly reduced the impact of tariffs beginning in fiscal Q2 2020. The takeaway from all this is that FY 2019 was a transitional year for the Company and should not be construed as the beginning of a negative trend in earnings. As a matter of fact, the improvement initiatives taken in FY 2019 are already beginning to bear fruit in the most recent quarter (fiscal Q2 2020) as LightPath reported a 21 percent EBITDA margin (up from 11 percent in the prior year period and negative 3 percent in the prior quarter) and Management reaffirmed that the Company is on track to achieve a sustainable target EBITDA margin of between 15 and 20 percent in the near term.

Turnaround Initiatives

LightPath undertook several initiatives in fiscal year 2019 to position the Company for future profitability and expansion including the following:

Consolidated Facilities to Reduce Expenses and Boost Production Capacity: As mentioned above, LightPath completed the relocation and consolidation of their NY facility into their Orlando, Florida and Latvia facilities in June 2019, which is expected to save the Company $800k in go-forward annual expenses. Thanks to this lowered cost base, LightPath was able to invest in expanding production capacity in remaining facilities for infrared products to more than double the lenses that they were able to produce in the prior year, positioning the Company favorably for the growth in demand they are currently experiencing.

Reduced Leverage Profile: Total debt (including finance leases) was reduced by 7 percent in the first half of FY 2020, after an 11 percent reduction in FY 2019. As of December 31, 2019, LPTH has outstanding loans payable of ~$5.3M maturing in 2024, with mandatory minimum scheduled amortization of ~$564k per fiscal year until maturity, against a cash balance of roughly $4.3M. In addition, LightPath has access to a revolving line of credit for up to $2M as well as up to $10M from a discretionary, non-revolving guidance line that can be used for capital expenditures and business acquisitions - LightPath has not drawn on either of these sources of liquidity as of the last quarter's end.

Organizational Improvements: In July 2019 the Company began to implement organizational changes to achieve specific goals and implement more accountability. These org changes were spurred by two dynamics. First, in FY 2019 it was observed by Management that the Company lost some customer opportunities due to a slower than expected quote process. It was concluded that their quoting process was untimely due to communication issues between the Company's various physical locations and groups. As a result, LightPath created a Chief Operating Officer position to combine oversight of operations, engineering, sales and marketing functions under one leader and to coordinate between technical and operational requirements. The COO role was filled in July 2019 by Al Symmons, who had been with LightPath for 13 years and previously served as Vice President of Corporate Engineering.

Second, with the introduction of BD6 products, LightPath's product portfolio has begun to grow and become more complex. Therefore the Company has appointed product manager roles for each of their major product categories to help identify the best growth and customer opportunities for the Company to pursue. With this new approach, the Company's engineering, operations, and sales functions are better equipped to handle competing opportunities and maximize production capacity.

New Order Intake and Operations During the Coronavirus Crisis

LightPath has been designated a critical provider of essential components used in various medical technologies and devices, many of which will be in high demand during the crisis. As a result, all of LightPath's facilities are open and fully operational.

On March 9, 2020 the Company announced that they had received over $1.7M in new orders related to medical applications from Asian markets. The CEO said that many of the products in the new orders are used in various medical applications that are being utilized to combat the spread of COVID-19. One source of growth is related to thermal sensors, which optically scan bodies from a distance to measure temperature and help identify those with indications of fever or other symptoms. According to one recent news source, there's been a large influx of demand for thermal analyzers as companies and medical facilities seek to identify those with high risk for spreading the coronavirus. Management has also indicated that they are a critical supplier of components used in x-rays and blood analyzers used in hospitals and other medical facilities in China. On their latest earnings call the CEO stated that their general manager in China called him to report several large requests for quotations from some major companies that they service.

While this uptick in sales to the medical industry is positive for the business, it must be noted that in FY 2019, sales to medical customers accounted for only ~4 percent of total sales. Thus medical industry sales were previously a small component of the business and it's probable that other end markets are likely to be negatively impacted by the pandemic and may potentially cancel or delay their orders to the extent possible. Therefore this medical customer demand is probably best viewed conservatively by long-term investors as a source of near-term downside protection alongside the Company's long-term sales growth trends.

Before the pandemic came into full swing in the US, LightPath had already been reporting increased order intake, starting with a $2.8M order from a major defense contractor for components in night vision goggles. According to the press release, the order is for a minimum of 14k goggles but the military may need up to 37.5k night vision units, and thus may further increase volume requirements. Shortly after this announcement, LightPath announced the receipt of a $1.14M purchase order for lenses related to thermal imaging assemblies from a well-known technology integrator in East Asia and its partnership in the European Union.

In total, these new orders (announced following the last quarter's end) represent ~16.7 percent of trailing twelve month revenue and LightPath's doors remain open to accept new orders.

Catalysts For Price Appreciation

Investors can expect LPTH shares to re-rate higher on the following events.

Continued Revenue and Backlog Growth: In its most recent quarter, LightPath experienced strong demand for infrared products used in industrial, defense and first responder sectors. The Company notes that this growth is also being driven by demand for lenses made with their new BD6 material. In its most recent 10-Q, the Company stated that based on their recent quote activity and backlog they expect revenue growth for molded and infrared products to continue for the remainder of fiscal 2020 (but seems likely to experience near-term volatility caused by the pandemic).

Improving Gross Margins and EBITDA Margins: As the Company transitions its product portfolio towards BD6 material and away from germanium, there should be an associated increase in gross margins. Additionally, with the restructuring actions taken during FY 2019, the Company achieved a 21 percent EBITDA margin in fiscal Q2 2020, up from 11 percent in the prior year period. Insiders have stated that they target an annual EBITDA margin of 15-20 percent going forward, and have the production capacity to meet their expected increases in demand stemming from 5G as well as the transition to the BD6 infrared products. When this future earnings power is achieved, shareholders will also benefit from LPTH's accumulated balance of net operating loss carryforward US tax benefits of ~$74M as of year-end 2019 (note that LightPath does pay taxes to other countries for its foreign subsidiaries).

