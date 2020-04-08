Shopify's Plummet - Investors' Opportunity

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

A trip down memory lane

I first heard about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) back in early 2016. The company had first sold shares to the public the prior May, and the IPO was languishing. It was a new category for me, and one that seemed to make lots of sense. And it seemed a little odd-ball with a very passionate CEO who wore what I might describe as an engineer cap and enormous glasses at all times and who apparently began writing code before he was 12. The company was founded in a coffee shop in Ottawa and still maintains its headquarters in Canada's capital in a rather quirky building that suits the personality of the company, although much of its operations are in Waterloo, Ontario.

At the time I first came to learn about the company, its revenue run rate was all of $300 million, and it was unprofitable and cash flow breakeven. And it was in hyper-growth mode with revenues expanding at around triple-digit rates. I bought my first shares that spring at a price just over $30/share, after the company launched its IPO at $17 and started trading at $28. It was a bit of a shot in the dark - I had no idea of just how large the category would become, and how much innovation the company would be able to pack into a few years.

It is an old investing adage that one of the hardest parts of investing is holding on to a position. I confess, although I traded around my holding, by the end of 2018, after defending the company and the shares from the less than prescient comments of the wicked lemon man, I finally took my profits - just before the shares began their seminal spike. And since that time, while I have commented about the company, I haven't been quite tempted to reenter the name, always afraid of its lofty valuation that proceeded to get loftier more or less after each quarter, with one short-lived exception.

Last week, after the end of the quarter, Shopify preannounced its results, to the extent of commenting that it anticipated that the momentum seen at the start of 2020 had been adequate to insure that the company would achieve results for its 1st quarter either within or ahead the range of expectations that the company provided when it released Q4 earnings on February 12th.

One of the hall marks of the panic of 2020 is its lack of discrimination or perhaps better said, the unwillingness of investors to "look through" the current period and try to assess the likely outlook of different companies with the return to normalcy. To a certain extent, it is as though a scythe had been set to level just about all stock valuations. And almost all news from companies has been considered bad news, and that included the press release from Shopify last week in which it reaffirmed guidance for Q1 operations and withdrew full year guidance. That announcement, which could hardly have been unanticipated by any observer of SHOP or the state of the economy, hit the shares hard when it was made with a drop of 10% on Thursday, April 2nd. I am not too sure what the company might have said that would have had a more positive impact. With that pullback in mind, I have decided to revisit the case for buying or avoiding Shopify shares. To cut to the chase here - the shares will still not screen the way most people look at EV/S ratios and free cash flow margins. It is still expensive in looking at "consensus" numbers. No doubt, as well, the consensus will be dropping.

One of the more puzzling aspects of this period is the inability of some analysts to evaluate what they hear and what they see. Recently, Raymond James pulled its purchase recommendation on SHOP shares because of the impact of the economy on demand trends. Really! Given that management pulled its guidance last week because of the uncertainties in the economy, I wonder just what kind of value add RJ is offering by talking about its street low estimates. Most reasonable analysts would not try to recalibrate expectations when the company itself cannot do so. Should analysts and investors evaluate companies on their performance during this period which probably is likely to come to an end in a few weeks. I personally find such analysis bizarre or something worse. Analysis like to be instrumental in creating transactions - that is how most of them are paid, after all - but they ought to be instrumental in creating potentially money making investment scenarios.

I do expect that the current Q2 and Q3 consensus estimates which continue to show growth of 30% will need revision - but by how much I do not know. And even less clear for anyone thinking about such things is the potential cadence of a recovery. And if you aren't forward looking, I wonder what good you are for your clients.

Again, I find it impossible to quantify something quite so indeterminate as the cadence of a recovery. SHOP shares were presumably punished once for withdrawing guidance - I find it to be exceptionally off putting for an analyst to base his recommendation on something that was press - released a week earlier and for him to pretend to know something he cannot. Did the man think that the guidance withdrawal was to be taken as anything other than an acknowledgement that today's business climate would lead to lower operating results?

But valuation, particularly for a company with the attributes of Shopify, has components in evaluating the shares that go quite a ways beyond taking consensus numbers and laying them into some DPV formula. The inability, or lack of desire to try that exercise, on the part of many commentators has left them without a way to evaluate the likely future progress of the shares which have a rather mixed pattern of ratings for such a premier high-growth name. The purpose of this article is to attempt to make the case beyond standard quantitative measures as to why some investors will find Shopify an attractive investment at its currently reduced valuation.

Should readers/investors buy SHOP shares?

