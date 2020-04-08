Luckin Coffee: It's Toast

My opinion is that it's not coming back from this, it's entirely and wholly toast.

Luckin Coffee's stock price has just crashed as a result of the admission that the COO was making up sales and revenue numbers.

Disclaimers

I know nothing of the coffee business in China nor do I even know anything about the retail business there. I've done some work in rare earths in the place but that's hardly a source of great insights here.

My retail and cafe experience is limited to part ownership of a deli for a few years. And not in China.

On the other hand I'm a connoisseur of scams and frauds, up to and including having given expert witness evidence in a number of trials. Even, to the point of having warned, in print and publicly, about one such fraud before any sale had even been made, let alone any of the subsequent arrests or the trial I then gave evidence in.

This is an opinion gleaned from very few facts.

Again, this is not a deep analysis of anything. It is purely opinion based on very limited evidence.

Luckin Coffee is toast

The basic story is that the COO has been removed, along with a number of staff that report to him, on the grounds that they were entirely making up the sales and revenue numbers. Boosting on the upside, obviously.

Then the Chairman and the CEO both defaulted on a margin call for a loan secured against some of their holdings in the company. This stock is now in the hands of the banks and to be sold on.

There are discussions in detail about this here at Seeking Alpha here, here and here. For details and considered views try them. I'm running with gut feel here and I say it's toast.

Accounts

The latest accounts are here. There's one really important word here:

Luckin Coffee Inc. ("Luckin Coffee" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LK), a pioneer of a technology-driven new retail model to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high affordability, and high convenience to customers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

That's the "unaudited". We know that some of the numbers here are wrong, that they're lies. That means they all are. For the numbers do actually balance. The balance sheet is the net result of the previous balance sheet and the revenues and costs reported. If the revenues and costs - as is already admitted - are lies, then so's the balance sheet.

That puts paid to this idea, that there is substantial capital in the company:

For instance, the company had $775 million in cash and liquid investments at the end of September 2019

No, it doesn't. Sure the financial report says it does but it's unaudited. And further we know that, as above, other numbers there are lies and why wouldn't this one be? Also, again as above, the number must be different simply because that fake set of accounts does balance.

But now look at the revenues again

From that report:

Total net revenues from products in the quarter were RMB1,493.2 million (US$208.9 million), representing an increase of 557.6% from RMB227.1 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Hey, really cool growth. But they had near 4,000 stores. And that's revenue over 90 days. Revenue per store per day is under $600.

Hey, sure, this is China, wages are lower. Prices are too. It's even true that gross margins on a cup of coffee are high. But someone's claiming an operating profit on $600 per store per day?

Store level operating profit in the quarter was RMB186.3 million (US$26.1 million),

Really?

And these are the figures where they admit they've been lying? They've already agreed that sales are what, 40% lower than that. They've a chain of stores with average sales of what, $350 a day?

Yes, I know, China, lower costs and all that but really? There are hot dog stands in NYC that would be ashamed of that revenue.

So, what happened?

This is opinion and it's opinion only.

The problem with any and every scam is how do you collect? It's trivially easy to create fake letters of credit, for example, but getting a bank to pay out on one is more difficult. Fake stock certificates the same, kiting checks and all the rest.

Someone, somewhere, has to be convinced to give you real money for there to be a profit in it.

At which point, stock which is quoted on an exchange can be used as security for a loan. Depends upon the market the quote is on but an OTC stock might be good for a 50% of market valuation loan, the stock being the security. Nasdaq stock for maybe 80, or 90%, no hard and fast rule here.

It's very difficult to gain permission from your investors to use stock in a VC funded company as security for a loan. Sure, for a small amount, to buy a house and a car maybe. Who would want the wunderkind building the next world beater to be sleeping in the park and coming to work on a skateboard?

Flotation on an exchange opens the floodgates

Once the stock's on a recognized exchange, then it can be used as security for a loan. And that loan can be much greater than any amount of stock anyone will let you cash in.

And that's what my opinion is. Sure, there are stores across China. By the company's own admission they've near no daily revenue. But through that flotation the management team was able to borrow that half billion using the stock as security. Security which said management team had a good idea - in my opinion of course - was worth rather little and could be happily left in the hands of the banks in return for the half a billion being cashed out.

My view

Luckin is toast, there's nothing there of any value. From their own lying numbers, we've got daily turnover per store of around $350. It's also (44 million items a month, 30 day month, 4,000 stores) around 360 items a day.

Stores selling 350 items a day at a buck each? There's no value there.

The investor view

I think this will turn out to have been a game all along. The intention - in my view, always in my view - being to achieve the flotation and thus gain the ability to use stock as security for a loan.

I have no proof of this, it's merely a flavor, a feeling in my water if you prefer.

If you've got stock, then sell and take the money. Because I don't see a recovery here, I really don't. And certainly don't stick any more money in. Don't buy for the upside, don't average down the holding price.

It's toast, like Sino-Forest (OTC:SNOFF) and others before it.