Valuation and Price Target

When compared to a set of comparable public companies operating in the optical lens manufacturing space, LightPath's relative undervaluation becomes apparent. Selected public companies used in this analysis include: Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL), Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCPK:INRD), Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB:PEYE), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), and II-VI Incorporated (IIVI).

At its last closing share price of $1.04 per share, LightPath trades at 0.9x EV/TTM Sales, compared to median and average multiples of 2.3x and 2.1x, respectively, for the public comps. LightPath's current EV/sales multiple is also meaningfully discounted relative to its average 5 year EV/Sales multiple of 1.7x.

On an EV/TTM EBITDA basis, LPTH trades at 11.6x compared to median and average multiples of 15.2x and 15.2x, respectively, for the public comps. Qualitatively speaking I would attribute less weight to this metric due to 1) LightPath's EBITDA variability over the last twelve months and 2) the fact that only 3 of the 5 comps had positive EBITDA for use in this comparison.

LightPath also seems to trade cheaply on a Price/Book basis at 0.9x compared to median and average multiples of 3.3x and 4.1x (respectively) for the public comps. Over the last five years, LPTH shares have traded on average at roughly 2.0x book value.

While the economic impact of the coronavirus creates a lot of uncertainty and potential variability in the near-term, investors taking a longer term view over the next two to three years will allow time for the catalyst described above to develop. A conservative price target of roughly $2.00 per share implies an EV/TTM Sales multiple of 1.65x and a Price/Book multiple of 1.65x, both of which still represent a meaningful discount to LightPath's historical valuation multiples and those of its public comps. Achieving this price target would generate a ~92 percent return for shareholders over LightPath's last closing price.

Why It's Cheap

Over the trailing three year period, LPTH shares peaked at just over $4 per share in October 2017, before beginning a downward descent that found a bottom at $0.54 per share in December 2019 after a rough period of financial performance that saw transitory one-off expenses and tariffs as described above. With its share price trading under $1, the Company was notified in July 2019 that it was out of compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement and thus received notice that it would be delisted if it didn't meet the minimum price requirement in the requisite time period, a prospect that likely contributed further to negative investor sentiment. It's interesting to note that with the share price trading below $1, several insiders stepped in to purchase shares in the open market in May and June 2019.

Within the first few months of 2020, LightPath made several announcements that caused the stock price to rally. First, with the completion of the facility consolidation initiative and the tariff mitigation initiatives behind it, LightPath's fiscal Q2 2020 results (announced in February 2020) showed vast improvements in revenue and margins. This sent the share price back above the $1 Nasdaq minimum listing requirement, and shortly thereafter LightPath regained price compliance. In March 2020, LightPath's share price hit a peak of $1.82/share after announcing material new orders from medical customers. But in one of the worst bear markets on record, in an environment filled with investor fear such as this one, it didn't take more than a few days for LPTH shares to recede back down to $1 territory and below, close to the price it trades at today.

To summarize, although LightPath's share price suffered in 2019 due to heightened non-recurring expenses, the trade war, and the prospect of shares delisting from Nasdaq, the most recent share price decline occurred just after a sharp rise in the share price (spurred by meaningful business performance improvements) but was abruptly interrupted by fear-induced panic selling that has hit most names in the stock market.

Risks

Illiquid Small Cap Risks: With an average daily volume over the last 3 months of ~400k shares, this stock is better suited for smaller investor portfolios for liquidity reasons. Another risk associated with the Company's small size is that as a manufacturer, LightPath may face limitations in its production capacity which could hinder its ability to procure larger supply agreements. Lastly, with LPTH's shares close to $1 per share, there is a risk that they lose compliance with the listing requirements should the share price fall from here.

Customer Concentration Risk: In FY 2019, sales to the top three customers comprised ~32 percent of revenue, compared to FY 2018 when the top three customers accounted for ~28 percent of revenue. A loss of one of these customers would be detrimental to company value.

CEO Transition: After 13 years with the Company, CEO and President J. James Gaynor departed in March 2020 and was replaced by Sam Rubin. Mr. Rubin has a strong background in the industry and has worked with LightPath for over 25 years as a customer, vendor, and business partner. However, as with any change in leadership, there is a risk of alterations to strategy or business goals that may negatively impact shareholder value.

BD6 "Annealing Yield" Issue: With the Company's effort to transition their infrared products from germanium to BD6, an issue arose in fiscal Q1 2020 wherein during the manufacturing process the "annealing yields" on the BD6 products dropped below required levels, which weighed on gross margin as the Company had to remake these lenses for its customers. While the issue was substantially mitigated in fiscal Q2 2020, another manufacturing issue like this could negatively impact future performance should it arise.

COVID-19: Although the Company has been deemed an essential business and remains fully operational during the pandemic, there are unknowable consequences of the crisis that could potentially impact LightPath's business (which can also be said for just about any business right now).

Trade War Tariffs: Though the Company has been able to mitigate much of the negative effects of tariffs through surcharges in the past, any additional tariffs may impact LightPath's performance in the near term after being enacted. Also it should be noted that not all of LightPath's products are subject to tariffs, as more than half of the Company's business is international and does not have to come through the US, and many of the products built in China are also sold in China.

Conclusion

LightPath is on track to generate long-term revenue growth and improved earnings margins thanks to a number of operational improvements and product innovations completed in recent periods. In an environment as uncertain and fearful as today's, these developments have been ignored by the market and thus this profitable business can be acquired at a bargain purchase price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.