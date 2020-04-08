Q1 2020 Market Commentary: COVID-19 And The Inward Turn Towards Self-Sufficiency

Risk assets may continue to remain under pressure, given daily headlines, but their pricing is also incorporating much of the economic downside caused by the virus disruptions.

Following the initial recovery expected late 2nd half of this year, a broader debate will emerge on assessing the coronavirus’s long-lasting damage to the global economy.

Latest medical consensus expects a downward inflection in daily new cases with the peak in active cases to occur sometime in late April/early May.

Data Source: Bloomberg

COVID-19 and the Inward Turn Towards Self-Sufficiency

Source: istockphoto.com

As part of our ongoing commentary concerning the coronavirus global contagion and its impact on human and global markets, we remind readers that the situation remains fluid as evidenced by volatile market reactions to every new development. With that caveat in mind, readers can reference our prior published articles (here, here, here, and here) as well as our special podcast episode with WisdomTree discussing fixed income market disruptions. This content provides our perspective as the coronavirus story continues to unfold.

Nearly Unprecedented Levels of Market Volatility and Price Dislocations

As of the time of this writing, the number of confirmed global cases has exceeded 850,000 with over 42,000 confirmed deaths (Figures 1 and 2). Europe and the United States comprise the largest number of active cases, although several reports claim China is underreporting their actual cases and deaths. Latest medical consensus expects a downward inflection in daily new cases with the peak in active cases to occur sometime in late April/early May, although there are lingering concerns of a second wave flareup at the start of the next flu season starting in the fall.

Figure 1 - Coronavirus: Global Confirmed Cases

Source: Bloomberg as of 4/1/2020

Figure 2 - Coronavirus Outbreak Map: Active Cases

Source: coronavirusheatmap.com as of 4/1/2020

Investors have reacted to the coronavirus pandemic by selling risky assets, especially pro-cyclical asset classes (energy, commodities, emerging markets, and small caps). Figure 3 displays the 2020 YTD performance of major asset classes and styles through 3/31/2020.

Figure 3 - Broad Selling of Risky Asset Classes with Pro-Cyclicals Hit the Hardest

Source: Bloomberg

The month of March witnessed an extremely rare episode of market volatility and liquidity-driven price dislocations following the OPEC/Russia oil price war that saw oil prices drop to the low $20/barrel range. Commodity markets were especially hit hard in March as worldwide government quarantines and shelter-in-place orders will likely result in a significant decline in global energy demand.

Following the oil price collapse, both equity and fixed income markets experienced major volatility and price disruptions, most likely a result of global de-risking of leveraged portfolios in response to sudden spike in volatility. In classic liquidity-driven sell-offs, cross-asset class correlations collapsed to '1.0' as leveraged investors rushed to raise cash. This sudden de-risking can be most plainly observed by a price spike in the U.S. dollar (Figure 4) as investors scrambled for U.S. dollar-based liquidity.

Figure 4 - Investors (and Dollar-Based Borrowers) Run for the Hills: Surge in U.S. Dollar Demand Amidst Global De-Risking

This has put considerable pressure on emerging market credit (Figure 5), as international trade flows drop and local businesses/government entities struggle to meet dollar-based obligations. Although the Fed's expansion of dollar swap agreements to other central banks could help alleviate the dollar funding crisis, such arrangements may not reach the most vulnerable countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Emerging markets could take center stage as either an indicator of early recovery from the coronavirus or the onset of a global funding crisis that could spread financial contagion across the global financial system. Both the Fed and U.S. Treasury should monitor how dollar strength reflecting dollar cost funding strains is aggravating global financial conditions.

Figure 5 - Coronavirus and U.S. Dollar Strength Weigh on Emerging Market Credit

Source: Bloomberg through 3/30/2020. Courtesy of Bear Trap Report

March's near-unprecedented level of market volatility was met with unprecedented emergency measures adopted by global central banks and world governments. Several global central banks drastically cut interest rates, and several expanded their balance sheets (quantitative easing) to support local debt markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve initially responded to market volatility by cutting its benchmark overnight rate to 0.00-0.25% and re-launching 2008 Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") era lending programs (i.e. lowering discount rate, buying Treasuries and Mortgage-Backed Securities, supporting commercial paper, increasing dollar funding via dollar swap agreements with other central banks, supporting money markets and repo financing) to provide near-term liquidity. These moves were done prior to their regularly scheduled mid-March meeting, which reflects the urgency of the Fed's response.

