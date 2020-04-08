Hold Your Nose If You Must, But Buy iHeartMedia, It Doesn't Smell That Bad Anyway

IHRT trades at about one-fourth of book value. They are decreasing their cost of debt and paying down debt aggressively. Earnings are set up to grow, yet their P/E is at only 4.88. This is a steal.

It is an election year, the presidential run of course, but 33 senate seats are also up for grabs. During the prior senate election year in 2018, IHRT had a windfall of $72.2 million in extra political ad purchases alone.

With more people stuck at home, radio stations have a truly captive audience. Radio is relied on for both national and regional news and updates.

Radio reaches more Americans per week than any source of media. IHRT owns 864 radio stations throughout the nation. Their audience is twice the size of the nearest competitor.

Sometimes, I find myself leaning more towards the old Warren Buffett style of investing than the new. At the beginning of his career, Warren Buffett employed his famous 'cigar butt' philosophy, borrowed from his mentor Ben Graham, where he could get one last good puff out of a business. The idea was to find and buy a company selling at a ridiculously cheap price (below book value), overlooking fundamental business issues, allow it to appreciate to around liquidation value, and then sell it. "Though the stub might be ugly and soggy, the puff would be free." Later, and with the influence of Charlie Munger, he now prefers to buy wonderful companies at a decent price. His emphasis on quality, economic moats, and competent management define his later years.

Sometimes, however, the market affords investors an opportunity to buy mostly good companies at rock bottom prices. Perhaps rather than like finding a cigar butt that has one last puff in it, it is like finding an almost whole cigar on the ground. Wipe it off first and make sure it isn't too grungy, but then smoke away.

I believe that is the case with iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT). Having emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May of 2019, IHRT is now on much better financial footing. Even so, the market has stayed away. Since resuming trading on the market exchanges back in May at $18.00, it never moved past that ceiling. The recent sell-off has punished IHRT inordinately, losing almost three-fourth of its value:

I get why IHRT has dropped more than the market. Their debt load is still onerous, and their business model of traditional radio broadcasting is seen to be under immense threat from digital and streaming options. These issues notwithstanding, I still see considerable value in IHRT. Their business model is far more diverse and robust than most would assume. They have their hands in far more than traditional broadcast radio. The business is generating decent free cash flow, yet trades ~$6 where book value per share is at ~$20. My intent with today's article is to show why a position in IHRT is appropriate, given the extremely low valuation.

Business Segments

Broadcast Radio: It is true that IHRT derives the majority of their revenue from traditional broadcast radio, and it is true that this segment has seen revenue decline in recent years:

Broadcast (millions) 2017 2018 2019 Revenue ($) 2292 2264 2233 - % change ------- -1.22% -1.36% - of Total 63.9% 62.7% 60.6%

Yet the decline hasn't been steep, and there is still value in these assets. IHRT has gone to great lengths to prove that traditional broadcast radio still has life left in it, particularly, the sizable share of the market they own. Some snippets from their 10K:

....our broadcast radio audience is almost twice as large as that of the next largest commercial broadcast radio company. As of December 31, 2019, we owned and operated 856 live broadcast radio stations and had a local sales force servicing approximately 160 U.S. markets, including 48 of the top 50 markets (with three markets embedded in larger markets), and 86 of the top 100 markets. According to Nielsen's Spring 2019 book, we have the most number one ranked stations across the top 160 markets, and across the largest 50 markets, with 74 and 28 number one ranked stations in these markets, respectively. We also have five times the digital listening hours of our next closest commercial radio broadcast competitor. Broadcast radio is the number one consumer reach medium, and advertisers have a renewed appreciation for its scale, diverse demographic access and impact.

