Dana Has Nearly Doubled From Its Low, But A Lot Of Panic Is Still In The Price

Dana shares could double again from here, but trading is likely to remain volatile given the well above-average levels of uncertainty at all levels of analysis (macro, sector, company-specific, etc.).

U.S. auto production could certainly see a double-digit decline in 2020, but I believe a prolonged slump would eventually be met by more direct stimulus/support efforts from the U.S. government.

I’m approaching modeling for companies like Dana (DAN) with roughly the same mindset as dinner at a certain relative’s house – I don’t know exactly what’s in store, but I’m sure it’s not going to be good. Commercial vehicle markets like Class 8 trucks were already going to be weak in 2020, and now it looks as though double-digit declines in auto production are at least plausible, suggesting to me that a low-to-mid teens year-over-year decline in revenue, with meaningful decremental margins, is not an unreasonable expectation for 2020.

What follows is likewise highly uncertain, but it seems like there’s still panic playing into the outlook – I saw one sell-side analyst recently cut expectations for Dana such that the company wouldn’t recover to 2019 revenue levels until 2027 or later, and that just seems implausibly bleak to me. Uncertainty and fear is the order of the day, but I believe Dana’s business can withstand this shock, and I think this is a name to consider for more aggressive investors.

2020 Will Be Bad … But It Won’t Last Forever

I don’t know if readers consider this obvious or not, but I’ll say right upfront that there’s huge uncertainty in any modeling today. While some people think that U.S. businesses will start ramping things up later this month, it’s at least plausible that this shutdown could stretch into May or June, with lingering aftereffects for months thereafter. With that, I think light vehicle production declines of 10% to 20% across the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China are at least plausible at this point, and light vehicles account for around half of Dana’s revenue base (including the Power Tech segment).

As sales fall, so too will margins. Normal decremental margins for Dana are often in the mid-20%, but it seems reasonable to me that decremental margins could exceed 30% for at least a couple of quarters of this downturn, particularly given how steep the initial decline is likely to be.

On top of all that, the commercial and off-highway markets are not going to be any better. This was already going to be a bad year for Class 8 truck production in 2020, and I don’t really see how medium-duty trucks, construction, ag, or mining vehicles are going to do all that much better if factories are closed and other activities (like construction projects) are halted or meaningfully curtailed.

The big “but” to me is that I don’t think this is likely to persist. Maybe the Covid-19 outbreak leads to a “lost year” for 2020, and maybe it plunges the world into a multiyear global recession. If that’s the case, then I’m not sure there are many safe havens in the manufacturing/industrial sector. I don’t think that will be the case, though. I wouldn’t call myself “bullish” on Covid-19 or the timeline back to normalization, but I believe we’re an innovative and adaptive species and we’ll get past this.

I also believe that severe pessimism on stocks like Dana overlooks the possibility of more concerted government action to stimulate and support the economy. With auto manufacturing reportedly supporting over 10 million jobs in the U.S. (1M in direct manufacturing), I believe a stimulus plan along the lines of 2009’s “Cash for Clunkers” is at least possible, and that should drive a sharper recovery for OEMs and suppliers like Dana. Even absent direct stimulus, and with Covid-19 leading to a full-blown recession, I believe growth would return again in a couple of years.

Herein lies one of the issues with modeling and sell-side coverage of companies like Dana. Analysts (and human beings in general) have a tendency to think that whatever is happening now is the new normal – it happens at peaks (“it’s different this time”) and it happens in declines/troughs too. So, to me, the idea that Dana is going to get knocked to the mat in 2020 and see only low single-digit growth for many years thereafter is just too pessimistic.

To Finish First, First You Have To Finish

With 2020 likely to be a horrible year, and plenty of uncertainty on 2021 and 2022 (at the very least), I think it’s entirely fair to look at the auto/vehicle parts industry through the lens of who has the wherewithal to weather this storm.

Dana’s balance sheet isn’t in as good of shape as companies like Visteon (VC), Lear (LEA), or BorgWarner (BWA), but they’re definitely not in imminent trouble. Dana’s net leverage ratio (net debt to trailing EBITDA) was about 1.8x (generally anything under 2.0x is fine), the company has access to up to $1 billion in additional funding, and there are no major debt maturities until 2024. Moreover, even the most conservative/bearish estimates I can find today don’t see Dana generating net negative cumulative free cash flow over the next four to five years (I don’t see the company going negative at all).

The Outlook

Bailouts/stimulus packages are politically tricky, but I don’t think the U.S. government will let the auto industry founder indefinitely, and I think the potential for some sort of targeted stimulus reduces the downside risk (though I do also model a bear-case scenario of a prolonged recession and no stimulus). Still, 2020 is going to be ugly and there is no way of knowing what 2021 or 2022 are going to look like now.

I expect Dana’s revenue to get back around the 2019 level in the second half of 2022/first half of 2023 (on an annualized basis), but only time will tell if that’s an excessively optimistic (or, I suppose, pessimistic) forecast. Long term, I still expect low-single-digit revenue growth on an annualized basis, and I continue to believe that Dana’s positive leverage to electrification (particularly electrification centered around the axle, as is likely for trucks and commercial vehicles) isn’t fully appreciated. I do expect 2020 to be a rough year for margins, EBITDA, and free cash flow, but I expect the company to stay positive with FCF, and I don’t yet expect the company to retest past lows for EBITDA margins (in the 3% to 4% range). That risk is not off the table, though – so much depends on the extent to which businesses can get back to more normal operating schedules in the second half of 2020. Long term, I still expect mid-single-digit FCF growth and FCF margins in the 4%’s (Dana has one of the better FCF track records in its peer group).

The Bottom Line

Stock market history teaches us two conflicting lessons that are relevant today – things can always get worse, and the market has a tendency to swing dramatically between hope and fear when trudging through periods of uncertainty. I’m not going to suggest all of the downside risk has been washed out of Dana’s share price, particularly with the move back from the $4 range, but I do think today’s share price undervalues what I believe is a reasonable base-case outlook for an eventual recovery and future growth in light vehicle and commercial vehicle production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.