As the market sell-off deepened that even saw safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields spike (the 10-year yield rose to 1.25%), the Fed coordinated with the U.S. Treasury department to expand emergency measures to support investment grade corporate debt, asset-backed securities, and short-term municipal debt. The Fed has increasingly become the global liquidity provider of first resort as it expanded repo financing to international banks as part of the latest effort to stem a global deflationary collapse. As a result, the Fed's balance sheet (Figure 6) has expanded at an accelerated pace and far higher than what was reached following the 2008 GFC.

Figure 6 - U.S. Federal Reserve Balance Sheet: Firing the Global Bazooka

Source: Bloomberg

On the heels of the emergency lending measures launched by the Fed, the U.S. government (in a rare display of bi-partisan partnering) passed several fiscal stimulus spending programs. The first two programs focused on immediate medical and food relief while the third program (CARES Act - Figure 7) amounted to an estimated $2 trillion to provide broader economic relief in the form of expanded unemployment insurance, direct household aid, corporate and U.S. small business lending support, and state/local municipal aid. Compared to the fiscal stimulus effort launched after the 2008 GFC (ARRA in 2009), CARES will provide aid that amounts to 9.9% of GDP compared to 5.3% for ARRA in 2009 (source: Haver Analytics). The CARES Act is expected to increase the U.S. federal deficit to 16% of GDP compared to 10% that was reached during the 2008-09 GFC.

Figure 7 - CARES Act Spending Summary

After an initial spate of hand-wringing over whether partisan bickering would hamstring large-scale fiscal relief, global equity markets rallied off the intramonth lows which saw the U.S. market enter a bear market for the first time since the 2008 GFC. Investment grade bonds also rallied following the Fed's intervention into the corporate bond markets via its special asset purchase facilities.

Following these emergency measures and the U.S. expanding its quarantine guidelines at least through the end of April, investors will be searching for signs of improvement and recovery - whether it's tracking high-frequency business activity in China (i.e. daily coal consumption), an easing of U.S. dollar funding pressures, narrowing corporate bond credit spreads, and/or recovering commodity prices. It is expected that Asian countries will experience a recovery first, given both the earlier virus spread and near-draconian lockdown measures to contain it.

Following the initial recovery expected late 2nd half of this year, a broader debate will emerge on assessing the coronavirus's long-lasting damage to the global economy. There will likely be permanent damage and aftershocks, similar to the 2008 GFC, as the world comes to grips with the aftermath of "social distancing." Trying to predict the future can be a near futile exercise, but we can at least imagine the forces that will help shape future economic activity and behavior from the coronavirus fallout.

As we wrote in our February 2020 Market Commentary, "COVID-19 and the Economic Quarantine," the coronavirus has exposed vulnerabilities from globalization such as lean supply chains built on just-in-time inventory and reliance on overseas markets for critical medical supplies. Now, we will need to imagine how coronavirus will affect other economic and cultural forces shaped by globalization such as:

Will longer-term trends favoring dense urbanized communities reverse in favor of dwellings that promote greater social distancing?

Will the concept of 'borders' be seen through more practical, rather than political, lenses?

What is the proper role of the state to control and monitor its citizenry for the sake of maintaining the general welfare (a debate more likely to take place across liberalized democracies rather than authoritarian regimes)?

Is working 'virtually from home' here to stay, and what would be the implications affecting familial interactions such as child rearing?

What will global manufacturing and services look like if 'off-shoring' was to be reversed?

Will robotic automation play a greater role in partially displacing developed market labor that will not work for emerging market wages? To address populist angst over future pandemics, will governments build up strategic 'health' reserves (ICU-type medical supplies, medicines, facilities, etc.)?

Will corporations, particularly those seeking government aid, be 'encouraged' to retain capital to withstand a 'stress-test' scenario akin to what U.S. banks are subject to following the 2008 GFC?

Fortunately, much of the developed world is navigating through the coronavirus with incredible ingenuity across technology and medicine not seen with previous epidemics even if virtual communication is no substitute for 'face-to-face'' interactions. Can you imagine how the world would be coping with the type of social distancing without today's technology that was not widely available even as short as five years ago? If e-commerce providers hadn't invested in the logistics infrastructure to meet consumer needs? Companies able to commit operational and research/development resources to mass produce ventilators and promising virus treatments, antibodies, and vaccines on the turn of a dime?

Time will tell how the global economy will be shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, but governments, corporations, and households will reassess the depth of interdependencies and move towards self-sufficiency, whether in trade, supply chains, or reserves.

Earnings Outlook - Looking Past 2020 to 2021

Global economic measures released so far have revealed a strong growth pattern heading into coronavirus followed by 'hockey stick' declines as much of the global economy has ground to a halt. The record-setting spike in U.S. unemployment claims (a timelier measure of economic stress) encapsulates this hockey stick (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Record-Setting Spike in U.S. Unemployment Claims Resulting from Coronavirus

Source: WSJ Daily Shot/Morgan Stanley

In the U.S., median forecasts for the second quarter have been marked down quite considerably with median forecasts of Q2 GDP and unemployment rates of -12% and 7%, respectively, with Morgan Stanley offering the most bearish forecast of -30% and 13%, respectively (source: Wall Street Journal: the Daily Shot).

