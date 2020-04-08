Europe's Recovery Opportunity

Eurozone equities benefit in a recovery from traditionally being one of the most cyclical regions, given a financials and industrials-heavy index composition, and 50%+ overseas revenue exposure.

Europe to follow the coronavirus recovery playbook

China new coronavirus cases peaked in mid-February. Since then the MSCI China Index has outperformed the MSCI World Index by 19% (see chart below), as the country became the global safer haven, and the economy gradually restarted. We believe continental Europe could now follow a similar, if more restrained, equity recovery path.

The broad MSCI Europe and MSCI UK equity indices have underperformed MSCI World Index by 3% and 5% respectively since the start of the year (see chart below). Europe became the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, with concerns exacerbated by an already weak GDP growth environment, and doubts over the Eurozone’s fiscal and monetary policy flexibility to face such a potentially deep recession.

We believe from here that European equity markets could be supported by 1) European coronavirus infection growth rates continuing to ease, deaths falling, and economic activity gradually restarting. 2) A bottoming out of, and gradual recovery of, European economic activity, with the composite PMI at an all-time low 30 level in March.

European infection growth rates peaked

Infection growth rates have peaked in continental Europe and continue to fall (see chart below). Daily death tolls in France, Italy, Spain have fallen recently. Spain has reported it’s fourth day of lower death rate after 3 weeks of lockdown. Belgium has seen less people in intensive care. The policy debate is beginning to shift to the best way to gradually relax lockdowns and restart economic activity, with country reopening task-forces established in France, Spain, Belgium, and Finland. Austria is set to be the first eurozone country to ease the lockdown, letting shops re-open next week, as part of a multi-week phased re-opening of the economy. The UK remains two to three weeks behind continental Europe in the infection growth curve, and US arguably behind UK.

European economic activity seen the low

Eurozone equity performance has historically had one of the highest global correlations to broader economic activity, reflecting the heavily cyclical equity index composition, with a combined 50% weight to the financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary sectors. Additionally, eurozone corporates are very international, with over 50% of revenues coming from overseas, versus 30% for the US, for example. As investors look to an April PMI trough, improving investor sentiment should drive equity performance. In March, the IHS Markit Eurozone composite PMI (see chart below) fell to 30. This was a lower level than seen in the 2008-9 global financial crisis, and implies an approximate 2% annual Eurozone GDP fall. By comparison, the equivalent US composite PMI number for March was 40.5.

Getting exposure: US companies and EU financials

Mainstream European ETF indices are a potential way to gain exposure, such as the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU). Financials is the largest sector weight (14%) in this ETF, followed by Consumer Cyclicals (12%), and Consumer Defensives (11%). The three largest holdings are Dutch semiconductor co ASML Holding (ASML), German software co SAP (SAP), and French luxury co LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF).

More focused alternatives could include those US corporates, that have very significant European revenue exposure (see table below). A number of these have significantly under-performed. The revenue exposure list is headed by consumer staple beauty stocks COTY (COTY) and Estee Lauder (EL). COTY is present in over 150 markets, has top 3 position in fragrances, hair colouring, and colour cosmetics. It is controlled by unlisted coffee behemoth JAB Holdings, and trades under book value, but has significant leverage and has seen management turnover. Estee Lauder is a global leader in skin care and makeup, has a strong balance sheet, and had strong earnings (+60% last year) momentum into this recession. US companies with significant European revenue exposure could benefit not only from improved European equity sentiment, but also from some early resumption of demand from such an important market, and support to there earnings outlook.

Additionally, European financials is a contrarian play. Europe’s banks are more domestic focused than the average European corporate, making them especially exposed to local economic conditions. Additionally, unlike in the US, the majority of corporate lending in Europe is bank funded. European financials are very cheap, on 7x forward P/E, a 25% discount to US financials peers, and the cheapest sector in Europe. They have been big underperformers, down 40% YTD versus a 21% decline for the broader Eurozone equity index. Underperformance has been generally led by the largest banks of the most coronavirus impacted economies of France, Italy, and Spain. Namely BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF), Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF), Banco Santander (SAN), and BBVA (BBVA). The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) offers exposure to the broad European financials index. This includes the UK however, whose coronavirus cases have not necessarily peaked yet, and HSBC (HSBC) is the largest position in this ETF, at 10%.

Risks: Structural growth and re-opening infections

Whilst a beneficiary of a potential cyclical upturn the medium-term outlook for Europe is challenging. GDP growth was at ‘stall’ speed pre-crisis, and most of the equity valuation discount versus the US down to different index composition. The current recession has triggered a broader fiscal policy response in Europe, but financing differences are big. Additionally, the European Central Bank has less flexibility than the Fed, with a negative monetary policy rate coming into the crisis, and broader corporate leverage higher.

Also, the economic re-opening could see an increase in coronavirus cases and re-infection rates, absent the discovery of a vaccine, and significantly slow or even derail the recovery as a lockdown is re-imposed, and the resultant economic cost be hard to bear. More broadly, Europe’ global corporates also remain exposed to coronavirus impact on demand and supply chains in other regions, even if the pandemic becomes better contained in Europe itself.

Conclusion: A recovery opportunity in Europe

The China coronavirus equity play-book points to Europe ex UK outperformance now as infection growth rates decline, economic growth troughs at historically high depressed levels, and the policy debate moves to gradually restarting Eurozone economies. Eurozone equities have traditionally been one of most cyclical regions given index financials and industrials-heavy composition and 50%+ overseas revenue exposure, making them particular beneficiaries. Our particular focus is US corporates with major Europe revenues, and European financials, the most unloved domestic sector.