Digital: Times have changed, and listeners are increasingly accessing digital radio platforms. This includes, of course, podcasts. IHRT has worked to penetrate and grow this segment, and efforts are being successful:

Digital (millions) 2017 2018 2019 Revenue ($) 248.7 284.6 376.2 % change ------ 14.44% 32.19% % of total 6.93% 7.88% 10.21%

Digital is their fastest and most consistently growing segment. In their own words:

Our iHeartRadio digital platform is the number one streaming broadcast radio platform-with five times the digital listening hours of the next largest commercial broadcast radio company. We are the number one commercial podcast publisher-and we are two times the size of the next largest commercial podcaster as measured by downloads. We believe that podcasting is to talk what streaming is to music and is the next strategic audio platform. Overall podcasting industry revenue is expected to increase to $0.9 billion by 2020, according to the iAB, from an estimated $0.5 billion in 2018. Podcasts continue to expand the audio landscape, and the number of users has increased to 90 million in the U.S. in 2019, with 32% of the U.S. population aged 12 and above having listened to a podcast in the last month (compared to 9% in 2008), according to Edison in January 2019. By focusing on this trend, iHeartMedia has become the number one commercial podcast publisher, as measured by Podtrac with 150 million global monthly downloads and streams and 23 million U.S. unique monthly users, in December 2019. We also have one of the first and only podcasts to pass 1 billion downloads with Stuff You Should Know, as measured by Podtrac.

Data from Nielsen underscores the growing popularity of podcasts:

The latest release notes that the number of heavy podcast listeners-those listening every day-grew by more than 3.6 million. Concurrently, the average number of episodes heard per week increased by 10%. But podcast engagement isn't just growing among heavy users. The total podcast audience is growing at a compound average growth rate of 20%.

That 20% growth rate means that the number of podcast listeners could double by 2023. Which feasibly could mean that IHRT digital segment could grow by that much as well. Given the data above concerning their 14% growth from 2017 to 2018 and the 32% growth from 2018 to 2019, this is well within reach. The data is actually remarkably supportive of IHRT complete business model. Their largest segment, traditional broadcast radio, in fact, benefits from the rise of digital podcasts:

According to the latest Nielsen Total Audience report, U.S. consumers 18 and older now spend almost 12 hours each day engaging with media, which is up almost one-and-a-half hours from a year ago. When we look at the audio universe, we see tremendous podcast listener growth-and it's not coming at the expense of other audio options. .... podcast listeners actually listen to more broadcast radio than people who don't listen to podcasts at all. In fact, the second release of Nielsen's Podcast Listener Buying Power database found that light podcast listeners listen to 10 hours and 13 minutes of (traditional broadcast) radio each week. That's 43 minutes more than the average American; heavy podcast listeners tune in to radio 22 minutes more. The media industry has more than a significant opportunity here. In most industries, it's common for consumers to embrace new products and services at the expense of existing ones. In the media space, new options are actually encouraging consumers to spend more time with media-and they're opening complementary engagement channels in the process.

The absence of cannibalization is fascinating and is extremely bullish for IHRT.

Networks/traffic and weather: This is their only other segment that makes up a meaningful portion of revenue, at about 16% for the past three years. They grew revenue in this segment by 5.5% from 2018 to 2019. From the 10K:

Premiere Networks is a national radio network that produces, distributes or represents more than 120 syndicated radio programs and services for more than 6,200 radio station affiliates. Our broad distribution capabilities enable us to attract and retain top programming talent. Some of our more popular syndicated programs feature top talent including Rush Limbaugh, Ryan Seacrest, Sean Hannity, Steve Harvey, Glenn Beck, Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Delilah, Colin Cowherd and Big Boy. We believe recruiting and retaining top talent is an important component of the success of our radio networks. Social media: Our personalities, stations and brands have a social footprint that includes 215 million fans and followers as measured by Shareablee, which is nine times the size of the next largest commercial broadcast audio media company. This social footprint was at the heart of delivering 310 billion social media impressions for our 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards and its associated activities. Total Traffic & Weather Network delivers real‑time local traffic flow and incident information along with weather updates, sports and news to more than 2,100 radio stations and approximately 117 television affiliates, as well as through Internet and mobile partnerships, reaching over 210 million consumers each month. Total Traffic & Weather Network services more than 220 markets in the U.S. and Canada. It operates the largest broadcast traffic navigation network in North America.

Is Radio Dead?