Likewise, U.S. earnings are also expected to take a hit with the downgrade in global economic activity. According to the 3/27/2020 edition of FactSet Earnings Insight, 2Q S&P earnings are projected to drop 10% year over year with the largest declines expected from energy and transportation (airlines). These estimates are fluid as we head into the 2Q reporting season; company management will update guidance based on what they're seeing so far. Analysts expect S&P earnings to drop 1.2% for calendar year 2020 on top of revenue growth of 2%; earnings are expected to recover in 4Q. For market valuations to recover, earnings will need to 'normalize' in 2021 as investors assess how much of the economic damage from coronavirus will be recoverable and how much pent-up demand will help drive the post-virus recovery.

Disruptions Across Fixed Income Markets: Demand for Liquidity Leads to Price Dislocations

Global equity and fixed income markets came under enormous pressure where spikes in realized volatility led to a massive global rush to delever positions, especially U.S.-dollar funded positions. The sharp rise in the U.S. dollar represents the pinnacle of the types of selling pressures seen across major fixed income markets, including traditional safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and municipal debt. A self-fulfilling spiral of dealer balance sheet de-risking (likely due to value-at-risk models that determine how much risk can be taken) produced a global margin call as leveraged investors scrambled for liquidity. Many fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded at significant discounts to net asset values (NAVs), as market makers scrambled to price illiquid securities. For a deeper dive into what happened within the fixed income markets, listen to our Advisor Success Series podcast with WisdomTree recorded just after this selling pressure took place.

Several of these disruptions are worth highlighting, although they don't fully capture the magnitude of the selling that saw double-digit drawdowns across credit-sensitive fixed income (commercial and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, preferred equity, corporate credit). Figure 9 displays a tweet from Bloomberg ETF reporter Eric Balchunas commenting on the record level of outflows from fixed income funds.

Figure 9 - Significant Outflows from Fixed Income Funds

Source: Twitter

Figure 10 displays the AAA-rated municipal bond yield versus the U.S. Treasury. Whether due to illiquidity or credit concerns (local government revenue shortfall due to coronavirus), top-rated municipal bond yields spiked to nearly 2.5x versus the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield before settling back down to a discount (although still elevated versus history). Normally, municipal bond yields are priced with relatively lower yields versus U.S. Treasuries due to the tax-exempt interest offered by the former.

Figure 10 - Municipal Yields Soared to a Premium Versus U.S. Treasuries

Source: Bloomberg. Courtesy of the Bear Traps Report.

Figures 11 and 12 display the spread widening between lower-rated corporate credit bonds and U.S. Treasuries, with energy issuers hit especially hard as $20/barrel oil prices are over half the price level needed for many producers to break even. Major rating agencies such as Fitch have ratcheted up their default rate forecasts to 15% for leveraged loans and speculative-grade debt and have downgraded lower investment-grade issuers (Ford (NYSE:F), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)) to below investment grade.

Figures 11 and 12 - Investment-Grade Corporate and High Yield Spreads Soar Versus U.S. Treasuries

The following is a summary from various commentaries as well as a conversation we had with an institutional credit strategist concerning the outlook for high yield:

No major maturity walls in the near term as a lot of debt had been termed out prior to the COVID-19 breakout. Most issuers have substantial liquidity to address significant near-term business disruptions. HY default rate will climb but mostly concentrated in the energy sector; much of this default risk is already captured in the wide spreads to U.S. Treasuries. Current valuations are actually cheaper than the HY market at the trough in 2002 and 2016 for BB-rated and B-rated segments. Feel like the 7th/8th inning of the high yield sell-off. Following Fed emergency lending measures and fiscal stimulus, remaining risks lie with execution rather than $ support. Fed retaining BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to administer the emergency lending programs mitigates execution risk on the financial side. Small/medium enterprise (SME) lending support will take longer to administer. Seeing some normalization starting to come back. New issue market reopening. Could see up to $200 billion in fallen angels. BB-rated went from 140 spread to 800 - significant blow out which reflects rush for liquidity as fund managers sell most liquid bonds to meet cash redemptions. Estimates that 70-80% of spread widening due to liquidity issues. $35.5 billion flowed out of investment grade bond funds - five times the record weekly amount. Dealer community has largely shut down due to VAR de-risking, liquidity demand, and working from home. Many bonds trading by appointment only. Even liquid Treasuries and TIPS take much longer to transact. 30-year swap versus Treasury inverted by 70-80 bp. Fed has restored the higher-grade part of the market through QE purchases of Treasuries and mortgages. Mortgage-backed security (MBS) spreads had blown out to 125 bp but have now settled around 50.