Shopify shares are still relatively expensive - the premium valuation compared to average hasn't changed much, if at all, because most names in the IT space are down something like the 34% loss which has hit SHOP shares. With an EV/S of about 17X, before adjustments (I will explain below), the company's shares are valued about 30% above average for its growth cohort in the low 40% range - although given recent volatility that percentage can change and has changed on an almost daily basis. The company did turn the corner with regards to free cash flow this past year, when that metric reached a 2% margin partially because of the significant growth in stock-based comp. and partially because of the exceptionally strong Q4 results. But that 2% margin is just average for the company's growth cohort, and I am not sure if it will be maintained - in fact, had the pandemic and the economic crisis not supervened, 2020 would have been a year of significant investment for SHOP that might have brought free cash flow margins to zero.

The positive case for the shares, at least for me, is that the company continues to dominate its space both through technology/functionality advantages and through marketing, which has made the company the de-facto standard for new online shopping ventures. Most independent/3rd party developers are comfortable with the SHOP platform - in the latest conference call, the company had indicated that its population of 3rd party developers had expanded by one-third over the past year, and so, too, are most entrepreneurs these days. The company has self-evidently been able to monetize that positioning by offering a plethora of additional services such as shipping, payments, capital, and a POS capability. The success of these offerings was very visible last quarter and constitutes a major reason to anticipate that the company will achieve stronger growth than some have anticipated for years into the future.

But a significant component of the positive case is the company's foray into fulfillment, both through its internally developed solution and through the opportunities that are being created through the acquisition of 6 River Systems. I do not want to suggest that I have some specific knowledge of what the cadence of revenue growth might be for Shopify fulfillment services. When the company announced the outline of its plan in this space last June, the announcement led to a noticeable appreciation in the shares in the following two months. I will simply note here that fulfillment is a very large potential market, and that Fulfillment by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a key part of that business model. See this link to a 3rd party market research firm as to market size. That's the TAM for what Shopify intends in this space is perhaps larger as it includes more components, including robotics. No doubt this initiative will be retarded by the impact of the virus - but again, this is an article dealing with a recommendation based on what the author foresees after the end of the virus and its impacts on the world economy.

Try as I might, I cannot make the numbers "come out" in terms of saying the shares are a must buy at current levels, both absolute and relative. But I am inclined to believe they will produce positive alpha once the impact on the economy of Covid-19 recedes. From a quantitative point of view that is, because the initiatives this company has invested in over some period of time are starting to bear fruit and are likely to lead to faster growth than the company had been forecasting and that analysts had been estimating before the impact of the economy upended all estimates. But beyond that, no one can readily know just how much Shopify's fulfillment network will contribute to growth. It is really far too soon to try to evaluate the value of the fulfillment capability to the overall franchise.

It may seem heretical to say this, but this writer, after years of experience, might suggest to readers that in a situation like this, one is required to forsake simple quantitative valuation parameters in trying to establish a recommendation. Most institutions I have dealt with over the years will establish their portfolios with core positions in mind, and these core positions offer institutions some hard to quantify advantages as investments such as execution capability, a visionary management, business consistency, transparency, a sound strategy and leadership in their space. These factors simply can't be accurately translated into either a long-term growth rate forecast, or to a specific free cash flow margin expectation. That is why it is possible for two writers on SA to publish articles on the same subject, Slack (NYSE:WORK), on the same day with one finding the shares over-valued by 34% and the other believing the shares to have 54% upside. About the best I can do is to suggest that the aggressive reversion to mean estimates for SHOP's hyper-growth will prove to be inaccurate.

With these qualitative factors in mind, the 30% premium that the SHOP shares currently command in terms of notional valuation in their space would seem likely justified. I do not own SHOP shares at this moment, and buying them will be an opportunistic exercise in my portfolio. Not all readers like trying to square circles or use qualitative measures to account for what might be conceived to be valuation anomalies. But my guess is that looking out over a reasonable time scale, SHOP shares are going to achieve positive alpha and return to what might seem to many to be hyper-elevated valuation.

Needless to say, at this point, the forward calculation of EV/S will wind up being higher, and cash flow may be less than what I have projected. The company has preannounced that Q1 will see numbers that were within or above the guidance range, but the next 2 quarters will certainly see some sales impact compared to the still unchanged consensus revenue estimates (other than those of RJ at this point), and I have no better crystal ball with regards to the precise shape of the recovery in the economy which I hope will start before the end of Q3 than anyone else - and the economy has to be far more benign than its current position to reignite growth for Shopify.