The clear data says no. Even though some people are making the pilgrimage from traditional broadcast to digital streaming (of which IHRT has a presence in both), traditional is still very popular. Nielsen analytics has quite a bit to say about this topic:

According to Nielsen audience measurement data, adults 18 and older in the U.S. spend just shy of six hours (5 hours, 51 minutes) with their TV-connected devices each week. While that's nothing to thumb your nose at, it's dwarfed by the amount of time Americans spend with traditional radio, the proverbial patriarch of the media industry. In fact, radio commands nearly 12 hours (11 hours, 51 minutes) of our weekly media diets - that's almost four hours more than a typical work day. At a broad level, the news/talk format remains the most popular genre on the radio-a designation it's held for nearly a decade. And with the U.S. presidential election coming up next year, the appeal of news/talk will likely remain strong in 2020. .... radio remains one of the centerpieces of the media universe, reaching 92% of U.S. adult listeners each week, more than any other platform.

Radio remains the number one source of media consumption in the nation. Radio reaches more Americans every week than any other medium. It is convenient. It is portable. It can be listened to while completing other tasks. It features national news and local stories. It is ubiquitous, cheap, easily accessible, and trusted. Radio is here to stay.

Insider Activity

One of the most compelling reasons to initiate a position in IHRT is due to heavy insider buying of late. Between March 3 and March 12, insiders bought a total of 151,960 shares on the open market at prices as high as $14.73 and as low as $7.95. Shares are currently trading around $6.00. Purchases were made by both directors and executives, to include the CEO Robert Pittman who spent almost $50,000 on 4,600 shares.

Technology

IHRT is working to deploy some pretty cutting edge capabilities around advertising that will attract customers. They explain it best in their 10K, so I will let it do the talking:

We have made, and continue to make, significant investments so we can provide an ad-buying experience similar to that which was once only available from digital-only companies. Our programmatic solution for broadcast radio, SoundPoint, provides improved planning and automated ad-buying by relying on sophisticated planning algorithms and a cloud-based network across all of iHeartMedia's broadcast radio inventory to deliver highly optimized plans to our advertising customers. SmartAudio is our audio data analytics advertising platform for broadcast radio which can be executed through the SoundPoint product. With SmartAudio, advertisers can do impression-based audience planning and dynamic radio advertising that utilizes real-time triggers such as weather, pollen counts, sports scores, mortgage rates and more to deploy different campaign messages based on what is happening in a specific market at a specific moment. SmartAudio has allowed brands to use broadcast radio advertisements to dynamically serve the most relevant message in each market, at each moment, just as they do with digital campaigns, to ensure increased relevance and impact. In 2018, we launched iHeartMedia Analytics, the first fully digital measurement and attribution service for broadcast radio that we believe can transform the way advertisers plan, buy and measure much of their audio campaigns to better optimize the extensive reach of radio. We continue to look for ways to further develop our advertising capabilities in order to expand our share of advertising partners' budgets.

Valuation

While trading at only one-fourth of book value sounds amazing, it is more nuanced than might first appear. A full 70% of their total assets is attributable to intangibles and goodwill. Calculating tangible book value leaves us with negative equity. But media companies like IHRT are unique in that their intangibles are actually quite valuable and are easier to measure at market value. One could even go so far as to say that the economics of their business are in fact intangible. Their intangibles include technology, content, customer and advertiser relationships, talent and representation contracts, trademarks and trade names and other contractual rights.

It is also valuable to note that during bankruptcy proceedings the auditing and valuation of the intangibles underwent significant scrutiny from their accounting firm, so those numbers have had fresh, third-party eyes on them. In accordance with fresh start accounting, they had to revalue all assets and liabilities to fair value. Doing so eliminated $2.5 billion worth of intangibles from the pre-bankruptcy entity.

