Mesoblast's COVID-19 Foray, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Mesoblast Gets FDA Go-Ahead for COVID 19 Treatment Application

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) announced that the US FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for treating patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to coronavirus infection using remestemcel-L. The company intends to use the intravenous infusions of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product.

Mesoblast reported that the drug candidate is being developed for treating different inflammatory conditions and is believed to work by down regulating the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. The drug is also believed to increase the production of anti-inflammatory cytokines. Mesoblast's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fred Grossman said:

The FDA clearance provides a pathway in the United States for use of remestemcel-L in patients with COVID-19 ARDS, where the prognosis is very dismal, under both expanded access compassionate use and in a planned randomized controlled trial."

The company has evaluated the safety and therapeutic impact of remestemcel-L intravenous infusions in more than 1,100 patients in various clinical trials. The drug showed positive results during its Phase 3 trial for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD) in children. This potentially fatal ailment is caused by a cytokine storm process similar to COVID-19 ARDS.

Mesoblast reported that a separate post-hoc analysis of a placebo-controlled study in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease demonstrated that remestemcel-L significantly improved respiratory function in patients suffering from the same elevated inflammatory biomarkers that are also observed in patients with COVID-19 ARDS. The study involved 60 patients and was randomized. These observations backed the decision to evaluate the potential of the drug candidate for treating patients with COVID-19 ARDS.

The drug candidate has already been accepted by the FDA under its priority review pathway. The application pertains to the use of drug for managing steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease or acute GvHD. The drug is expected to be launched in the US market in 2020 for treating pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease or acute GvHD, subject to the approval.

Mesoblast is a leading pharma company involved in the development of allogeneic cellular medicines. The company uses its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform for developing a broad array of commercial drugs and late-stage drug candidates. The company's proprietary manufacturing processes are capable of producing industrial scale, off the shelf cellular medicines. These medicines are also cryopreserved. Mesoblast has robust portfolio with product protections going on to at least 2040 in major markets. The company also has solid marketing and commercializing collaborations in place.

Mesoblast recently reported its first half ended December 31, 2019. The company showed 43 percent increase in its revenue to touch $19.2 million figure. Mesoblast had reported its revenue for the corresponding time period of the previous year at $13.5 million. Its loss after tax dropped 32 percent to $30.1 million, in comparison to post-tax loss of $44.1 million for the first half of the previous FY. As on December 31, 2019, the company had $81.3 million in cash on hand, while it expects to generate additional $62.5 million in the next 12 months through current financing facilities and strategic partnerships.

Mesoblast stated that it expects data readout for REVASCOR in treating advanced chronic heart failure Phase 3 trial during mid-2020. It also plans to start confirmatory trial for evaluating the efficacy of the drug candidate in treating end-stage heart failure.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trial Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) reported positive interim results from its ACROBAT Edge Phase 2 trial. The results demonstrated that acromegaly patients who made a switch from injectable depot therapy to once-daily oral paltusotine (formerly CRN00808) showed the same IGF-1 levels previously obtained by using commercially available depot injections of somatostatin receptor ligands (SRLS).

The interim results were derived from an exploratory analysis of the first 13 patients who were enrolled in the Edge trial using octreotide or lanreotide depot monotherapy called Group 1. The data further showed that 10 out of 11 patients in group 1 who completed paltusotine treatment maintained IGF-1 levels within 15% of their respective baseline levels at week 13. None of the patients required rescue therapy with prior injected peptide acromegaly therapy after switching to paltusotine. 12 patients who had their IGF-1 levels measured two weeks after paltusotine withdrawal showed the mean increase of IGF-1 from baseline at 0.74 x ULN.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals re-posted that the recruitment for ACROBAT EDGE has been completed. Alan Krasner M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Crinetics said:

Patients entering this study are representative of approximately two-thirds of acromegaly patients who are treated with SRL monotherapy. Recruitment for ACROBAT Edge is now complete and topline data is anticipated in the fourth quarter of this year."

The company also plans to take the drug candidate into Phase 3 during the first half of 2021.

Crinetics provided further updates about its different development programs. The company said that it is currently undertaking first-in-human enabling activities for oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist as well as for the oral nonpeptide sst5 agonist. The Phase 1 clinical trials will likely begin in late 2020 or early 2021. Upon their successful completion, Crinetics expects PK/PD data from these human proof-of-concept studies to be ready by the first half of 2021. The company also reported that it expects its cash runway to extend into 2022.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Announces Results, Falls Short of Expectations

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) announced its fourth quarter and full-year results. The company reported its net loss for the year at ($13.3) million or ($2.95) per share, down from net income of $2.8 million or $0.73 per share it had announced for the previous year. Its research and development expenses for the year stood at $11 million in comparison to $20.3 million in the previous year. The company's Q4 EPS at ($0.89) fell short of consensus estimate of ($0.33).

Bellerophon reported cash and cash equivalents of $9.9 million as of December 31, 2019, while it had $16.6 million as of the end of previous financial year. Its general and administrative expenses for the year stood at $6.4 million, down from $7.6 million it had incurred in 2018. The decrease was mainly on account of lower consulting expenses and reduction in stock-based compensation expenses.

The company also provided updates about its clinical programs. It reported receiving FDA nod for expanded access treatment with INOpulse. The company is also carrying out a Phase 2 dose escalation study in PH-Sarc. The trial aims to assess the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization. The company also recently reported positive top-line data from PHPF-002, a recently completed ancillary dose escalation study assessing the acute hemodynamic effect of INOpulse in PH-PF via right heart catheterization.

