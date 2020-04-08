Altria Group: Caveat Emptor

While a JUUL divestment will not have any headline earnings impact, it does not bode well for MO's terminal value given its longer-term strategic reliance on JUUL.

While bullish investors may perceive a potential unwinding of the JUUL deal as a net neutral event, I would caution investors against buying the Altria (MO) dip. The stock remains shrouded in uncertainty, with the JUUL overhang set to weigh on valuations given the trial does not begin until Jan 2021 (and will likely stretch into the back-half of 2021). In sum, the outlook appears bleak for MO. Not only will it be difficult to recoup much of its original JUUL investment from here, but MO's longer-term earnings power also looks to be impaired, given its strategic reliance on JUUL. On balance, I see a challenging path ahead for MO on mounting headwinds, increased uncertainty, and limited long-term growth options amid secular declines in combustible cigarettes.

FTC Objects to Altria's JUUL Stake

The FTC's announcement that it is suing to unwind Altria's $12.8bn investment in JUUL (now valued at $4.2bn) on the grounds that collaboration between Altria and JUUL reduced competition should have come of little surprise to investors. Recall that the FTC Antitrust Review of MO's investment had entered an HSR Second Request phase earlier in 2019. The FTC had also issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) later in 2019 for information related to MO's role in JUUL's former CEO Kevin Burns' departure. The JUUL trial is only scheduled to start in Jan '21, with Altria stating its intention to "vigorously defend" its investment.

At this point, the outcome is certainly far from clear. However, in the event that the FTC wins or forces a settlement, precedent cases indicate Altria will likely be forced into selling its stake to an FTC approved buyer. Alternatively, a more favorable outcome may see the FTC requiring MO to alter the terms of its agreement (e.g., potentially eliminating non-competes or altering the Board composition). As the table below shows, both the FTC and DOJ have been in a similar position before and boast strong track records when litigating against completed acquisitions.

Date Parties Involved Outcome Rationale December 2017 TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) DOJ settlement required TransDigm to divest certain airline passenger restraint assets acquired from Takata earlier in February 2017 Transaction not reportable under the HSR Act. September 2017 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) DOJ settlement with Parker-Hannifin required the divestiture of fuel filtration assets acquired from CLARCOR Inc. to a DOJ-approved buyer. Overlaps in aviation fuel filtration systems November 2016 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. DOJ settlement required the divestment of Paragon Holdings I, Inc. to a newly created entity (Paragon Companies LLC). Valeant also divested the assets of Pelican Products LLC to Paragon LLC. Acquisition of Paragon eliminated competition for the sale of polymer discs

Source: Cadwalder

Pondering the Medium-Term Impact

With the trial not due to start until early 2021, there is a fair bit of uncertainty here. It is worth noting that MO cannot recognize any contribution from JUUL while this is ongoing, as it had already guided toward no dividends from JUUL for the next three years (due to a shift toward fair value accounting), leaving no headline impact to earnings.

However, the key impact, in my view, lies in the strategic outlook - a JUUL divestment would leave MO without a vapor product or the capability to develop one. As the market leader in the US tobacco market (via Marlboro), MO, by definition, has the most to gain (and lose), making its strategic positioning critical to protect MO's terminal value. With MO's investment in JUUL (initially intended to be step one in the noncombustible shift) proving unsuccessful, the outlook appears bleak. MO's other two growth channels (iQOS and on!) are both at a considerably early stage, and thus, will require time and investment to develop into meaningful contributors.

Source: Investor Presentation

A longer and more uncertain shift toward noncombustible tobacco could weigh heavily on MO's overall growth outlook, especially considering the accelerating declines in cigarette volumes. MO's outlook outlined at CAGNY 2020 calls for a 4-6% industry decline, though I'd point out this likely excludes the full impact (i.e., both the near-term and longer-term fallout) from COVID-19 given it was made in February 2020.

Source: Investor Presentation

A Track Record of Poor Capital Allocation Decisions

Another key point that I do not think bulls fully appreciate is the fact that management's credibility has likely been impaired following a string of poor investment decisions. Not only did management grossly overpay for JUUL (~$8.6bn impaired), but MO's $1.8bn investment into Cronos (OTC:CRON) (for a 45% stake) is now only worth $0.8bn (~$1bn impaired). Further, Cronos is also now subject to an SEC investigation around accounting irregularities. It would appear management also suffered due diligence oversight around JUUL - the decision to acquire a stake in JUUL was made despite critical reports around teenage usage pre-investment. Thus, considering the string of poor acquisitions, I am concerned the latest JUUL suit may well be the final straw, severely denting investor confidence.

Longer-Term Earnings Power Likely Headed Lower

While I do acknowledge MO's positioning within tobacco in the US, there are simply far too many risks for me to get constructive on MO at these levels. In addition to the regulatory risk, the loss of earnings contributions from JUUL, as well as the scarcity of growth catalysts to offset core business declines, should have investors very concerned. Further, I would also highlight the material risk of lower equity income contribution from AB-Inbev (NYSE:BUD) (10.2% stake) as COVID-19 and other headwinds pressure the outlook.

With limited levers to drive accelerated growth outside of JUUL, MO will likely be over-indexed to ongoing cigarette volume declines, which could drive further downside to the historical high-single-digit EPS growth algorithm. Pending meaningful contributions from iQOS and on!, which will likely only come through in ~five years (if at all), there are no clear growth catalysts on the horizon, leaving the stock exposed to further downside, in my view.