The biggest component of their intangibles is their FCC licenses. The Federal Communications Commission is "responsible for managing and licensing the electromagnetic spectrum for commercial users..." If you want to run a radio station, you have to get the license. Those licenses are valued according to the revenue they generate, among other things. The 10K from IHRT explains the two methodologies used, the direction valuation method (for larger markets) and the market transaction method (for smaller markets):

The application of the direct valuation method attempts to isolate the income that is properly attributable to the FCC licenses alone. Under the direct valuation method, it is assumed that rather than acquiring FCC licenses as part of a going concern business, the buyer hypothetically obtains FCC licenses and builds a new operation with similar attributes from scratch. Thus, the buyer incurs start-up costs during the build-up phase which are normally associated with going concern value. Initial capital costs are deducted from the discounted cash flow model which results in value that is directly attributable to the FCC licenses. In applying the direct valuation method to the Company's FCC licenses, the licenses are grouped by type (e.g. FM licenses vs. AM licenses) and market size in order to ensure appropriate assumptions are used in valuing the various FCC licenses based on population and demographics that influence the level of revenues generated by each FCC license, using industry projections. The key assumptions used in applying the direct valuation method include market revenue growth rates, market share, profit margin, duration and profile of the build-up period, estimated start-up capital costs and losses incurred during the build-up period, the risk-adjusted discount rate ("WACC") and terminal values. The WACC was calculated by weighting the required returns on interest-bearing debt and common equity capital in proportion to their estimated percentages based on a market participant capital structure. For licenses valued using the Market Transaction Method, the Company used publicly available data, which included sales of comparable radio stations and FCC auction data involving radio broadcast licenses to estimate the fair value of FCC licenses. Similar to the application of the Income approach for the FCC licenses, the Company grouped licenses by type and market size for comparison to historical market transactions.

Even if you are inclined to believe that IHRT intangibles have been valued too generously, there is plenty of wiggle room, and they would still be trading below book. In fact, you could take 25% off the value of their goodwill, FCC licenses, and other intangibles, and still end up with $6.86 in book value per share, well above Tuesday's close at $5.71.

If book value measures aren't your preference, we can get into earnings as well and come to the same conclusion. IHRT is undervalued. For the year ended December 2019, the year they came out of bankruptcy, IHRT reported positive earnings for the first time in more than a decade. Not just positive earnings but good earnings of $1.17. That results in a TTM P/E ratio of just 4.88. Given all the improvements made as a result of passing through bankruptcy and the steps they have taken since, the market is severely underestimating IHRT earning power. The market is apparently expecting IHRT to either not grow earnings at all and then cease to exist in four years or they are expected a permanent and severe decline in earnings looking forward. I don't think that is going to happen, even if this year proves to be rough.

Short-Term Expectations

Think about everything that has happened, is happening, and will happen this year. Impeachment proceedings, now coronavirus, and of course, the coming presidential election. Then, think about how you have stayed up to date or intend to stay up to date on all those happenings. Personally, the radio has been essential to me in getting the news that I care about as it pertains to these issues. I listen to the radio every day during my 30-minute commute to and from work. Before coronavirus landed us all at home, I was constantly tuned in to the impeachment proceedings. I know many others were too. Apparently, 4.4 million people tuned into Sean Hannity (an IHRT contract personality) in 2019 with particular spikes during congressional impeachment hearings. There is data from Nielsen that further bears out this point, where "Impeachment Coverage Spiked Public Radio News Listening". I imagine people are tuned into the radio for coronavirus news as well. Yes, there might be a hit to advertising revenue under current conditions, but I believe that will be short-lived. But do not think that the ad revenue decline is rooted in a decline in people listening. Quite the contrary.

A Nielson report from March 26 actually indicates that more people are listening to the radio now than before. A few infographics bear out the point:

A full 83% of people say they are tuning in to radio as much or more than before COVID-19. The article further explains:

Americans are already spending almost 12 hours each day with media, and that time could grow by 60% among those who stay indoors. The current situation amplifies our reliance on media, and radio stations and advertisers have an opportunity to create lasting relationships with an extremely captive audience. .... while radio stations and their on-air personalities can provide listeners with information that is accurate and relevant to their markets, advertisers have the opportunity to help Americans cope with an unprecedented time in U.S. history-one where our out-of-home activities are extremely limited. They can also help listeners get what they need as they adjust and manage, as 46% say that radio helps them know what stores are open and where to shop locally.

Brad Kelly, Managing Director of Nielsen Audio added his interpretation of the data:

Radio is a local lifeblood for millions of consumers and specializes in keeping audiences up-to-date and plugged into what matters most to them in their community. In this environment, it's no surprise that people say they use radio as a major source of information and connection. Whether it's for local news, a place to listen to what is happening, to connect with community members or simply as a way to find out which essential retailers are open for business, radio is continuing to fill those needs for consumers everywhere."

