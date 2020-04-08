Analysts Are Skeptical Toward Fastenal Despite Upward Trend

The stock has been able to maintain its upward trend even during the recent pullback in the overall market.

The company is expected to match the EPS from Q1 2019 while revenue is expected to grow by 3.5%.

The first quarter earnings season is set to kick off next week when the major banks step into the earnings confessional. Investors will, undoubtedly, be watching to see how the COVID-19 virus has impacted different industries as well as specific companies. However, the bigger concern could be the adjusted forecasts that we get from various companies.

One company that will report earnings next week that isn't in the banking industry is Fastenal (FAST). The wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies is set to report first quarter earnings results before the open on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the company to earn $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. Comparing the first quarter of 2020 with the previous year, Fastenal reported EPS of $0.34 in the first quarter of 2019, so analysts expect the results to be flat. The company reported revenue of $1.31 billion in Q1 2019, so the current revenue estimate would mean a slight increase of 3.5% on the top line.

Over the last three years, Fastenal has averaged earnings growth of 19% per year on revenue growth of 11% per year. In the fourth quarter, the company saw earnings increase by 3% as revenue grew by 4%. For 2020 as a whole, analysts expect earnings to decline by 4% as revenue decline by 0.5%.

The return on equity for Fastenal is well above average at 31.8% and the profit margin is slightly above average at 19.6%. The stock does pay a dividend and the current yield is just over 3%. This could make the stock more attractive to income investors given the 3% yield and the company's solid fundamental readings.

The stock is trading with a trailing P/E of 23.3 and the forward P/E is just above 22 at this time. Those valuations aren't terribly high, but probably not low enough to attract value investors at this time.

The Weekly Chart Shows that the Upward Trend is Still in Place

I found the weekly chart for Fastenal to be rather interesting. From the third quarter of 2017 through the first quarter of 2019, the stock moved higher within a pretty clearly defined trend channel. The stock broke above the upper rail of the channel in April of last year and would slip back into the channel in May.

One of the more interesting developments was how the stock behaved in the recent pullback. If we extend out the lower rail of the channel, Fastenal closed right on the lower rail in the week of March 16. The stock did drop below the lower rail in the following week, but it rallied back during that week and moved back above the lower rail.

Another interesting development on the chart is how the stock used the 104-week moving average as support in late 2018. This was at a time when many stocks and indices dropped below their long-term moving averages, but Fastenal remained above its 104-week. The stock did close below the 104-week back in March, but for only one week.

It is also worth noting that the overbought/oversold indicators for Fastenal were in or close to oversold territory. The rally in the last few weeks has caused the 10-week RSI to move out of the oversold territory and the weekly stochastic indicators have made a bullish crossover in recent weeks.

Analysts are Skeptical toward Fastenal

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Fastenal, we see that analysts are pretty skeptical toward the company. There are 15 analysts covering the stock at this time and only three have the stock rated as a "buy". There are 10 "hold" ratings and two "sell" ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of only 20%. This buy percentage is well below average, especially considering how the stock has been moving higher and how the company has been able to grow earnings and revenue while maintaining above-average management efficiency measurements.

The short interest ratio is at 3.54 currently and that is slightly above average. While the ratio is above average compared to other stocks, it has been falling sharply since the beginning of the year. The ratio was up at 11.76 at the end of December. The drop stems from both sides of the equation changing - short interest has dropped by over 2 million shares and average daily trading volume has tripled.

The put/call ratio is at 0.89 currently and that is slightly below average. There are 13,892 puts open and 15,592 calls. The average put/call ratio is in the 1.0 range, but Fastenal's put/call ratio was at 0.89 when the company last reported earnings on January 17.

Looking at the overall sentiment picture, we see that analysts are far more skeptical toward Fastenal than they are toward the average stock. Short sellers are slightly more bearish and option traders are slightly more bullish. Overall, I would say the sentiment is skewed to the bearish side.

My Overall Take on Fastenal

Looking at the last seven times Fastenal has reported earnings, there is an interesting pattern where the company beats estimates one quarter and then misses estimates the next quarter. For what it's worth, the company missed earnings estimates in January.

Whether or not the company beat or missed hasn't had a great deal of impact on the stock in the days that followed the earnings announcement. For example, the stock dropped around 5% when the company missed in January, but then rallied over 10% in the weeks that followed. The stock did gap higher last October when the company beat its estimates.

Overall, I like the way everything is set up for Fastenal. The fundamentals are strong with earnings growing at an above-average pace and the sales growth, ROE, and profit margin are well above-average as a whole. I like the fact that the stock has been able to maintain its upward trend even during the current crisis, and the fact that the stock is above its long-term moving averages is evidence of this. It's somewhat of a bonus that the sentiment is skewed to the bearish side. This suggests to me that the expectations for Fastenal aren't very high and any type of positive comments could push the stock higher. Any negative comments might already be baked into the stock price and the sentiment.

I am bullish on Fastenal and can see the stock moving back up to the $38 price range in the next nine to 12 months. Of course, there is downside risk due to the overall economic environment that we are in currently and the uncertainty of what is going to happen over the next few quarters. With that in mind, I would suggest keeping an eye on the $26.50-27 area, and if the stock were to move below that range, I would shut the trade down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.