Hunkering Down

With global government stimulus and central banking support, the world's economy finds itself in a boxing match with the coronavirus, with investors banking on the former outlasting the latter. Investors should expect further market swings around headlines as the virus is expected to reach peak infection across the U.S. and Europe for the first part of April. Hopefully, government and central bank initiatives have bought enough time for businesses and households to make it through the virus without the financial system collapsing in on itself.

Investors, like many households, should hunker down as we work through the worst of the virus. Risk assets will continue to remain under pressure given daily headlines, but their pricing is also incorporating much of the economic downside caused by the virus disruptions. In uncertain times such as these, one should take inventory of how investment risks are aligned with one's goals and time horizons.

March 2020 Market Review

Global stocks posted negative returns (MSCI All-Country World Index or ACWI down 13.5%) following negative returns in February. Japan and the U.S. (-7.1% and -12.4%, respectively) led major regions, while Asia ex Japan, Europe, and Emerging Markets (-14.0%, -14.4%, and -15.4%, respectively) bore the brunt of the global sell-off (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Developed Markets 'Catch Down' to Emerging Markets

Within the U.S. markets, U.S. small caps underperformed large caps and value underperformed growth by sizeable margins (Figure 14), widening the year-to-date relative performance gap. For the month, S&P Small Cap returned -12.4% vs. -22.4% for the S&P 500 while S&P Pure Value returned -15.6% vs. -28.7% for Pure Growth.

Figure 14 - U.S. Small Cap and Value Underperform Large and Growth

Small caps have underperformed as investors fear that smaller companies face greater business pressures in a global economy largely in lockdown. Figure 15 shows a stunning picture of small cap valuations as over half of the stocks in the Russell 2000 Index trade at less than book value, surpassing the level reached during the 2008 GFC.

Figure 15 - Over Half of U.S. Small Caps Trade at Less than Book Value

Among sectors, coronavirus sectors (staples, healthcare, utilities) and technology/communication services far outperformed cyclicals and financials; energy sector felt the brunt of the selling as oil prices dropped to the low $20/barrel (Figure 16).

Figure 16 - Communication Services, Real Estate, and Healthcare Led Major Sectors

Among factors, Momentum, High Quality and Minimum Volatility outperformed Value and High Dividend (Figure 17). Momentum is capturing the high growth and quality segments of the market both of which have outperformed over the past year. Value largely comprises the underperforming financials and cyclicals.

Figure 17 - High Quality/Momentum/Minimum Volatility Outperform High Dividend/Value

As written above, fixed income experienced significant intramonth volatility, but investment grade performance recovered following the Fed's emergency lending measures. The U.S. Bloomberg/Barclays Aggregate Index returned -0.6% for the month (Figure 18), outperforming other major fixed income segments. High yield and emerging market debt suffered with the sell-off in risk assets, although they recovered a chunk of their intramonth losses with the month-end risk asset rally.

Figure 18 - Risky Fixed Income Sold Off with the Global Equity Sell-Off as Investors Flocked to Safe Haven Treasuries

Commodities were weighed down by the drop in oil prices; REITs did not benefit from the interest rate decline as the sector suffered from tightening financial conditions (Figure 18). Precious Metals were slightly positive as the asset class continues to 'shine' as a safe haven.

Figure 18 - Commodities Weighed Down By Oil Price Drop; REITs Hurt by Shelter-In-Place and Tightening Financial Conditions

1st Quarter 2020 Market Performance and Exhibits

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above is the opinion of the author and should not be relied upon as investment advice or a forecast of the future. It is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or implement any investment strategy. It is for informational purposes only. The above statistics, data, anecdotes and opinions of others are assumed to be true and accurate however 3D Asset Management does not warrant the accuracy of any of these. There is also no assurance that any of the above are all inclusive or complete.



3D does not approve or otherwise endorse the information contained in links to third-party sources. 3D is not affiliated with the providers of third-party information and is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained therein.



Past performance is no guarantee of future results. None of the services offered by 3D Asset Management are insured by the FDIC and the reader is reminded that all investments contain risk. The opinions offered above are as of April 2, 2020 and are subject to change as influencing factors change.



More detail regarding 3D Asset Management, its products, services, personnel, fees and investment methodologies are available in the firm's Form ADV Part 2 which is available upon request by calling (860) 291-1998, option 2 or emailing sales@3dadvisor.com or visiting 3D's website at www.3dadvisor.com.