But I left my forecast numbers in place, simply because they present a guide to relative valuation. What has and will happen to Shopify in terms of its operational performance will happen to most other vendors besides a fortunate few whose focus is in the work-at-home, or cyber security areas. And when the recovery comes, the same phenomenon will lift all boats. As to my 3-year growth estimate of 42% - I think it remains as likely today as it was 2 months ago. The economic impact of the virus is a one time event and will not change the propensity of people to buy on the web or the other factors that animate SHOP's demand.

Just to be clear, Shopify gets around 64% of its revenues from what it calls Merchant Solutions, and those revenues are mainly driven by the level of Gross Merchandise Volume transacted on the platform. No one imagines that Shopify's sellers have not been disrupted by the economic turmoil engendered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Just how much their volume has dropped is not knowable at this point - Shopify's terse notification last week was mum on any specifics. That said, it is worth noting that while GMV rose by 47% in the last quarter, Merchant Solutions revenue rose by 53%. It is that difference which represents the success of the SHOP strategy of selling more services to its base, including payments capital and shipping. There was a reason for the share price spike in the wake of the company's quarterly report - and it was seen by this set of statistics.

Taking a look at what SHOP actually reported

The quarter that SHOP reported in mid-February was a blow-out regardless of how that overworked expression might be defined. Revenue growth reaccelerated, and the company substantially exceeded its prior forecast for profitability. Free cash flow was also strong.

Regardless of how the specifics of Q1 have played out - and really regardless of any specific expectations for Q2 and perhaps Q3 as well, the quantitative component of the investment case for the shares is pretty solidly contained in the success of the strategy illustrated by the above results as well as the results detailed below in terms of Subscription Solutions growth. What investors are buying into with SHOP is not what many think of as a platform to support smaller new web sites from opportunistic micro-merchants. The hyper-growth of this company is coming because it is selling more solutions to its cohorts of larger merchants. And that is highly likely to return once the pandemic eases and the economy starts to return to a more normal state.

Shopify gets the balance of its revenues from what are basically charges for its software which in turn drive Monthly Recurring Revenues. MRR grew 32% last quarter to $54 million while overall Subscription Solutions revenue grew by 37%. This difference is perhaps more significant than many commentators, particularly on the SA platform have apprehended in that it is driven by higher sales of software to existing users - perhaps the most profitable component of the overall SHOP offering. It is also part of SHOP's pivot to larger merchants who typically use the Plus platform, which has materially higher software charges than those incurred by what some people think of as the typical SHOP customer.

As many readers will know, last summer, Shopify acquired 6 River Systems. This is one of the building blocks of the company's strategy to provide fulfillment for its merchants. When the 6 River deal was announced, and SHOP talked about its ambitions in fulfillment, the shares jumped - basically because of the track record this company has had in terms of execution and the size of the fulfillment opportunity. That was not a factor in revenues last quarter - it will not be a factor in revenues this quarter, and realistically, the economic turmoil engendered by the pandemic is going to set back the cadence of the progress on the fulfillment initiative by several quarters. There is no way around this - the pandemic will play hob with the expectations investors have built for this company with regards to at least the next 1-2 quarters. But equally, the pandemic does not change the strong momentum the company experienced in Q4 or in the first months of H1-2020. And the pandemic certainly will have no impact on the outlook for SHOP's growth or profitability over the coming years as the economic impact of the pandemic recedes.

What does SHOP really offer web merchants!

The negative case for SHOP relates to perceptions that the company is built to acquire lots of low end merchants who resell merchandise from the far east and who constantly churn. That just isn't the company's strategy these days - it never was, really. The company is focused on providing its merchants with a rather complex set of different components needed to operate a successful e-commerce business. And in particular, it has focused on national brands who spend large sums on the Plus platform. In fact, Plus is the foundation for e-commerce web sites of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Unilever (NYSE:UL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) amongst a rather lengthy list of household brand icons. Much of the future of this company will be its success in working with additional brands, and in upselling its existing brands on new features.

Yes, SHOP has a basic platform for merchants to create a site and offer products and services. And that alone is a substantial opportunity that the company continues to dominate. But that would not be nearly enough for me to recommend the shares. But by this point in time, the Basic Shopify offering is of less relevance in terms of the financial health of the company. Currently, Shopify is averaging $2200/year/user, which is both a function of the rising average GMV per user, coupled with users buying more services, and with users opting for the Plus offering where pricing starts at $2000/month and includes users spending $1 million/year on Shopify services.

Shopify Payments, which is now about 5 years old as an offering, continues to grow at rates higher than average for this company. Payments processed rose 52% last quarter - but it is still only 43% of GMV so it has a long runway of opportunity.

