Alnylam Out-Licenses A Less-Promising Program

Biotech has held up surprisingly well in this market downturn, more or less tracking the S&P, but Alnylam (ALNY) has managed to outperform on a relative basis – showing only a small year-to-date decline. I’d like to believe that’s a recognition of the company’s strong pipeline, as well as the fact that it really doesn’t need near-term financing, but there’s always guesswork in interpreting near-term moves like that.

I continue to believe that Alnylam shares are undervalued, and that management is running the company with a sound business plan. The latest example is the company’s decision to out-license ALN-AAT02 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; a move that cuts the company’s R&D spending needs for a less-promising program while still maintaining some upside based on the work done to date.

While 2020 isn’t the most catalyst-rich year for this company, Alnylam investors should nevertheless see FDA approvals for two more compounds (inclisiran, licensed to Novartis (NVS), and wholly-owned lumasiran), allowing the company to enter 2021 with four approved drugs and key data on the way from its TTR amyloidosis program.

Reducing Its Exposure To ALN-AAT02

Although alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency is a rare disease opportunity likely at least on par with the opportunities Alnylam is pursuing in porphyria and PH1, the company’s development experience here has been more challenging, with the original ALN-AAT01 compound showing unacceptable liver enzyme elevation. Rather than continue to develop the follow-on compound ALN-AAT02, Alnylam has instead chosen to collaborate with one of its would-be competitors.

Alnylam and Dicerna (DRNA) announced an agreement on Monday whereby Alnylam will license the development and commercialization rights to Dicerna. In effect, Dicerna will take over R&D and development responsibilities for both ALN-AAT02 and its own drug (DCR-A1AT), both of which are in relatively early stages of development, relieving Alnylam of further spending obligations for the program.

In exchange, Alnylam will be entitled to royalties and milestone payments from the combined program, with the amounts determined by which product is advanced (presumably the royalties are higher if ALN-AAT02 is the chosen compound), assuming clinical data validates further development and commercialization of one of the compounds. Alnylam also has a post-Phase III opt-in right for commercialization outside of the U.S.; Alnylam would still be entitled to royalties even if it elects not to opt-in.

I didn’t expect this sort of partnership, but I’m also not completely surprised by it. It has been apparent for some time now that this was not a high-priority program for Alnylam management – the drug was barely mentioned in the company’s November R&D Day presentation – and this agreement allows the company to retain some upside from the work it has done to date without committing more resources to the program.

Smoothing The Path For Lumasiran

Another interesting part of the Dicerna announcement was an IP cross-licensing agreement for the two companies’ programs in primary hyperoxaluria (or PH). Alnylam just completed its rolling NDA submission to the FDA for lumasiran (for PH Type 1), while Dicerna has its own drug, nedosiran, in registration trials for all three types of PH.

Under this part of the agreement, Alnylam will pay mid-to-high single-digit royalties to Dicerna on sales of lumasiran, while Dicerna will pay low single-digit royalties to Alnylam for sales of nedosiran. I would argue that this move is pragmatic – saving both companies the cost, disruptions, and risks of IP litigation.

Working With Vir On SARS-CoV-2

Since Covid-19 swept across the world, many companies have announced their intention to develop compounds that target SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) in some fashion. Alnylam and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) announced an expansion of their existing collaboration to develop up to six potential siRNA compounds against SARS-CoV-2.

Even in an extreme best-case scenario I can’t see how there would be a commercial product from this collaboration for at least a year, but I did find it interesting that Alnylam will be contributing its preclinical pulmonary drug delivery tech to the program. Drugs built around RNA interference have thus far been limited to injected compounds that work through the liver, but Alnylam has put significant resources into expanding the range of addressable pathways, including ocular, CNS, and pulmonary.

The Outlook

With Alnylam having already seen a slowdown in new patient adds for Onpattro, I don’t think that the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. will impact near-term revenue all that much. I see more risk in overseas markets like Europe, Japan, and Brazil where new patient adds were to be more significant contributors to growth this year, but I also believe those adds could still happen even if more back end-loaded than previously expected.

Covid-19 could have some impact on the initial commercial ramp for Givlaari, with people encouraged to stay away from healthcare facilities for non-emergency care, but this was not going to be a big contributor to 2020 revenue. I do, however, see some risk to clinical timelines, as many companies have already reported halts or significant slowdowns in patient recruitment during this outbreak. Pushing every program out by about a year would have a roughly $10/share impact to my fair value estimate, but I’m not using that as a base-case yet.

Also relevant to Alnylam’s financial outlook is the possibility of “doing something” with its future inclisiran royalties from Novartis. I don’t believe management is all that interested in a full outright sale of its royalty rights, but I could see the company using that royalty stream to secure a debt issuance if management wanted to create a thicker liquidity buffer between now and when the company becomes free cash flow positive (which I expect in 2023).

The Bottom Line

I’ve adjusted my model slightly since my last update, largely to account for an updated sharecount number, but also to work in some push-outs and disruption from Covid-19. The changes only reduce my fair value estimate by a few dollars per share, and I continue to believe that Alnylam shares are meaningfully undervalued today with a fair value in the mid-$140’s to $150.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.