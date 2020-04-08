BRF Is Profitable Again, But Uncertainty Still Prevails

The spread of the coronavirus may compromise the company's ability to continue normal operations in a moment when management badly needs to generate cash flows to get to its financial.

Despite BRF (NYSE:BRFS) shares are trading near all-time lows, the company will face significant challenges in the months to come. The impact of the coronavirus on the Brazilian economy is yet to be seen. As the company has a complete vertical integration, a supply chain disruption may have a substantial impact on operations in a time when BRF has to face large debt payment obligations. Equally important is that BRF's business has narrow margins with high exposure to market price volatility. As uncertainty still prevails, I would suggest waiting for greater clarity.

Activity and description of the company

Source

BRF SA is a global food company headquartered in Brazil. The company has a portfolio of around 4K products and top of mind brands in the Brazilian market such as Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy, among others. BRF is the largest chicken exporter in the world, as well as a leader in pork and chicken production in its domestic market. Its chain is complex and includes 36 manufacturing complexes, 47 distribution centers, and integrated producers all over the planet. Brazil is the most important segment for BRF. It accounted for 52% of total net operating revenues in 2019. The second most important market is the Halal market, which represents 26% of total net sales.

(Source: created by the author using data from BRF's Financial Statements)

Analyzing BRF net sales by operating segments, Processed products and Poultry are the most relevant ones. Most of the sales of Processed products are in the Brazilian market, while Poultry is mostly intended for export. A key issue is that the company is more a price-taker rather than a price setter on two significant segments; Poultry and Pork. This means BRF has little pricing power on both segments that represent more than 50% of total net sales.

Recent Context

BRF SA was able to reverse its margin decline trend in 2019 by adjusting its strategy and focusing on improving the operating performance. The company achieved a robust advance of the gross margin, from 16.1% in 2018 to 24.1% in 2019. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA Margin increased from 8.2% in 2018 to 15.9% in 2019. It should be emphasized that part of the EBITDA increase is due to an accounting issue rather than an operational improvement. The company adopted IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019, which changes the treatment of leasing, and led to an increase of R$636 million in annual EBITDA. Excluding the tributary effects, adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 7.4% in 2018 to 13.3% in 2019.

Although total volume sales decreased by 1.5% y-o-y, most of the increase in net revenue growth was due to better average prices, 12.5% y-o-y, which outpace the increment on COGS and SG&A expenses.

(Source: BRF's Financial Statements)

However, this performance is compared with poor results in 2018. BRF faced adverse scenarios during that year, such as the closure of relevant markets, the truck drivers' strike and the pressure of internal costs. The most visible consequences were the decrease in its margins, the increase in indebtedness, and raw material stocks higher than desirable. The results of the Cheating Operation led to the exclusion of 12 BRF plants from the list of establishments approved to be exported to the European Union, an important market for the company that is still not able to fully recover.

Looking ahead, BRF is aiming to continue with its positive trend, returning the margins to historical levels and continue to deleverage its balance sheet by generating high free cash flow.

(Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The company is trading near all-time lows and at a discount to historical average ratios. Its current P/E ratio is 11.5, while the average of the industry is 16.5. Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 6.53. Its current Market Cap is 2.6 billion dollars, while its Enterprise Value is 6.13 billion dollars, exposing its sizable net debt. BRF does not pay dividends.

Risks

1) Adverse changes in the market prices, specially commodities

As mentioned earlier, BRF business has narrow margins. Because a significant percentage of sales are low-value aggregated manufactures, such as whole poultry and in-natura cuts, the company is more a price-taker rather than a price setter. The international market prices of these products have a considerable impact on BRF's gross margin. Moreover, BRF costs are price sensitive to some commodities used as inputs to feed poultry and pigs, mainly corn and soybean. If those costs increase too much, it is not possible to pass them through to the final consumer, hence reducing profits. Given BRF's profitability depends on its weak capacity to influence selling prices, uncertainty prevails whether the company will be able to continue to increase these margins or even maintain them.