Shopify has been building a Capital capability that in some ways is similar to the Capital capability offered by Square (NYSE:SQ). At this stage, Capital is still a small venture relative to Square (less than 20% measured by loan originations), but it is growing at triple-digit rates. Last year, Capital advances rose to $430 million, which almost doubled the cumulative total of advances, which is now $885 million. The company now has a program that allows non-Shopify merchants to access the company's Capital offering. The Capital business, as it is for both SHOP and for SQ, is exceptionally profitable due to very high interest rates, modest loan loss exposure, and rapid repayment duration based mainly on Shopify payments. As the saying goes, "nice work if you can get it."

Shopify offers its merchants a shipping capability. Last year, shipping solutions were adopted by 45% of the company's installed base, up from 40% the prior year. Basically, because of the company's scale, it shipping solutions offer its users a less costly alternative than would be the case if they contracted directly with transport firms. In addition, shipping comes with profile and insurance capabilities that have proven to be attractive for merchants.

As mentioned above, Shopify Plus, has been, is, and will be one of the main strategic directions of this company. One of the key reasons why institutions own these shares relates to wanting to play the e-commerce revolution. If an investor wants that, Plus is perhaps the most important offering in that world these days.

Shopify Plus is something I have written about several times in the past, and it continues to be a substantial growth driver. I think, by this time, it ought to fairly obvious that Plus is a major pivot for this company, and that its customers have markedly different characteristics when compared to those using the company's standard platform. Last quarter, new Plus brands included KitchenAid, Panama Jack and Cirque du Soleil as well as some stars who offer merchandise on their own web site. Plus continues to outgrow the rest of the company, and it now contributes 27% to MRR and a higher percentage to total Merchant Solutions revenues. Indeed, it was the premium platform fees that SHOP Plus customers pay that lead to subscription revenue rising at 37%, compared to the 32% growth for MRR in Q4. Plus had been scheduled to get a major refresh this year which would have added a significant additional layer of feature/functionality; that may be on hold in this environment. There are other enhancements to Plus which include capabilities called Flow (basically a library of templates that speed up the process of creating an e-commerce store), B2B, and Handshake, a recent acquisition which enhances the capability of Plus in the wholesale market.

The company has also developed some significant ancillary services it offers to its merchants including digital marketing features such as E-mail, Chat and ad buying tools. None of these elements by themselves are needle moving, but providing them on a single platform along with the core Shopify functionality makes the overall platform more competitive and provides some additional points of revenue growth.

Despite my own doubts on the matter, I have to mention the company's initiatives in the POS field. Shopify has offered a POS solution in the market since 2014 - many of its merchants have both an online store as well as a physical location. The company has now made some investment in a direct sales channel with some fairly promising results primarily expressed in terms of accelerating growth of GMV. The company had been preparing to launch an all-new internally developed POS product.

Finally, international expansion has been another significant growth driver for this company, and there is every reason to believe that the company will continue to see its international revenues grow faster than the company average. Localization can be a tedious process - but one likely to yield outsize returns. Overall, the company increased its percentage of international based sellers from 24% to 29%, although the international revenue component is quite a bit less at this point.

At this point, I am not going to try to develop a scenario or estimates based on SHOP's fulfillment initiative. It is going to be the company's most important initiative over the next 5 years, according to management. The company has committed a $1 billion investment to building a fulfillment capability. At this stage, it is in very nascent shape, with volumes barely exceeding 7 figures, and I am not at all sure just how specific plans may have been disrupted by reaction to the public health problems and the economic impact of the virus. But what happens these next several weeks will likely be made up over a multi-year span. I expect that fulfillment by Shopify will be mainly a cost sink for at least the next year - 18 months, before it starts to move the needle on the company's growth rate. When analysts or investors want to build models, some significant revenue expectations are probably in order to account for the fulfillment initiative. Trying to quantify something such as this for which there is no experience, and for which the ultimate offering has yet to emerge would not be a worthwhile undertaking. About as much as I can write at this point is that forecasting a growth rate contraction for this company, both because of fulfillment and all of the other growth drivers mentioned above, does not seem, at least to me, to be reasonable.

There are have been very few places to hide in this market - the so-called safety stocks have had their issues, and most IT shares have seen crushing declines. Of course, there have been a couple of exceptions, but that is part of the issue. Investors have chosen to focus on names that are benefiting from the lock-downs and shelter-in-place regulations brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. They have also decided that cloud based cyber security companies constitute a fairly safe investment strategy. Everything else is seeing its valuation destroyed without much thought or discrimination - and that now includes Shopify.

