Facebook: The Stock Won't Collapse Because Of Fake Accounts

Facebook valuation indicates that investors are too concerned about the company's short-term problems and don't realize the incredible growth potential of the firm.

The existence of fake accounts means only that the company has even more room to grow.

Statistics show that Facebook is the best advertising platform based on marketers' ROI, so you shouldn't worry about advertisers leaving the platform because of fake accounts.

The number of fake accounts on the platform is almost irrelevant for both investors and advertisers.

Recently an article called Facebook's Dirty Little Secret was published on SeekingAlpha, in which the author states that fake accounts on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) could be much more than those reported by the company and that, if his predictions are correct, the stock could drop significantly.

He correlates the number of users with the company's revenue and writes that if half of the users are false, the company's P/E ratio would be 48x. Therefore, the stock would be highly overvalued.

In his opinion, "advertisers have a herd mentality, and they tend to chase what's hot." Still, once they realize they are not reaching the number of users they think, Facebook's revenue will decrease dramatically.

With 98% of revenue coming from advertising, it is understandable that investors are worried about every little problem with the division. However, having worked as a marketer for several years, I will explain why fake accounts shouldn't bother you too much. Also, you will see that investors' concern about the company's short-term problems is an excellent opportunity to buy the stock at a great price.

You shouldn't worry about fake accounts

The number of fake users on the platform is almost irrelevant for both investors and advertisers, and it is a big mistake to correlate the company's revenue with the number of users.

Source: Author's screenshot - Facebook Ads Manager

I took this screenshot from the Facebook Ads Manager platform to explain how the number of fake users impacts the work of advertisers. Fake accounts increase the audience size (i.e., the maximum number of potential users who could theoretically see the advertisement. However, advertisers do not pay based on the number of potential users but based on the impressions or clicks that the ad has generated (You can read more about this here). If someone sees an ad, it doesn't matter if the account is real or fake, because it is still a real person who sees it.

The only problem arises when the same person views the same ad from two different accounts. This alters the statistics for unique visitors and reduces the effectiveness of the advertisement. However, this only happens if the same person uses both accounts at the same time and views the same ad with both accounts.

Despite that, Facebook remains the most effective advertising platform based on marketers' ROI, so you shouldn't worry about advertisers leaving the platform because of fake accounts.

Source: Hubspot (HUBS) Research, Global Survey, Nov-Dec 2019

The existence of fake accounts means only one thing

Source: ourworldindata.org

With almost 2.5 billion monthly active users, Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide. If we assume that half of the users are false and that all the accounts on Youtube (GOOG) are real, Facebook remains the second social network for monthly active users.

But is that really bad news? No, it's not. If half of Facebook users are fake, it would only mean that the company generated the same revenue with half the users (i. e., the company has even more room to grow).

At this price, Facebook stock is a buy

The charts below show that, although Facebook is one of the best and fast-growing businesses in the communication services sector, its shares are priced as it was an average company.

Source: Author's chart based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data

Source: Author's chart based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data

Source: Author's chart based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data

Due to the company's missteps on data privacy and the increasingly severe regulatory environment, Facebook stock hasn't gone anywhere in the last three years. Its P/E ratio of 25 places the company in the 55th percentile for earnings yield in the communication services sector.

As regards profitability and growth, almost all the ratios analyzed are in the highest decile of the sector.

It is not often that a wide-moat company like Facebook, which is one of the best and fast-growing companies in the sector, is priced as an average one, so we shouldn't miss this opportunity. As Benjamin Graham wrote in his book "Security Analysis," a great investment opportunity occurs when a marvelous business encounters a one-time huge, but solvable, problem.

Furthermore, we shouldn't forget that Facebook hasn't monetized WhatsApp yet. Whit its massive user base, the messaging application could bring Facebook into the payment and customer service industries. At this valuation, I believe investors are too concerned about the company's short-term problems and have not yet realized the incredible growth opportunity that lies in the messaging app.

Conclusion

Although Facebook is one of the best and fastest-growing businesses in the communication services sector, the stock is priced as if it was an average company. This is because investors are too concerned about the company's short-term problems and have not yet realized the incredible growth opportunity of the firm. Thus, this is an excellent opportunity for us to buy the stock at a great price, without worrying about fake accounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.