Data by YCharts

Projections for 2020 look favorable for BRF, as crop forecast in Brazil for this year is in record levels and exports at lower levels. Moreover, global unbalance in supply due to the African Swine Fever boosted protein prices in international markets. Even if commodity prices are subject to volatility and the company has little influence on them. Management's hedging strategy consists of using derivatives or inventory management.

However, not long ago, it became clear that its strategy to mitigate commodity price volatility may not be enough to prevent losses. Such an adverse scenario was experienced in 2018 when the price of grains registered an accumulated increase of 30%, while the readjustment of the protein in the Brazilian market was below 3%, squeezing BRF margins.

2) Exposure to costs and risks of the whole chain.

BRF has a complete vertical integration with a complex chain with 14,000 suppliers, 12,000 partners, 36 manufacturing facilities operations, and 47 distribution centers. Production crosses the field, industry, retail and goes to consumers' homes, ranging from raising animals to processing, distributing and selling food. This means BRF has considerable exposure to the costs and risks of the whole chain. As the coronavirus spreads in Brazil, it may have a substantial negative impact on operations due to a supply chain disruption that could be caused by the lack of enough workers, insufficient or more expensive inputs, or the closure of manufacturing plants.

3) Debt

The company considerably reduced its gross debt from R$22.6 billion in 2018 to R$18.8 billion in 2019, and the average term was extended from 3 years to 4.6 years. The outlook for the company's credit rating was upgraded from stable to positive by S&P (rating BB-) and from negative to stable by Moody's (rating Ba2). Free cash flow totaled R$2,875 million in 2019, playing a key role in reducing the company's net indebtedness.

Yet, most of this free cash flow was due to divestments in Argentina, Europe, and Thailand, as well as a manufacturing plant and some real estate assets in Brazil, which amounted to R$1,778 million in 2019. Given the need to gain access to liquidity to meet its obligations, BRF sold these assets at reduced prices. Divestments amounted to R$1,778 million. Hence, excluding the sale of assets, free cash flow was only R$1,097 million in 2019.

Looking ahead, BRF has large payment maturities in the next four years. Even though the company has R$5.5 billion in cash and equivalents and a revolving credit facility of up to R$1.5 billion, it will be very challenging for management to generate enough cash flow to meet its financial obligation with such uncertain operating income. Interest expenses totaled R$1,433 million in 2019, and CapEx is expected to increase from R$1.9 billion in 2019 to approximately R$2.2 billion to R$2.5 billion in 2020. It is not excluded that BRF might be led to refinance part of its debt or continue to sell assets at discounted prices, destroying shareholder value.

(Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

On the other hand, at the beginning of March, management revised net leverage guidance to a level between 2.35 and 2.75x at the end of 2020. However, much has changed in the past four weeks. Brazil's currency depreciated 12.2% against the US dollar amid the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the worldwide economy and fears of a global recession. A weaker real generates a heavier debt burden for BRF as 60% of its debt is in foreign currency, most of it in US dollars.

(Source: Bloomberg)

4) Counterparty risk

I do not want to go into detail about macro factors. Some things are important to address. Brazil was one of the latest emerging countries to announce a surprise interest rate cut, taking its policy rate down half a percentage point to 3.75 percent, below the rate of inflation. However, Brazil does not have much fiscal room. If things get ugly for the South American country, its Central Bank does not have the same ammunition as other developed country's Central Banks may have. The lack of an appropriate stimulus package could result in high financial risk for Brazilian businesses. Given it is more difficult for small companies to access funding in these situations, BRF can see its financial and commercial operations affected as 47% of net revenue comes from small retailers.

(Source: BRF's Financial Statements)

Conclusion

The spread of the coronavirus tends to increase food staples demand in the short term as consumers rush to buy products such as the produced by BRF. Current opportunities may attract the attention of investors aiming to diversify their portfolios and gain some exposure to emerging markets.

Conversely, the uncertainty about BRF's future performance remains high. The impact of the coronavirus may compromise the company's ability to continue normal operations and cope with future demands. Besides, a decrease in prices or an increase in costs may squeeze margins in a moment when the company badly needs to generate operating cash flows to meet its financial commitments. Given the uncertainty about BRF's future performance and the consequences of the coronavirus on its operations and markets, I would suggest waiting for greater clarity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.