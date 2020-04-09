The Greatest Disconnect Between Stocks And The Economy In History

"The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries." – Winston Churchill

Here's a scenario for you: We are likely (clearly) in a consumer-led recession. Jobless claims have been off the charts. Unemployment is rising and is expected to spike through double digits in April. Businesses are closed, and the open ones are just hanging on. The streets are eerily quiet, and more people are on pace to die in the U.S. from the Coronavirus than the entire Vietnam War. The stock market is in a feverish bull market.

Wait, what?

We’re not quite there yet, but we are setting up for one of the greatest disconnects in economic and stock market history. As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, we may get a very deep recession in the coming months, as social distancing measures have shut down the economy and the consumer. That consumer makes up over two thirds of the economy, as was made readily notable during the positive economic swing in the last 10 years. Some projections are for 30%-plus unemployment rates for the next quarter or two, with a recent Wall Street Journal economist survey expecting the annual level to spike to 13% in June, ending December at around 10%. Economists are predicting the second quarter annualized contraction to be 25%. With those types of numbers, you would expect carnage in the stock market. And while the market sits around 20% off its all-time highs made in February, it has surged since the March 23 lows, to the tune of about 20%. How is it possible that we are in the worst economic situation since the Great Depression, but the coming of a stock market bubble? The Fed is backstopping capitalism.

The global financial crisis was likely when this started. As banks got greedy and over-levered themselves, lending out predatory loans and being hugely irresponsible to pad their bottom lines, a recession hit. Banks were caught with their pants down. Terrible oversight, manipulation, illegality, and shaky morals were at the bottom of it. Banks were going bankrupt, corporate CEOs were scrambling, and the stock market was crashing fiercely. Then what happened? A trillion-dollar bailout ensued from the government and the Fed. The taxpayers were left handing corporations that, for decades, had been skimming you and me with increasing fees and making illegal predatory lending processes to people who did not know any better. Why couldn’t they just be left to go bankrupt? Because they had highly influential lobby groups that said we were better off to keep them afloat. Thus, the Fed started its printing press to keep the corrupt financial system afloat. Look at the Fed’s historical balance sheet:

Source: Financial Times

Why do I think the stock market has a good chance of entering a bubble during the most significant recession since the Great Depression? Look at the amount of money being inflated into the system right now. In the Financial Crisis, the Fed pumped around $2 trillion into the market. Then it extended QE2 and QE3, and the balance sheet got to about $4-$5 trillion. With the stock market falling over 30% in the fastest decline ever, what did the Fed do? Announced unlimited QE or course! With the balance sheet expansion happening at $1 million per second and expectations that it will reach about $9 trillion, it's no wonder we’re seeing asset prices push higher. A thought – if this wasn’t a government entity, could you argue that this was market manipulation? Remember kids, don’t fight the Fed, because when they want to, they can make the stock market surge.

Speaking of bubbles, it seems the taxpayer also is going to be funding some free loans to small business soon here. The Paycheck Protection Program, part of the CARES act, is providing loans to small businesses with up to 500 employees. It could provide loans to small businesses up to $10 million each and has a price tag of about $349 billion to taxpayers. Not only that, but these loans could be forgivable when used to keep people employed. So you’re saying we’re floating businesses for a few months that might end up going bankrupt anyway? That, my friends, is how you get companies’ stock performance into bubble territory, by making unprofitable businesses appear profitable by government bailouts.

Not to mention, they might be on course to pump up equity markets that without even having to go to a middle ground like buying Treasury securities. Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen made a plea that Congress should convene and allow the Fed to purchase equities. An instrument of the U.S. government being allowed to buy publicly-traded securities. If you backstop capitalism and stop companies from trading on a free market, letting the winners win and the losers lose, is that not just a socialism-lite system? It's an excellent time to be a publicly-traded company. You can buy back your stock and spit out dividends in the good times, even borrowing to do so, but when times get tough, and there’s a recession, no problem – the Fed will bail you out. And the taxpayer will foot any bill. That shouldn’t cause any moral hazard problems.

Of course, as an investor, you must try to pinpoint what you want to do with your money. For me, it looks like we might have an asset bubble forming given the largest disconnect in the economy and stock market in recent memory. Signals in The Lead-Lag Report look really interesting here, especially given that they went “risk-off” Jan. 27 and stayed that way throughout the entire stock market collapse as I alerted subscribers. I still think you can be bullish here, recognize we’ve already had a big move off the low and there is whipsaw risk here. I do believe an asset bubble is potentially forming.

Some of the most significant gains in history have been made in asset bubbles, however, if you were smart enough to get out before they popped.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.