Shopify's Competition

Shopify's competition hasn't changed all that much over the years - somewhat surprisingly, no one has made an attempt to mimic the company's strategy or feature/function set. The largest competitor to Shopify is probably Magneto which is owned by Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). There have been some acquisition pains since that transaction closed. Magneto is not a hosted solution - and thus, while it may seem to be a SHOP competitor, in the realities of the world, it is not. For those interested in the latest comparison, I have linked here to a 3rd party evaluation (Shopify vs Magento Open Source (2019): Which Is the Absolute Best?). Square bought a competitor called Weebly some time ago - it has not since really reported in detail on the results of that acquisition. For a different look from a 3rd party evaluator, see this article.

These articles are intended for small business users and start-ups. None of them consider Shopify Plus. The best of the competitors rated was a provider called BigCommerce. That said, it ranks far below Shopify in terms of user satisfaction and functionality (see "BigCommerce vs Shopify | Which One Do 88% of Users Recommend?").

Competition has never really been at issue in evaluating Shopify's prospects, and that really remains the case. If investors want to own an investment that is best of breed in the e-commerce world and will provide them with exposure to the growth of that business segment, Shopify has been and remains the logical choice. That is one of the reasons why it has and, most likely, will continue to enjoy a premium multiple whose support cannot really be captured by some kind of EV/S ratio or a DCF price target.

Shopify's Business Model

Although Shopify has a revenue run rate of over $2 billion, it is still in investment mode. If investors want and expect 40% top-line growth, then heavy investment in opex simply has to be the norm, and this is particularly true as this company embarks on its most ambitious investment project to date with regards to building a complete logistic offering.

Given that Shopify is a vendor whose results are tied to e-commerce volumes, its results are quite seasonal with Q4 the high-point of the year, and Q1 the trough in terms of revenues. Since opex is not particularly seasonal in nature, this causes massive swings in quarterly opex ratios. This was particularly in evidence in Q4, where revenues exceeded expectations and drove an outsize increase in earnings. Even had the virus not supervened, I would have anticipated that the company would have stepped up opex spending to maintain levels of planned profitability and avoid the size of the upside that was generated in Q4.

For the year as a whole, gross margins on a GAAP basis were essentially consistent at around 55%. There is a tendency for GMs to be constrained because the company is experiencing faster growth in merchant solutions than in subscription revenues, and subscription revenue gross margins are close to 80%, while merchant solution gross margins are 38%. This was offset last year by some noticeable leverage at scale, with subscription gross margins climbing 200 basis points.

The company achieved some operating leverage as well - probably stronger than it planned for. In particular, while research and development expenses climbed by over 50% year on year on a GAAP basis, the sales and marketing expense ratio fell by more than 250 basis points to less than 30%. The general and administrative expense category for the year was 11%, somewhat worse than 10% ratio the prior year. Overall, GAAP operating expenses climbed 46%, while revenues rose by 47%. The year-to-year changes in expense ratios were essentially similar for GAAP and non-GAAP ratios. Q4 was a bit of an anomaly because of a one-time spike in general and administrative costs.

The company had been forecast in its guidance that its adjusted operating income metric to fall from about 3% of revenues to around zero, due to a year of strong investments. For the most part, and aside from one-time anomalies, this company has consistently beaten its targets for operational performance. But regardless of how that would have gone before the impact of the economy and the virus, it is highly unlikely that this company will have positive operating income this year.

As I mentioned at the outset, using traditional valuation measures will leave investors scratching their head on making a positive case for SHOP shares, even after their 30%+ pullback.

Summing Up

The last time we looked at this name, it was the leading vendor in providing users with an e-commerce platform. That hasn't changed, and it gives no sign of changing. The company had actually seen a growth reacceleration, but that attainment was certainly baked into valuations at that point when the shares reached just short of $600/share. Now, more than 30% lower, and with an uncertain current outlook, the bet seems a bit better to us, and worse to others. We understand that any company whose revenues are based on commerce across its platform is likely to take a hit because of constrained retail sales during a period of widespread and rising unemployment. On the other hand, that hit is not unique or different for this company than other names in the IT space, and it is highly unlikely to be long term in nature.

The company's institutional holders, who own 73% of the shares do so because Shopify is the premier company in the e-commerce space, and it has advantages in terms of consistent performance, visibility and a skilled management team with a record of making business investments that resonate with users. The foray into fulfillment is a further opportunity whose dimensions are not really readily known at this point.

This company has a plethora of initiatives, and not all of them will be equally successful. At this time, I think the continued success of the Plus platform and international expansion are most likely to attain outsize success. With the shares down 35% from their 52-week high, based on a prudent withdrawal of forward guidance, I think this is an excellent entry level, and I expect to see positive alpha for this company going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHOP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.