Recall that IHRT dominant revenue stream is from local ad spots. Consider also the fact that radio advertisements are considerably cheaper than other forms of advertising. TV is more expensive because it features both audio and visual content. So, businesses are for sure going to pull back on advertising spending, but many will still need and in fact want to advertise. Turning to radio as a cost effective way to do that could prove a benefit to IHRT.

Finally, it is an election year. Back in 2018, an election year for senators, IHRT realized $103 million in revenue from political ad spots alone. 2019 political revenue dipped down to only $28.8 million in the absence of major elections. Yet in spite of not having that $72.2 million worth of extra political revenue, total revenue at IHRT still grew by 2% in 2019, driven by big gains in their digital segment. So, here we are, another election year, where considerable money has already been spent in the democratic primaries (Michael Bloomberg alone spent $1.1 million on radio ads and $27.2 million on digital) and surely more to come as the presidential election draws nearer. IHRT stands to benefit tremendously from all these developments. I expect at least as much revenue from this year's elections as in 2018.

Senate Elections

While the presidential election is certainly dominating political headlines, let us not forget that 33 senate seats are up for re-election this year. Local stations are likely to being airing ad spots for the prospective electees. Interestingly, IHRT includes in their 10K an informative chart that shows how many stations they own in top metropolitan markets:

Using this information, we can compare it to what states have senators up for re-elections, to see how much of a boon it will be to IHRT. Of those 33 seats up for re-election, 11 overlap with the major market mentioned above. They are Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas (3X). Of course, with 854 radio stations, IHRT will have a presence in every state up for re-election. But the point is that ad spots will go to places that have large populations. Where large populations intersect with where IHRT has a strong presence and there are senators up for re-election, healthy revenue can be expected. This is especially true, given the fact that local revenue is their largest source of ad revenue. Again, this is on top of moneys to be spent on national presidential campaigning. Political ad revenue tends to be higher margin as well.

Interest Expense

IHRT has done a series of loan refinancings that have brought their interest rate down from 7% to 6.1%. They anticipate this saving them $40 million annually, which translates into $0.27 worth of EPS. Furthermore, they have said that they were going to make a voluntary payment of $150 million on their term loan in February. That will save them $9,000,000 in interest annually, or $0.06 worth of EPS. So, even if revenue takes a big hit from coronavirus impacts, interest savings alone are going to net them $0.33 of EPS. I fully expect IHRT to show at least a meager improvement in EPS in 2020, assuming the country doesn't stay shut down for the rest of the year.

To summarize, notwithstanding the coronavirus issues that will perhaps dampen revenue, political ad revenue will be robust, and cost savings will put more on the bottom line. I expect immediate multiple expansion if earnings come in at or above last years. Even if the multiple expands to a six and earnings are flat, the stock price will be $7.02, a 23% price appreciation. It is also worth noting that IHRT generated $2.69 in free cash flow between emergence from bankruptcy and year end 2019.

Conclusion

We end with where we began: cigar butts. When I started my due diligence process and I saw that IHRT had recently emerged from bankruptcy and they still had an onerous debt burden, along with what I assumed to be really challenges in the very fundamentals of their business model, I thought that IHRT was a cigar butt. Trading too cheap to be ignored, but not necessarily a buy and hold based on fundamentals. The more I researched, the more my assumptions were challenged. Now, I don't see them as a cigar butt at all. The more I learned about IHRT, the more I found that was admirable. Sure, there are issues to be wary of and track closely, like their debt burden. But all in all, this is a company that has the largest network of radio stations in the country. They are pretty close to a monopoly. This scale translates into quite a durable moat. IHRT generates good FCF. Yet they are trading at only 25% of book value. It seems as though the market isn't allowing IHRT to move beyond their gross past filled with negative earnings due to a ridiculous debt load. Bankruptcy cured that. The numbers bear out the point. They actually have earnings now. If management can stay focused on paying off their debt, this is going to be a cash cow in just a few years. With people stuck at home, IHRT has a captive audience. Political ad revenue is going to a windfall this year. I am very bullish on IHRT.

