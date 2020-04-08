Discover Financial: Provision Expenses Likely To Drag Earnings

Earnings of Discover Financial Services (DFS) will likely plunge this year due to a surge in provision expenses amid rapidly growing unemployment. A drop in net interest margin following the 150bps federal funds rate cut will also most probably hurt earnings. A majority of DFS's credit card and student loans carry variable rates, which make net interest margin sensitive to interest rate movement. On the other hand, continued loan growth will likely support earnings this year. I'm expecting loans to grow due to the cash crunch facing many people who are out of work. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to plunge by 26% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a significant potential for capital appreciation. However, risks to earnings and valuation make the stock unsuitable for investors that have low to medium risk tolerance. The uncertainty regarding the breadth and duration of social-distancing measures, and the economic impact of those measures, will likely keep DFS's stock price down in the coming months. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Rising Unemployment Bodes Ill for Outlook on Provision Expenses

The United States' unemployment rate surged to 4.4% in March, and it will rise even further going forward. The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland has estimated the unemployment rate to rise to as high as 15%, according to news sources. The high level of unemployment will most probably boost provisions expense this year. Provisions are based on the economic outlook under the new accounting methodology called CECL; therefore, the worsening labor market will adversely affect provision charges almost immediately. Moreover, the economic crisis will increase the cases of troubled debt restructuring, which will further drive provision charges (side note: debt restructuring increases provisions by the difference between the present value of future cash flows and the investment value). I'm expecting provision expenses to increase to $4.0 billion or 4.1% of net loans in 2020 from $3.2 billion or 3.5% of net loans in 2019.

Expecting a Slight Decrease in Net Interest Income

The 150bps federal funds rate will likely squeeze net interest margin (NIM) this year as DFS's average yield is more responsive than funding cost to interest rate changes. The majority of DFS's credit card and student loans charge variable rates, which make the average yield quite rate-sensitive, as mentioned in the latest 10-K filing. At the same time, the majority of DFS's funding source is low-costing deposits that have limited room to decline. The combination of downward sticky deposit cost and rate-sensitive yield makes DFS's NIM vulnerable to interest rate cuts. However, the high credit spreads built into the yield will mitigate the impact of a lower prime rate on average yields. DFS's three main products, credit card loans, private student loans, and personal loans, all carry high credit spreads. Based on these factors, I'm expecting the NIM to decline by 89bps to 8.92% in 2020 from 9.81% in 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Continued loan growth will partially offset the adverse impact of NIM on net interest income. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the management expected loans to grow by 5% to 7% in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic will likely have a mixed impact on DFS's loan growth this year. Loans for discretionary consumer spending will most likely decline as consumers will postpone their expenditure plans until after the end of the lockdown. However, loans for necessities will likely increase due to a cash crunch facing many people who are out of work. Moreover, credit card utilization will likely rise due to the disruption of income sources. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting net loans to grow by 5.1% in 2020, which is at the lower end of management's guidance. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Considering the impact of NIM compression and loan growth, I'm expecting DFS's net interest income to decline by 0.6% year-over-year in 2020. My estimate is close to the results of a simulation on interest rate sensitivity conducted by the management. According to the results of the simulation, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 0.13%. The following table, extracted from the latest 10-K filing, shows the results of the simulation.

Natural Growth in Non-Interest Expenses to Further Drag Earnings

An increase in non-interest expenses will likely drag earnings this year. Expenses will likely rise due to the loan growth that will push up servicing costs. Before COVID-19, the management expected to book non-interest expenses in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion, up 7% to 11% year-over-year. The management expected continued investments in the brand and technology, and efforts to increase global acceptance of the products to drive non-interest expenses in 2020, as mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation. I'm expecting the management to cut down on investments to counter the negative effects of COVID-19 on the earnings. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 6% to $4.66 billion, which is at the lower end of management's guidance.

The increase in provisions expenses, NIM compression, and non-interest expenses growth will likely drag earnings this year. Consequently, I'm expecting DFS's earnings to decrease by 26% year-over-year and earnings per share to decrease by 24% year-over-year in 2020 to $6.88. The following table displays my income statement estimates.

The breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy are still uncertain. I'm expecting business activity to rebound by the mid of the third quarter. If, in case, the effects of COVID-19 get prolonged beyond the third quarter, then DFS's actual results can differ materially from the estimates given above. The provision expenses can exceed expectations, which can make earnings miss the estimate. Moreover, if the Federal Reserve cuts rates to below zero, then the prime rate, and consequently yields, can fall further. These uncertainties make DFS too risky for low to medium risk-tolerant investors for the next four to five months.

I'm expecting DFS to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.44 per share throughout 2020, which implies a dividend yield of 5.0%. The threat of a dividend cut is low because dividend and earnings estimates suggest a dividend payout ratio of only 26%, which is sustainable.

December's Target Price Suggests High Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book-value multiple (P/B) to value DFS. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.28 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying the forecast book value per share of $32.9 with the average P/B multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $74.9. This target price implies an upside of 114% from DFS's April 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside from the current market price suggests that DFS is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation. However, the high riskiness of the stock makes it suitable for only high-risk tolerant investors, as noted above. I'm expecting the uncertainties related to COVID-19 to keep the stock price depressed in the next four to five months; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on DFS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.